A woman posted a video of herself enjoying something unique that she discovered in South Africa

The lady made South Africans laugh after sharing that even bathrooms are different in South Africa and the United States

The tourist's video showed people how much she thoroughly she enjoyed her time in South Africa

People were in stitches over a woman from America who made a new discovery in South Africa. The lady had people laughing as she sang South Africa's praises for something simple.

People commented on the video of the woman raving about the country. People had a lot to say as they discussed the South African home feature that surprised the American.

In a video on TikTok, @letgoleash shared that she wanted people to see one thing she has been enjoying in South Africa. The lady was taking a bath when she said the bathtubs in South Africa were much bigger than what she was used to. The woman in the tub detailed that she was lying down nearly entirely on her back.

South Africa amused by Americans impressed by bathtub

South Africans who came across the video thought it was funny that the American in the video by @letgoleash was stunned by a tub. People made jokes that America is not what they thought. Watch the video of the lady below

idkglacier wondered:

'Big? We find them small, we want bigger 😭"

Samantha was stunned by the revelation:

"Guys ko America ago monate"😞

C🇿🇦 commented:

"So America was only a dream sold to the rest of the world 😭"

♧momma_purple¿♤ added:

"How small are your bath tubs...this is an average-sized bath."

Autumn_love_kya wrote:

"Now I’m really convinced America is a 3rd world country."

Mtaka ma added:

"I’m starting to think that America is the ghetto👀"

syabangena wrote:

"Every video I watch of Americans in South Africa convinces me we were all lied to 😭about the states 😂"

ZoeyTash said:

"Don't tell them.. They will all want to come and stay in South Africa now😭"

Zinchie 🇿🇦 added:

"I am shocked, always thought our bathtubs need to be bigger 😅"

Mandisa Zwane📖✝️ added:

"I'm convinced America gaslighted us into thinking they are a 1st world country. 😏"

Andyy commented:

"Not bad for a country “without” water, right?"

Michaela was curious:

"How small are your tubs? 😩 This is normal for us, so now I’m very interested to see what yours look like."

Bovhungane wrote:

"Ko America nkare ba sokola😭✋🏾"

Mpho B added:

"That's why ba hlapa meriri ko kitchen (It's why they wash hair in the kitchen.)"

Razaan Energetics| Breathwork wrote:

"As a South African, I need to see the baths in America 🤔"

