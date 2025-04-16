SAPS Hunts for Motorist Who Ran Over Pedestrian Multiple Times, Killing Him
- The South African Police Service launched a manhunt for a motorist who fatally ran over a man in Sandton
- The incident happened on a road in Sandton, and a viral video of the horrific moments where the motorist ran the pedestrian over went viral
- Horrified South Africans demanded that the motorist face the full might of the law, and the police opened a case of murder
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, cash-in-transit heists, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.
SANDTON, JOHANNESBURG — A Sandton, Johannesburg, motorist ran over a man multiple after a dispute until he died. The South African Police Service opened a murder case, and the incident, which happened on 6 April 2025, went viral.
What happened in the video?
Yusuf Abramjee posted a video of the horrific incident on his X account @abramjee. The video shows the motorist running the pedestrian over multiple times. Onlookers tried to stop the motorist, but were unsuccessful. The victim died from the incident, and the motorist fled the scene. The police have opened a case of murder, and have called on the public to provide information that could lead to the suspect's arrest.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
According to media reports, the man who died was a Zimbabwean bouncer, and the motorist was a Ugandan. The two men allegedly fought over a woman when the motorist ran the deceased over.
View the X video here.
Warning: The video shows graphic scenes of violence.
Stories about violent road incidents
- In 2023, a video of an attempted hijacking went viral in which the motorist ran over the thug who tried to hijack his vehicle
- A video of a motorist who ran over road cones in August 2024 left South Africans fuming, accusing him of disregarding road safety efforts
- A Toyota Hilux driver violently rammed into a stationary Hyundai H-1 bakkie in October, angering netizens
- Sekhukhune United player Shaun Mogaile was arrested after he knocked a girl over and fled the scene in the same month
- A motorist was arrested in the Western Cape in March 2025 after he knocked over two runners, sending them flying
What did South Africans say?
South Africans commenting on Abramjee's post were furious.
Tinonetic said:
"Now he'll go to jail for a very long time because he can't control his emotions."
Malome Chibs said:
"Allegations are that the driver is a gentleman from Uganda. The deceased is a Zim guy who was a bouncer. A love triangle confrontation that went south."
Black Keys said:
"Learning how to control your temper is an art that most people struggle to draw lessons from. Now he's going to lose more than his temper."
LAS said:
"Lord have mercy. Absolutely barbaric. No matter what the cause was, this truly an evil act. I pray that he is apprehended and dealt with severely,"
2 motorist brawl in road rage incident
In another article, Briefly News reported that two men got into a road rage incident, and the fight was captured on camera. The incident took place in Johannesburg.
The two men got into a fist fight for less than a minute. After the fist fight, both of them returned to their vehicles.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena joined Briefly News in 2023 and is a Current Affairs writer. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za