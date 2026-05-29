Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, provided an update on the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

Magwenya noted that the cost factor played a role in the president's decision about whether to extend the commission

South Africans took to social media to comment on Magwenya's statement, and they were not impressed with what he said

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The Presidency confirmed that the Madlanga Commission will not be extended due to cost factors. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

NORTH WEST – President Cyril Ramaphosa is not considering granting the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry a further extension due to cost factors.

That was confirmed by the Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, on 29 May 2026. Speaking to Newzroom Afrika at the Ratlou Local Municipality Sports Ground in the Ngaka Modiri Molema District, Magwenya was questioned about the Commission, which is set to present its second interim report to the president.

The Commission, which is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system, has until 31 August 2026 to complete its work and produce a final report.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

It was set up following allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in July 2025. The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner alleged that senior officials within the justice system, including the Minister of Police, had some involvement with criminal cartels.

Commissioner won’t be extended

With the Commission presenting its second interim report on 29 May 2026, Magwenya was asked about whether the president would grant it more time to finalise its work.

He noted that the August deadline was already an extension, and so the president wasn’t looking at approving another.

“As you know, that end-of-August deadline is already an extension which the president announced. And so, having granted that extension, and considering the cost factors, at this stage there’s no consideration for any further extension,” he said.

Presidency will use report to institute reforms

Magwenya added that the most important thing was what would happen after the final report is handed to Ramaphosa.

“The president has already stated that we are going to use the final report to, among other things, institute reforms in the broader criminal justice system, and institute reforms in the police service.”

He explained that because actions that will be recommended by the final report will be implemented, there may be no need for an extension because the Commission would have recommended institutional reforms that would assist in dealing with issues of corruption and capture.

South Africans weigh in on the statement

Social media users were not impressed with Magwenya’s admission, with many pointing out how much money is lost to corruption and other expenses.

@LilaSonga said:

“Mind you, there's R500 million unaccounted for that went to Somalian spaza shops, and the Madlanga Commission doesn't have funds.”

@Manikipi urged:

“He must stop funding Senzo Mchunu's lifestyle and channel that money for the public good.”

@Therealfugaze exclaimed:

“That's our tax money. And I'm talking for every South African that is happy with the work of Madlanga when I say we demand it continue. Ramaphosa mustn't dare us while they gave R500 million to foreign nationals to run spaza shops.”

@BlosoNketsi said:

“ANC thieves. They would rather steal the State’s money and fill their pockets instead of putting it to good use.”

@ncikazi_no67966 suggested:

“We just borrowed money from France. Let's use it, because no infrastructure will benefit from those funds, and that's the truth.”

@CreswellNd12966 noted:

“But the so-called National Dialogue cost R700 million within three days as per the budget.

@ndaba159 noted:

“Cost factor compared to stolen and corrupt money? No one takes us seriously in this country. We, as South Africans, as taxpayers, we want the Madlanga Commission to continue at our expense.”

Cyril Ramaphosa vows full implementation of Commission findings

Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed to fully implement the findings of the Madlanga Commission.

The President made the promise in his New Year's message to the nation, as the country welcomed 2026.

South Africans weighed in on the president's promise, with many expressing doubt that he would keep his word.

Source: Briefly News