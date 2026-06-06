Relebohile Mofokeng has climbed to the top of the Betway Premiership's valuation rankings after a standout season for Orlando Pirates

The 21-year-old's latest honour comes shortly after he was voted Transfermarkt's Player of the Season

Kaizer Chiefs remain among the league's most valuable clubs, but none of their players feature in the top 10

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Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng has been named the PSL's most valuable player after a stellar season. Image: relebohile_ratomo_15

Source: Instagram

Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng has been named the most valuable player in the Betway Premiership after Transfermarkt released its latest market value update on 5 June 2026. The 21-year-old winger now carries a valuation of €3 million (approximately R57 million), making him the highest-valued player in South Africa's top flight.

The latest rankings cap off a remarkable campaign for Mofokeng, who played a leading role in Pirates' successful 2025/26 season and recently collected Transfermarkt's Betway Premiership Player of the Season award.

Relebohile Mofokeng rewarded for outstanding season

Transfermarkt praised Mofokeng's contribution to Pirates' success. The platform said:

"An outstanding season, capped off with Transfermarkt's Betway Premiership Player of the Season award along with the league and knockout double, makes Rele's season one for the history books."

The Sharpeville-born attacker made 36 appearances in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and providing nine assists.

On 27 May 2026, Transfermarkt also announced him as its Betway Premiership Player of the Season, saying:

"An absolutely resounding victory for Relebohile Mofokeng as the Transfermarkt Player of the Season in the Betway Premiership as voted by our users!"

PSL's most valuable players revealed

According to Transfermarkt, the league's highest-valued players are:

Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates) – €3 million (approximately R57 million) Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns) – €2.8 million (approximately R53 million) Iqraam Rayners (Mamelodi Sundowns) – €2.8 million (approximately R53 million) Oswin Appollis (Orlando Pirates) – €2.5 million (approximately R47 million) Nuno Santos (Mamelodi Sundowns) – €2.5 million (approximately R47 million) Tashreeq Matthews (Mamelodi Sundowns) – €2.5 million (approximately R47 million) Marcelo Allende (Mamelodi Sundowns) – €2.5 million (approximately R47 million) Bryan Leon (Mamelodi Sundowns) – €2 million (approximately R38 million) Thalente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates) – €2 million (approximately R38 million) Jayden Adams (Mamelodi Sundowns) – €1.8 million (approximately R34 million) Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns) – €1.8 million (approximately R34 million)

No Kaizer Chiefs player breaks into top 10

While Kaizer Chiefs failed to place a player among the league's elite valuations, Transfermarkt noted that the club has made progress through youth development.The platform said:

"A renewed emphasis on younger players has helped Amakhosi strengthen their long-term outlook."

Thabiso Monyane and Mduduzi Shabalala are currently Chiefs' highest-valued players at €1.2 million (approximately R23 million) each.

Relebohile Mofokeng has been named the most valuable player in the Betway Premiership after Transfermarkt's latest update. Image: orlandopirates

Source: Twitter

What the rankings say about South African football

The latest valuations underline the growing influence of young South African players. Mofokeng's rise to the top comes at just 21 years of age and follows a season that delivered trophies, goals, assists and individual recognition.

For Orlando Pirates, the rankings provide further evidence of the club's growing strength. For Chiefs, the absence of a player in the top 10 highlights the challenge of closing the gap on Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mofokeng's rise from promising youngster to the most valuable player in the Betway Premiership has been one of the stories of the 2025/26 season. With his value continuing to rise, attention will now turn to what comes next for one of South African football's brightest stars.

Relebohile Mofokeng ranked among Africa's most valuable young footballers

Briefly News previously reported that Relebohile Mofokeng's stock was rising beyond South Africa after he was named the most valuable under-23 footballer still playing in Africa.

In April 2026, scouting platform Afroscout ranked the Orlando Pirates playmaker first on its list of the continent's most valuable U23 players based at African clubs. Mofokeng was valued at €3.5 million (approximately R66 million), making him the only South African to feature in the top five.

Source: Briefly News