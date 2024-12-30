A police officer has been killed in a head-on collision on the R34 Emondlo Road near Vryheid

The constable was travelling towards Vryheid in a state vehicle prior to the fatal accident

Citizens have blamed the state of the road for the accident that claimed the lives of five people

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A police officer was among five people killed in a tragic head-on collision on the R34 near Vryheid. Image: @_ArriveAlive (X)/ Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL – A police officer has been killed in another tragic accident on the province’s roads.

The constable, who travelling in a state vehicle, was killed after he was involved in a head-on collision in the early hours of 30 December.

The accident occurred on the R34 Emondlo Road near Vryheid.

Vehicles overturned numerous times

According to reports from the scene, the five people lost their lives following a head-on collision.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Both vehicles overturned multiple times as a result of the collision, leaving three others critically injured.

The injured patients were transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment after receiving initial care at the scene.

The on-duty officer, who was travelling toward Vryheid at the time, was killed instantly.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

South Africa has experienced some horrific accidents in 2024, with the death toll not slowing down as the year comes closer to an end.

On 19 December, Transport Minister Barbara Creecy revealed that 512 fatalities were recorded on the country's roads in the first three weeks of the month alone.

Residents blame terrible roads for accident

Many social media users who commented on the tragedy blamed the state of the road for the accident.

Others noted that there were bound to be accidents when people travelled so late in the dark.

Nkulayzo Mavovo said:

“Potholes are the cause of the accident. That road is bad.”

Ndumiso Makhathini Xulu added:

“That road is bad. Condolences to the families and a speedy recovery to all those in hospital.”

@stonezn stated:

“This is why I hate driving at night.”

@Ncaneluuh noted:

“That road towards Vryheid, saying it is dangerous is an understatement. We almost rolled over trying to avoid a 'trench' on that road.”

@Ndlombango said:

“That road is dark and very dangerous at night.”

2 killed in KZN crash

Briefly News also reported that two other people were killed in another crash in KZN on 30 December.

The two men were killed when an overloaded taxi lost control and crashed into a barrier on the N2.

21 others were injured as they were flung out of the taxi when it rolled over a few times.

Source: Briefly News