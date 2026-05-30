A KwaZulu-Natal woman has been arrested for allegedly hiring a hitman to murder her own sister

The victim, Fundisa Mngwengwe, was found stabbed to death at her home on 20 March 2026, next to her toddler, who witnessed the entire attack

What made the case even more disturbing was what the accused sister allegedly did in the days after the murder, before her arrest

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A young woman from the Eastern Cape. Images: @izimvozabahlali

Source: Facebook

On 26 May 2026, Facebook user @izimvozabahlali shared a deeply disturbing story from Camperdown, KwaZulu-Natal, on the Julie Jules group. Fundisa Mngwengwe, 34, was found stabbed multiple times at her home in the Mkhambathini area near Pietermaritzburg on 20 March 2026.

Her toddler, believed to be between two and three years old, was right there when it happened. The child was physically unharmed but has not been the same since.

Police arrested the alleged hitman shortly after the investigation progressed. He was a neighbour who knew both sisters well. A day after his arrest, Fundisa's own sister, Nikiwe Mngwengwe, was also taken into custody.

Both appeared briefly in the Camperdown Magistrate's Court on 26 May 2026 and are expected to apply for bail the following week.

A family feud that turned deadly

According to family members, the relationship between the two sisters had been falling apart for some time. At the centre of the conflict was a dispute involving a taxi that belonged to Nikiwe, which was allegedly burnt down, with Fundisa accused of being behind the arson.

The family knew things had gotten bad between them, but nobody imagined it would end this way. Their brother spoke outside court and said the family was completely broken.

"We don't know how we'll ever move from this."

What deepened the pain even further was that in the days after Fundisa's death, Nikiwe had reportedly been comforting relatives and helping with funeral arrangements. When rumours began spreading through the community, Mdunyiswa said he confronted her directly. She denied everything. Then came the arrest.

View the Facebook post here.

SA disappointed by the Camperdown murder case

People were horrified after reading about the case on Facebook user @izimvozabahlali's page:

@soneni_sithole wrote:

"If they can do that as sisters, what about someone from another country? I give up on this tribe."

@agnes_nkanda said:

"Her sister is a devil. Bad spirit overload."

@indran_jay wrote:

"Rot in jail, no bail."

@oupa_maseven added:

"That sister is an evil woman. This is painful. Eish, very sad. Death penalty is a solution."

@mfundiso_gaju wrote:

"This story is equally brutal, but there won't be any marches or hashtags."

@nkumbu_xongo said:

"Same as a family I know. But God is watching."

A woman from KZN. Images: @izimvozabahlali

Source: Facebook

More on SA murder cases

Source: Briefly News