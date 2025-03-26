Three people lost their lives in Limpopo when a truck overturned as it was driving on the R36

The incident happened on 25 March, and the truck was carrying workers from a company

Over 50 people were injured in the incident, and South Africans lamented another horrific accident

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered criminal activities, cash-in-transit heists, police investigations, police shootouts and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

SA was angry after an accident in Limpopo claimed three lives. Images: Lucas Ledwaba / AFP via Getty Images and stock image by Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

BURGERSFORT, LIMPOPO – Over 50 people were badly injured, and three died, when a truck overturned on a mountain on the R36 in Burgersfort, Limpopo, on 25 March 2025.

What happened on Burgersfort?

According to SABC News, the accident happened when the truck which was carrying workers overturned near the Strijdom Tunnel outside Leboeng. It then fell into a ditch. The injured were rushed to the hospital.

What do stats say about driving in South Africa?

A report published by the online platform Zutobi revealed that South African roads are not safe. The report, titled "The World's Safest Roads", showed that South Africa was the most dangerous place in the world to drive. It revealed that the country has am accident rate of 24.5 people per 100,000 population. The country also has the highest accident rates caused by alcohol, and has the lowest seatbelt wearing rates in the world.

Over 50 were injured in a crash in Limpopo. Image: Lucas Ledwaba / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Recent fatal accidents in South Africa

South Africans weigh in

South Africans discussing the accidents on SABC News’ Facebook post were not pleased with how motorists drive.

Pappa Tjatji said:

“Drivers of today are reckless and negligent and like speeding. You keep in your lane, and some fool will crush you in your lane. We overtake when we're not supposed to.”

Nkosinathi Nathi said:

"My brother was in that accident. He sustained minor injuries, and four people died.”

Bonisiwe Joyce said:

“Lord, we are praying for our brothers and sisters who are always on the road, whether they are going to work or whatever reason to be on the road.”

Henry Shipalanr said:

“I was involved in an accident around that place just after the shoe cave. I ended up under the bridge as I slept behind the wheel. I survived a similar accident because I thought I would rest at the gas station after the tunnel.”

Sharon Struckmeyer asked:

“Why are there so many road accidents? Are vehicles not being properly maintained?”

19 injured in bus crash in Germiston

In a related article, Briefly News reported that more than 15 children were injured when a bus crashed into the back of a truck on the R21 in Ekurhuleni. The accident happened in Germiston, and no fatalities were recorded.

The truck, which was in front of the bus, suddenly braked and the bus crashed into it. The bus driver could not brake fast enough.

Source: Briefly News