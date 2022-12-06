A TikTok clip of a woman who cleaned tripe (mogodu) and, with the help of a common household appliance, made the rounds on TikTok

The woman in the video used a washing machine in order to clean mogodu, and it was not a welcome sight for many peeps

People reacted to the video by discussing whether she was being smart and many agreed that the choice was questionable, to say the least

A video about someone cleaning tripe using a modern house appliance went viral. After millions of views, South Africans were not shy to give their opinion about the woman's idea to use a washing machine as a food cleaner.

Netizens were not shy to express their opinions about the random food prep hack. Many people also cracked jokes about the idea, not convinced it was a good one.

SA reacts as woman cleans tripe in washing machine

In a TikTok video posted by @ayanderr, the TikToker said her older sister did not feel like washing the mogodu by hand, so she used the washing machine instead.

Watch the full video below:

Many people were disgusted by the viral video, and the creator posted a second part showing that it got the tripe clean. The first video got 3.2 million views, as people commented on why it was a bad idea. Many insisted that one should never eat at other people's homes because of the dodgy ways some people prepare their food.

REEZY commented:

"Now your clothes will start smelling mogodu."

Siphokazi Figlan commented:

"WHAT ARE YOU DOING?"

Enhle commented:

"Normalise eating at home."

Cozmic commented:

"You can't eat at everybody's house."

KimStar28 commented:

"Smart or lazy? No, that’s CRAZY."

tasha.ndlovzzz commented:

"My mom was right about not eating at peoples home."

Lovergurl commented:

"Not just traces of washing powder - DEAD SKIN, DIRT, BACTERIA.

Manuela Samuel commented:

"I swear I love the fact that my mom taught me that you can’t eat at people’s houses."

Lady T commented:

"This makes my stomach turn, some people need logic and common sense."

jackiee commented:

"Prison."

Noluthando commented:

"Do that at my granny's house you will see."

ayanderr commented:

"Don’t."

Dintle Pondo commented:

"Yazi I'm not saying she's right but... I understand."

Lady called "disgusting" after washing veggies in bathtub and getting 4.9M views

Briefly News previously reported that the internet was disturbed when they saw a woman washing her vegetables where her family takes baths. People had savage reactions as they shared their opinion on what they saw.

Peeps were concerned about whether it was hygienic for her to clean vegetables in a tub. Most were mortified by how she decided to dump it all in a bathtub.

A lady got 4.9 million views when she washed her collard greens in a bathtub. In the video, she can be seen cleaning and swirling around the vegetables in the same place where people wash their bodies.

