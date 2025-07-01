A fitness trainer shared a budget-friendly meal prep video showing how to create five healthy lunches for under R200 using simple Woolworths ingredients

Her wholesome pasta dish contains less than 500 calories per portion and proves that eating healthy doesn't have to be expensive if you avoid fancy superfoods and stick to basics

South Africans were impressed by the practical recipe, with many asking about storage tips and protein content, while others praised the affordable approach to healthy eating

A fitness content creator shared a meal prep plan that costs only R200 and lasts for five days. Images: @betterwithbalance

A fitness trainer has shown South Africans that eating healthy on a budget is completely possible after sharing her simple meal prep recipe that costs under R200 and lasts five days.

Content creator @betterwithbalance, who specialises in fitness and weight loss content, shared the video at the end of June with practical advice for anyone wanting to eat well without breaking the bank.

The video caption read:

"Healthy eating is going to be as budget-friendly as you make it. If your version of healthy eating is salmon on the daily with organic quinoa, edamame beans and Fiji water, then your wallet is going to be burning. You can easily budget some low-calorie meals that are fat-loss friendly, that won't make a dent in your grocery spend. This meal prep lunch costs me less than R200, and it will feed me for days."

The trainer shows viewers exactly what they need for the recipe: 400g wholewheat pasta, 500g chicken breast, 40g rocket leaves, 200g baby rosa tomatoes, and 180g basil pesto dressing, plus basic pantry items like olive oil and spices. She even mentions buying two packets of rocket because they were on special, but only using one.

In the video, she takes viewers along to Woolworths to buy the ingredients, then demonstrates the cooking process. She slices and marinates the chicken pieces with spices, fries them with tomatoes, adds the boiled pasta, mixes everything with the sauce and tomatoes, then stores the portions for the week ahead.

A health content creator shared how she gets to have lunch for five days spending only R200. Images: @betterwithbalance

Mzansi weighs in on budget meal prep

The practical recipe sparked plenty of discussion from followers who were curious about the details:

@Tiffany Van Zyl asked:

"Will this be okay in my fridge for 5 days?"

@Rudi Proacc Smit noted:

"Forget about the calories, where is the protein?"

@Angela Jones wondered:

"So you eat the same meal for five days? Lunch and or dinner?"

@Michelle Visser shared:

"Made mine today, Dankie, Thanks to Woolies Minus the Pesto."

@Jamie-Lee Bulterman tagged a friend:

"Athina Anthony, This is the health page I have been telling you about 🙂"

@Marcus Lombard joked:

"If only my belly could be satisfied with such an amount of food for lunch for five days, but hey, it truly looks amazing, keep up the good work 100%"

Health benefits of smart meal prep

According to Fresh Meal Plan, meal prepping offers advantages beyond just saving money. It helps people eat healthier meals by planning nutritious options, reduces stress around daily food decisions, and provides better portion control. Meal prepping also saves time during busy weekdays and helps people resist the temptation of unhealthy fast food options.

Each portion of her pasta dish contains less than 500 calories, making it perfect for anyone on a fitness journey or trying to lose weight. The wholemeal pasta is much healthier than white pasta, providing more nutrients and keeping people fuller for longer periods.

