American Woman's Appreciation of South African Bathtubs Leaves Viewers in Laughter
- A woman posted a video of herself enjoying something unique that she discovered in South Africa
- The lady made South Africans laugh after sharing that even bathrooms are different in South Africa and the United States
- The tourist's video showed people how much she thoroughly she enjoyed her time in South Africa
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
People were in stitches over a woman from America who made a new discovery in South Africa. The lady had people laughing as she sang South Africa's praises for something simple.
People commented on the video of the woman raving about the country. People had a lot to say as they discussed the South African home feature that surprised the American.
In a video on TikTok, @letgoleash shared that she wanted people to see one thing she has been enjoying in South Africa. The lady was taking a bath when she said the bathtubs in South Africa were much bigger than what she was used to. The woman in the tub detailed that she was lying down nearly entirely on her back.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
South Africa amused by Americans impressed by bathtub
South Africans who came across the video thought it was funny that the American in the video by @letgoleash was stunned by a tub. People made jokes that America is not what they thought. Watch the video of the lady below
idkglacier wondered:
'Big? We find them small, we want bigger 😭"
Samantha was stunned by the revelation:
"Guys ko America ago monate"😞
C🇿🇦 commented:
"So America was only a dream sold to the rest of the world 😭"
♧momma_purple¿♤ added:
"How small are your bath tubs...this is an average-sized bath."
Autumn_love_kya wrote:
"Now I’m really convinced America is a 3rd world country."
Mtaka ma added:
"I’m starting to think that America is the ghetto👀"
syabangena wrote:
"Every video I watch of Americans in South Africa convinces me we were all lied to 😭about the states 😂"
ZoeyTash said:
"Don't tell them.. They will all want to come and stay in South Africa now😭"
Zinchie 🇿🇦 added:
"I am shocked, always thought our bathtubs need to be bigger 😅"
Mandisa Zwane📖✝️ added:
"I'm convinced America gaslighted us into thinking they are a 1st world country. 😏"
Andyy commented:
"Not bad for a country “without” water, right?"
Michaela was curious:
"How small are your tubs? 😩 This is normal for us, so now I’m very interested to see what yours look like."
Bovhungane wrote:
"Ko America nkare ba sokola😭✋🏾"
Mpho B added:
"That's why ba hlapa meriri ko kitchen (It's why they wash hair in the kitchen.)"
Razaan Energetics| Breathwork wrote:
"As a South African, I need to see the baths in America 🤔"
Other Briefly News stories about Americans in SA
- An American was on the outskirts of Kimberley, and people were amused when he shared his thoughts.
- Online users were interested in hearing from an American family that was amazed by how late malls close in Mzansi.
- A foodie from America tasted dishes that are typically South African and shared his review in a TikTok video.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za