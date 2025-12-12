Global site navigation

Woman Receives Venda Fruit Parcel Leaving TikTok Viewers Envious
People

Woman Receives Venda Fruit Parcel Leaving TikTok Viewers Envious

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A woman showed people the benefits of being close to someone who is from Venda
  • The lady posted a video about the enviable treat that she received all the way from Limpopo
  • The video that the woman shared, opening a package from Venda, received thousands of likes from online users

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

People were impressed by a woman who received something special from Venda. The South African region is well known for being a paradise filled with freshly grown produce.

Woman opens Venda fruit bucket in TikTok video
A TikTok video of a woman opening a Venda fruit bucket went viral. Image: @takeachancie_.
Source: TikTok

A video of a woman showing people a perk of having loved ones in Venda received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video of the woman after seeing everything she received from Venda.

In a video shared on TikTok, a woman @takeachancie_ showed off a parcel she received from Venda. She opened a large bucket that was filled to the brim with fruits. The lady was squealing at the opening of the bucket and finding fresh fruit. The large bucket was filled with mangoes and litchis, which are in season in Limpopo.

Read also

Gospel star Lusanda Beja gets engaged and celebrates lobola negotiations online

Venda is known for having some of the best fruit
Venda has some of the best fruit in South Africa. Image: Dirk Bleyer
Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africa stunned by Venda package

Many people admired the parcel in the post by @takeachancie_ showing fruits from Limpopo. Online users remarked on how lucky she was to get the best fresh fruit in South Africa. Watch the video of the woman opening her large bucketful of fruits:

Refilwe Maroga🇿🇦 commented:

"My neighbour only got me lychees, so I guess I am going back to ask what happened to my Mangos, and I will show them this video cause this is how it’s done 😭"

The LBG 🇿🇦 wrote:

"The only thing stressing me about not going home for the festivities literally 😫😩 this year 😭 maybe I should also ask for a delivery bcoz I can't be buying mangoes aowa."

Buhle Khumalo added:

"💔 I'm jealous because I don't have friends from Limpopo😭 we buy Mangos R50 for 4 in Ladysmith 💔"

Read also

Nigerian shares her favourite aspect of South Africa in TikTok video

mbalenhle_kganya remarked:

"I knew there were litchis in that bucket 🤣 it's always what's in season."

Rudzie-Runa Mudau posted:

"I don’t know your friend, but I can tell that her mom packed that especially for you 🥺"

Unbothered remarked:

"The way I get annoyed when someone asks me to bring them something 😂😂😂, I am not a good friend, shem😂"

lilyrozze8🇿🇦 exclaimed:

"Wow I wish mine were this generous 😭🥰"

Sinenhlanhla Mchunu remarked:

"This is how I know I got the kind of wrong Vendas😔😤😒"

B🌸said:

"Maybe the friend I have is from the wrong side of Venda 😭"

Denga The Witch exclaimed:

"Yoh our mangoes are literally rooting on the ground, we are over them, I wish I had friends who appreciated them like you."

Other Briefly News stories about food

Read also

Mzansi women swoon over Amapiano vocalist Daliwonga: "What a beautiful specimen"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

Tags:
LimpopoFood
Hot:
Tracy butler Mandla mthembu Will sonbuchner Gaosi raditholo Tracy grimshaw