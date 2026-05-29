An American man posted a video of himself exploring South Africa, and one of his latest discoveries was eggs

The foreign man getting settled in the country shared his observations about how everyday food, like eggs are stored in a completely different manner from what is used to in America

South Africans added their two cents as the American discussed the reasons why eggs in America required refrigeration, while eggs in South Africa do not

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An American shares his discovery about eggs in South Africa. Image: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels / @blueprintsandbloodlines / TikTok

Source: UGC

An American posted yet another video that made South Africans appreciate their country even more. The man talked about how purchasing eggs in South Africa is a completely different experience. In a video posted on 29 May 2026, he discussed how it is standard in America to render eggs unprotected from the outside environment.

In a video, an American @blueprintsandbloodlines expressed surprise after noticing that eggs in South Africa do not need to be refrigerated. American food laws dictate that eggs need to be refrigerated, and it is primarily because they have to be washed before packing, which removes the protective layer that eggs naturally have. In South Africa, egg washing is prohibited to avoid removing the protective cuticle. Watch the video below:

SA brags about local eggs

The Americans' reaction to unrefrigerated eggs made South Africans appreciate their local produce. Most commercial eggs in South Africa are from caged grain-fed chickens, according to Eggs Unlimited, and most online users were mistaken that the eggs are organic. Online users raved about how much bitter quality food is in South Africa. Read the comments below:

South Africans discussed the quality of eggs sold in the country. Image: Pongpoonat Rungrueng

Source: UGC

priscillasmith commented:

"South African here, we keep eggs on the shelf and even at home kept out of the fridge, it's a preference to keep it in the fridge."

Awakened Africa wrote:

"There is a difference between organic [sic] eggs and GMO eggs; you can't handle two different goods the same."

faithchauke881 wondered:

"They are stripping what?? My eggs are in the cardboard right now. Store in a cool dry place,"

Natasha remarked:

"Food is much more organic [sic] here than in most places. We can thank our farmers and experienced farm workers for this, and above all 🙌 to God ❤️🇿🇦"

Lesgoma added:

"I still don't put them in the fridge when I get home, never even thought about it until this video😳."

Siphesihle 🌎 remarked:

"if you think about it, even chickens lay them in cool dry place 😅"

Mazz gushed:

"If they were meant to be in the refrigerator, the chicken would lay them in the coldest place."

🎀💋 added:

"Our eggs are not washed; they don't need to be refrigerated. I see ppl say they put it in the fridge when they get home. I never put eggs in the fridge; there is no need."

Other Briefly News about Americans in South Africa

An American couple were amazed after realising that South African malls allow people to stay until very late, and they were thoroughly impressed.

A lady in America made people laugh after she said that her favourite part of the country is how the bathtubs are built.in a TikTok video.

Online users were stunned by a man's video explaining just how much more peaceful life has been ever since leaving the United States for South Africa

Source: Briefly News