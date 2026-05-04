The 21-year-old playmaker is valued at €3.5 million (approx R71 million) and leads a continent-wide ranking of young stars still playing in Africa

Afroscout’s April 2026 list highlights five players from five different nations, shining a light on talent often overlooked by European scouts

Mofokeng is praised for his technical gift, creativity between the lines, and an ability to turn a match with a single action

Orlando Pirates starlet Relebohile Mofokeng has been named the most valuable under-23 footballer still playing in Africa, according to a new ranking published in April 2026. The attacking midfielder tops the list of the five best African club players under 23 in terms of value, as rated by the scouting platform Afroscout.

The platform, which focuses on local and emerging U23 talent, said the ranking is based on performances, age, potential and market attractiveness. Mofokeng, 21, is valued at €3.5 million (approx R71 million). He is the only South African on the list.

Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng has been named as one of Africa's hottest prospects. Image: Phil Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Relebohile Mofokeng value and Afroscout ranking breakdown

Afroscout described the Orlando Pirates player as an attacking midfielder who is confirming his immense potential. The platform wrote:

"Technically gifted, creative in between the lines and capable of turning a match with a single action, Mofokeng is already considered one of the continent's most promising young playmakers."

The scouting platform added:

"He combines talent with efficiency and seems ready to take the next step in his career."

Other top African talents on the list

Senegal's Mamadou Lamine Camara, a 23-year-old defensive midfielder for Al Ahli Tripoli, is second at a value of €3 million (approx. R61 million). Afroscout called him "powerful, tactically disciplined, and impressively mature for his age".

Nigeria's Onuche Ogbelu, a 22-year-old central midfielder at Esperance Tunis, shares the same valuation.

Mali's Seydou Dembélé, an 18-year-old attacking midfielder at JMG Bamako, is fourth at €2.5 million (approx R51 million).

Morocco's Fouad Zahouani, a 20-year-old left-back at US Touarga, rounds out the top five at €1.8 million (approx R37 million).

Orlando Pirates midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng is the highest-rated African player under 23. Image: Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Afroscout explains ranking criteria

Afroscout, the platform behind the ranking, focuses on identifying and promoting emerging African football talent, particularly players under 23 who are still based on the continent.

The ranking is part of its mission to highlight players who may not yet be widely recognised globally, stating that it aims “to shine a light on players still developing in Africa ahead of major transfers”.

Afroscout uses a network of scouts across multiple African countries to assess players through match observation, data analysis and structured reporting.

It adds that in a football market increasingly driven by data and resale value, these profiles represent “some of the most promising U23 talents on the continent”.

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Source: Briefly News