3 Killed and 55 Injured in an Accident on the R36 in Limpopo, SA Horrified
- Three people lost their lives in Limpopo when a truck overturned as it was driving on the R36
- The incident happened on 25 March, and the truck was carrying workers from a company
- Over 50 people were injured in the incident, and South Africans lamented another horrific accident
BURGERSFORT, LIMPOPO – Over 50 people were badly injured, and three died, when a truck overturned on a mountain on the R36 in Burgersfort, Limpopo, on 25 March 2025.
What happened on Burgersfort?
According to SABC News, the accident happened when the truck which was carrying workers overturned near the Strijdom Tunnel outside Leboeng. It then fell into a ditch. The injured were rushed to the hospital.
What do stats say about driving in South Africa?
A report published by the online platform Zutobi revealed that South African roads are not safe. The report, titled "The World's Safest Roads", showed that South Africa was the most dangerous place in the world to drive. It revealed that the country has am accident rate of 24.5 people per 100,000 population. The country also has the highest accident rates caused by alcohol, and has the lowest seatbelt wearing rates in the world.
Recent fatal accidents in South Africa
- Recently, four children lost their lives in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, when a car carrying school children crashed into a bakkie, and two of the victims were brothers
- In the same week, 19 people died when a bus, which was allegedly speeding, overturned after the bus lost control on the R21 near the OR Tambo International Airport
- Eight people perished in KwaZulu-Natal when a bus drove over a steep embankment near Mandeni on the N2 after the driver lost control
- 15 People died in a horrific accident in Limpopo when a taxi and a bakkie collided on the R40 road in Hoedspruit
- Four members of the same family died in KwaZulu-Natal when a car, taxi and bakkie collided on the R103, injuring 15 others in the process
South Africans weigh in
South Africans discussing the accidents on SABC News’ Facebook post were not pleased with how motorists drive.
Pappa Tjatji said:
“Drivers of today are reckless and negligent and like speeding. You keep in your lane, and some fool will crush you in your lane. We overtake when we're not supposed to.”
Nkosinathi Nathi said:
"My brother was in that accident. He sustained minor injuries, and four people died.”
Bonisiwe Joyce said:
“Lord, we are praying for our brothers and sisters who are always on the road, whether they are going to work or whatever reason to be on the road.”
Henry Shipalanr said:
“I was involved in an accident around that place just after the shoe cave. I ended up under the bridge as I slept behind the wheel. I survived a similar accident because I thought I would rest at the gas station after the tunnel.”
Sharon Struckmeyer asked:
“Why are there so many road accidents? Are vehicles not being properly maintained?”
19 injured in bus crash in Germiston
In a related article, Briefly News reported that more than 15 children were injured when a bus crashed into the back of a truck on the R21 in Ekurhuleni. The accident happened in Germiston, and no fatalities were recorded.
The truck, which was in front of the bus, suddenly braked and the bus crashed into it. The bus driver could not brake fast enough.
