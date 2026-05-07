South Africa has been crowned the world’s number one homebody nation, and locals are not even shocked. A global study by British furniture company Sharps ranked 15 countries on their love of home life, and Mzansi came out on top with a score of 95 out of 100.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A picture of a South African flag. Image: Safety4sea

Source: UGC

The study surveyed over 3,000 people across 15 countries worldwide. South Africa beat out the USA, Canada, and Ireland to claim the top spot.

Why Mzansi loves staying in

Sharps looked at things like hours spent at home and how often people turn down social plans. South Africans scored 74.3 out of 100 for emotional attachment to their homes. A massive 76% of locals said they would rather stay in than go out.

The company pointed to South Africa’s braai culture and warm climate as key reasons. But for most locals, the love of home runs is much deeper than that.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Home-cooked meals, hosting family, and the comfort of your own space all count. South Africa was also recently ranked the second-most homesick nation in the world, and that tracks.

The USA followed in second place with a score of 92. Canada and Ireland tied for third, both scoring 91, while Greece rounded out the list at 80.

See the report by The South African on the Facebook post shared on 7 May 2026:

Mzansi reacts to the new title

Michelle VD Merwe commented:

“We don't have the money to go out. 😂”

Sonti Modiba said:

“It is hard to go out and live when life is so expensive. 😂”

Source: Briefly News