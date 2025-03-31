The South African Police Service in Sea Point in the Western Cape arrested a driver who caused an accident under the influence of alcohol

The accident happened on Bantry Bay, and the force of the impact was such that both of the pedestrians he ran over were thrown into the air

Arrive Alive's Advocate Johan Jonck spoke to Briefly Neews about the impact of alcohol consumption on road safety

Two people were hurt when a car hit them in Cape Town. Images: Peter Flentov/ Facebook and stock image by Fizkes/ Getty Images

BANTRY BAY, WESTERN CAPE — South Africans slammed a driver who was arrested in Bantry Bay in Cape Town, Western Cape, on 30 March 2025, after he ran into two pedestrians. The force of the impact was so severe that they flew into the air.

What happened in Bantry Bay?

According to Smile FM, the accident happened on Victoria Road in Bantry Bay. The two pedestrians were running when the car came flying in their direction. Without warning, they were knocked over, and the impact sent them flying. One of the passengers was flung over the side wall and fell 100 metres down the embankment.

The two runners were members of the Atlantic Running Club and were training for the Two Oceans Marathon race. The two runners were taken to the hospital after the municipality deployed a crane to hoist her back to safety. The driver has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless and negligent driving.

Arrive Alive speaks to Briefly News

Speaking to Briefly News, Arrive Alive's CEO Advocate Johan Jonck commented on the impact of alcohol on roads.

"Alcohol abuse is a problem. Many studies have shown that the high consumption of alcohol is a problem, and this is not only a threat for drunk driving but also drunk pedestrians," he said.

Recently, Zutobi published a report titled "The World's Safest Roads". It revealed that South Africa had the highest rate of alcohol related traffic deaths. The report also said that at 57.5%, the risk of a drunk-driving-related fatality is the highest in the whole world.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department opened a case of reckless and negligent driving against a taxi driver who drove into oncoming traffic in Soweto, crashing into a waste truck and injuring 10 people.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on Smile FM's Facebook page were devastated by the ancient.

Karen Lindeque Rubin said:

"Tragic. And the worst is that there was a race on, and the road was closed at the time."

Roxanne Tewnder du Preez said:

"Wow, it's amazing that the woman survived that! I hope she makes a full recovery."

Angelique Roux said:

"Intrusive thoughts won that day. It's so sad."

Bradley Sutton Richards said:

"Suspend his license immediately."

Theresa Jane Neethling Riddles said:

"I hope that the driver will be brought to justice."

Limpoop accident kills 3 and injures 55

In a related article, Briefly News reported that three people died and 55 people were injured when a truck overturned on the R26 in Limpopo. The truck fell into a ditch after overturning.

The accident happened near the StrijdomTunnel outside Leboeng. Emergency personnel rushed the injured to the hospital.

