The South African Police Service launched a manhunt for a motorist who fatally ran over a man in Sandton

The incident happened on a road in Sandton, and a viral video of the horrific moments where the motorist ran the pedestrian over went viral

Horrified South Africans demanded that the motorist face the full might of the law, and the police opened a case of murder

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, cash-in-transit heists, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

SA was horrified after a motorist killed a pedestrian during a dispute. Stock images by Jacob Wackerhausen and VEAM Visuals

Source: Getty Images

SANDTON, JOHANNESBURG — A Sandton, Johannesburg, motorist ran over a man multiple after a dispute until he died. The South African Police Service opened a murder case, and the incident, which happened on 6 April 2025, went viral.

What happened in the video?

Yusuf Abramjee posted a video of the horrific incident on his X account @abramjee. The video shows the motorist running the pedestrian over multiple times. Onlookers tried to stop the motorist, but were unsuccessful. The victim died from the incident, and the motorist fled the scene. The police have opened a case of murder, and have called on the public to provide information that could lead to the suspect's arrest.

According to media reports, the man who died was a Zimbabwean bouncer, and the motorist was a Ugandan. The two men allegedly fought over a woman when the motorist ran the deceased over.

South Africans were shaken by a horrific incident where a motorist killed a man. Stock image by dragana991

Source: Getty Images

View the X video here.

Warning: The video shows graphic scenes of violence.

Stories about violent road incidents

What did South Africans say?

South Africans commenting on Abramjee's post were furious.

Tinonetic said:

"Now he'll go to jail for a very long time because he can't control his emotions."

Malome Chibs said:

"Allegations are that the driver is a gentleman from Uganda. The deceased is a Zim guy who was a bouncer. A love triangle confrontation that went south."

Black Keys said:

"Learning how to control your temper is an art that most people struggle to draw lessons from. Now he's going to lose more than his temper."

LAS said:

"Lord have mercy. Absolutely barbaric. No matter what the cause was, this truly an evil act. I pray that he is apprehended and dealt with severely,"

