Fifteen people died during a horrific accident on the R40 road in Hoedspruit in the Limpopo province

It's not clear how the accident took place, but it's believed that a bakkie collided with a taxi, which then caught fire

South Africans were devastated and slammed taxi drivers, accusing them of poor driving skills

A horrific Limpopo accident left eight dead. Images: Tau Låmarcrɛam Xxdumbu/ Facebook and Klaus Vedfelt/ Getty Images

HOEDSPRUIT, LIMPOPO — Fifteen people died in an accident in Hoedspruit, Limpopo on 8 February 2025.

What happened in Hoedspruit?

The accident took place on the R40 in Hoedsrpuit. A taxi allegedly carrying staff members of a store collided with a bakkie and caught fire. The passengers were reportedly trapped inside and perished in the fire. Firefighters and emergency personnel rushed to the scene to extinguish the fire.

Similar horrific accidents

Seven people died in a horrific crash on the N4 in Mpumalanga on 31 December 2024, and a toddler was among those who died

Eight days later, 18 people died in KwaZulu-Natal on the N3 when multiple vehicles crashed into each other

Dashcam footage of the accident showed a taxi crashing head-on into a truck which was involved in the accident

Netizens react

South Africans commenting on SABC News's Facebook page were horrified.

Netizens mourned the loss of eight lives in an accident. Image: Ekaterina Goncharova

Xolela Simo November said:

"South Africa needs prayers."

Jozi Jozi said:

"Taxis and truck drivers: the forces behind wiping out a nation on our roads."

Rito Nsuku Hlangalezwe said:

"So sad. Our roads have become notorious slaughterhouses."

Nhlanhlaakani Thuso Godi said:

"you know, this R20 neh... there's something wrong with this road."

Thuthani Mathe said:

"Very sad indeed. Drivers, please let us be patient on the road, especially taxi drivers."

Ks Sekgobela said:

"May their souls rest in eternal peace."

