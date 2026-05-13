The family of the mother and child who were fatally struck by Dr Aaron Motsoaledi's State SUV have spoken out about the tragedy

Charles Shoperai explained what led to the fatal accident and how important his 37-year-old sister was to their family

Investigations are ongoing into the crash, with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate probing two cases of culpable homicide

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The family of the mother and child who were fatally struck by Dr Aaron Motsoaledi’s State vehicle have broken their silence. Image: Thulani Ndaba (Facebook)/ @HealthZA (X)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

LIMPOPO – The family of the mother and child who passed away after being struck by the official vehicle of Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi have spoken up about the tragedy.

Beauty Shoperai (37) and her one-year-old son, Paul Masunda Junior, were declared deceased following a fatal accident on the N1 highway near Bela-Bela, Limpopo.

Shoperai was crossing the busy highway on Saturday, 9 May 2026, with her son on her back, when she was hit by the minister’s black SUV. She was reportedly trying to reach her husband, who died minutes earlier after he was also hit by a car while trying to cross the highway.

Family seeks government assistance to repatriate remains

Speaking to Eyewitness News, Charles Shoperai said that his sister was a wonderful person who was social and got on with everyone. He also explained how important she was in the family, saying that she was the one who took care of their father.

He also called on the minister and government to assist the family, saying that they didn’t have the money to repatriate her remains.

The mother and child were returning to Zimbabwe

Shoperai also confirmed that his sister was planning to return to Zimbabwe for a few months and had been accompanied to an informal bus stop by her husband, Paul Masunda. After she had boarded the bus, she received a call from her 14-year-old son, who told her that Masunda had been struck by a vehicle and died.

The 37-year-old, who had her young son on her back, then asked the driver to stop so that she could go to her husband. She sadly never made it.

Motsoaledi’s driver could be charged

Investigations continue into the matter, but police have confirmed that they are probing two culpable homicide cases. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is taking over the investigation because the driver involved is a member of the South African Police Service. Dr Motsoaledi’s State vehicle was being driven by a member of Protection Security Services.

Police also confirmed that the minister, his driver and close protection officer remained at the scene until emergency services arrived.

SAPS hunts for motorist who ran over pedestrian

In a related article, the SAPS launched a manhunt for a motorist who fatally ran over a man in Sandton in April 2025.

Briefly News reported thata video went viral showing the horrific moment the motorist ran the pedestrian over.

South Africans demanded that the motorist face the full might of the law, and the police opened a case of murder.

Source: Briefly News