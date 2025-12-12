A woman showed people the benefits of being close to someone who is from Venda

The lady posted a video about the enviable treat that she received all the way from Limpopo

The video that the woman shared, opening a package from Venda, received thousands of likes from online users

People were impressed by a woman who received something special from Venda. The South African region is well known for being a paradise filled with freshly grown produce.

A TikTok video of a woman opening a Venda fruit bucket went viral. Image: @takeachancie_.

Source: TikTok

A video of a woman showing people a perk of having loved ones in Venda received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video of the woman after seeing everything she received from Venda.

In a video shared on TikTok, a woman @takeachancie_ showed off a parcel she received from Venda. She opened a large bucket that was filled to the brim with fruits. The lady was squealing at the opening of the bucket and finding fresh fruit. The large bucket was filled with mangoes and litchis, which are in season in Limpopo.

Venda has some of the best fruit in South Africa. Image: Dirk Bleyer

Source: Getty Images

South Africa stunned by Venda package

Many people admired the parcel in the post by @takeachancie_ showing fruits from Limpopo. Online users remarked on how lucky she was to get the best fresh fruit in South Africa. Watch the video of the woman opening her large bucketful of fruits:

Refilwe Maroga🇿🇦 commented:

"My neighbour only got me lychees, so I guess I am going back to ask what happened to my Mangos, and I will show them this video cause this is how it’s done 😭"

The LBG 🇿🇦 wrote:

"The only thing stressing me about not going home for the festivities literally 😫😩 this year 😭 maybe I should also ask for a delivery bcoz I can't be buying mangoes aowa."

Buhle Khumalo added:

"💔 I'm jealous because I don't have friends from Limpopo😭 we buy Mangos R50 for 4 in Ladysmith 💔"

mbalenhle_kganya remarked:

"I knew there were litchis in that bucket 🤣 it's always what's in season."

Rudzie-Runa Mudau posted:

"I don’t know your friend, but I can tell that her mom packed that especially for you 🥺"

Unbothered remarked:

"The way I get annoyed when someone asks me to bring them something 😂😂😂, I am not a good friend, shem😂"

lilyrozze8🇿🇦 exclaimed:

"Wow I wish mine were this generous 😭🥰"

Sinenhlanhla Mchunu remarked:

"This is how I know I got the kind of wrong Vendas😔😤😒"

B🌸said:

"Maybe the friend I have is from the wrong side of Venda 😭"

Denga The Witch exclaimed:

"Yoh our mangoes are literally rooting on the ground, we are over them, I wish I had friends who appreciated them like you."

