Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has sparked widespread discussion on social media after stepping in to defend Kaizer Chiefs following a playful jab from Chicago Fire.

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His decision to back Amakhosi has divided opinion, with football fans across South Africa weighing in on the controversy.

What started as a seemingly harmless social media post celebrating South African defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s achievement soon escalated into a lively debate involving supporters, rival fan bases and a cabinet minister.

Gayton Mckenzie defends Kaizer Chiefs

The Major League Soccer side appeared to align itself with Orlando Pirates fans when it celebrated Mbokazi’s selection in the MLS All-Star First XI with the phrase: “Paint went to Lamontville FC.”

The remark, frequently used by Buccaneers supporters as a dig at Kaizer Chiefs, quickly gained traction among local football fans.

The post drew a reaction from Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie, who publicly defended Amakhosi supporters.

“Chicago Fire is about to experience the other side of South African football supporters. They picked the wrong crowd,” McKenzie wrote on X.

His intervention was met with criticism from sections of the football community, with some arguing that he was acting more like a supporter than a minister tasked with representing all South African sporting interests.

Source: Briefly News