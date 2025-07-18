President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa secured R454 billion in infrastructure projects over the past year

President Ramaphosa marked the project as a significant milestone for the economy of South Africa

The president acknowledged both the public and private sectors for contributing to the investment drive

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa secured around R454 billion in infrastructure projects in 2024. The president said that this is a significant achievement and contributes to the country's economy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa highlights a R454 billion infrastructure investment. Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did Ramaphosa say?

The president presented the Presidency Budget Vote for the 2025/2026 financial year in the National Assembly in Parliament on Wednesday, 15 July, stating that both the public and private sectors contributed to the investment drive.

Ramaphosa said that the new project, amounting to R454 billion, is the largest investment in infrastructure since 2021. He said that the partnership between the government and the private sector is crucial for job creation and the economy.

Investing R1 trillion in infrastructure

The president said that the government is committed to investing more than R1 trillion in infrastructure over the next three years to renew the country’s roads, ports, rail, energy and water systems. He said that South Africans benefit when the economy grows and jobs are created.

He said that the government is working relentlessly to boost infrastructure investments to ensure development in communities.

Defending the commission of inquiry

President Ramaphosa further defended the establishment of the judicial commissions of inquiry into the allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. The Minister of Police allegedly issued a letter on 31 December 2024 to disband the task team and suspend the filling of vacancies in crime intelligence.

Mkhwanazi said that Sibiya, acting on instructions from Mchunu, seized control of the KZN Political Killings Task Team 121 cases on 26 March 2025. Mkhwanazi said that 54 dockets were linked to the killings of traditional leaders. Mkhwanazi further stated that he had received communication from Brown Mokgosi in September 2024.

Ramaphosa said that the commission of inquiry is not a waste of money, as it will help to uncover the truth and hold the accused accountable if found guilty.

President Ramaphosa addresses the National Assembly, highlighting key infrastructure projects. Image: Emmanuel Croset/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africa Secures $1.5 Billion Infrastructure Loan

The South African government has secured a $1.5 billion (roughly R26 billion) loan from the World Bank to support critical infrastructure reforms.

According to a statement released by the National Treasury on Monday, 23 June 2025, the funding will target three key areas: improving energy security, enhancing the performance of the freight transport system, and accelerating the shift toward a low-carbon economy.

Treasury said the loan is aimed at addressing structural constraints that continue to hamper infrastructure rollout and economic growth. The funding is expected to play a key role in unblocking delays in major projects and building long-term resilience in strategic sectors.

DA welcomes infrastructure development budget

In an earlier report, Briefly News stated that the Finance Minister set aside R1 trillion for infrastructure development. The Democratic Alliance (DA) welcomed the amount set aside by Enoch Godongwana.

South Africans are concerned that the huge amount of money will be used for its intended purposes.

