Criminals were impersonating officers to enable their illegal activities, and they were caught and are due for court

The Hawks, and other crime-fighting units aided the South African police in capturing alleged truck hijackers

The South African police service reported on how the team was able to track down the suspects Who do people with fake police uniforms

PRETORIA- The South African police service recently apprehended men accused of various crimes. On 28 July, a police team apprehended two men who were dressed as officers of the law.

SAPS arrested two men for pretending to be policemen for their truck hijackings. Image

South Africans were divided about the news, some celebrated the success of catching the suspects, while others thought it indicated trouble in Mzansi.

2 men arrested for alleged truck hijacking and acting like SAPS

SAPS reported that they recently arrested two men who are due in court on 31 July 2023. In a media statement, the South African police explained that the two pretended to be traffic officers and would conduct random vehicle searches in order to hijack trucks.

How did SAPS catch truck alleged criminal duo?

There were three parties involved in the finding of the two men, according to SAPS. The men were found thanks to The Hawks’ Tactical Operations Management Section, Falcon Risk Solutions, Tracker Connect, and Gauteng police department, which came together to track down the two after truck hijackings were reported,

South Africans react to SAPS's latest work

Some people congratulated SAPS for good work. Others had jokes about how the suspected criminals pretended to be officers. With what they had to say below

Sanele Lanez Mshengu asked:

"Everything happens in this country is shocking where did he got the full service uniform?We living in a movie"

Songo Nodada added:

"Kanti where do these criminals get these uniforms."

Mlulasi Zenani commented:

"So we should not stop when traffic officers are stopping us."

Mbhoni Erasmus wrote:

"Then you expect motorists to stop wherever they are advised to be stopped in the roads honestly your a cop or not we no longer trust anything just fix the system and make a law so tight to this kind of people."

Vusi Hadebe remarked:

"Police must get the supplier of uniform."

Rhulani Masinge pointed out:

"When I refuse to stop I'm charged with failure to comply with the instructions law enforcement agency, defeating the ends of justice. So we are better to be victims. That's new south Africa."

Codnell Makaringe applauded:

"Now they are going to get their permanent real uniform….. job well done SAPS.."

