15 Die in Horrific Limpopo Accident Between Taxi and Bakkie, SA Shattered
- Fifteen people died during a horrific accident on the R40 road in Hoedspruit in the Limpopo province
- It's not clear how the accident took place, but it's believed that a bakkie collided with a taxi, which then caught fire
- South Africans were devastated and slammed taxi drivers, accusing them of poor driving skills
HOEDSPRUIT, LIMPOPO — Fifteen people died in an accident in Hoedspruit, Limpopo on 8 February 2025.
What happened in Hoedspruit?
The accident took place on the R40 in Hoedsrpuit. A taxi allegedly carrying staff members of a store collided with a bakkie and caught fire. The passengers were reportedly trapped inside and perished in the fire. Firefighters and emergency personnel rushed to the scene to extinguish the fire.
Similar horrific accidents
- Seven people died in a horrific crash on the N4 in Mpumalanga on 31 December 2024, and a toddler was among those who died
- Eight days later, 18 people died in KwaZulu-Natal on the N3 when multiple vehicles crashed into each other
- Dashcam footage of the accident showed a taxi crashing head-on into a truck which was involved in the accident
Netizens react
South Africans commenting on SABC News's Facebook page were horrified.
Xolela Simo November said:
"South Africa needs prayers."
Jozi Jozi said:
"Taxis and truck drivers: the forces behind wiping out a nation on our roads."
Rito Nsuku Hlangalezwe said:
"So sad. Our roads have become notorious slaughterhouses."
Nhlanhlaakani Thuso Godi said:
"you know, this R20 neh... there's something wrong with this road."
Thuthani Mathe said:
"Very sad indeed. Drivers, please let us be patient on the road, especially taxi drivers."
Ks Sekgobela said:
"May their souls rest in eternal peace."
5 die in horrific Vryheid accident
In another article, Briefly News reported that a police officer and four others died in a head-on collision on the R34 in Vryheid, KwaZulu-Natal. The accident happened two days before New Year's Day.
The constable was driving in a state vehicle when he crashed into another vehicle. He died, and four other passengers died in the accident.
