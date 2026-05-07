“Too Broke To Go Out”: SA Reacts to Mzansi Being Crowned World’s Biggest Homebody Nation
South Africa has been crowned the world’s number one homebody nation, and locals are not even shocked. A global study by British furniture company Sharps ranked 15 countries on their love of home life, and Mzansi came out on top with a score of 95 out of 100.
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The study surveyed over 3,000 people across 15 countries worldwide. South Africa beat out the USA, Canada, and Ireland to claim the top spot.
Why Mzansi loves staying in
Sharps looked at things like hours spent at home and how often people turn down social plans. South Africans scored 74.3 out of 100 for emotional attachment to their homes. A massive 76% of locals said they would rather stay in than go out.
The company pointed to South Africa’s braai culture and warm climate as key reasons. But for most locals, the love of home runs is much deeper than that.
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Home-cooked meals, hosting family, and the comfort of your own space all count. South Africa was also recently ranked the second-most homesick nation in the world, and that tracks.
The USA followed in second place with a score of 92. Canada and Ireland tied for third, both scoring 91, while Greece rounded out the list at 80.
See the report by The South African on the Facebook post shared on 7 May 2026:
Mzansi reacts to the new title
Michelle VD Merwe commented:
“We don't have the money to go out. 😂”
Sonti Modiba said:
“It is hard to go out and live when life is so expensive. 😂”
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za