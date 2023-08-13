A woman and her three children will be laid to rest this Sunday after she killed them and herself

The woman reportedly left a suicide note after what she did, citing financial woes for her actions

A debate ensued between netizens who were on both sides of the argument, either supporting or condemning her

South Africans debated over why the Butterworth woman had to kill her kids. Image: Stock Image/Mimi van Praagh

Source: Getty Images

A woman who killed her children and herself will be laid to rest today.

South Africans debated why she had to take her children's lives and not her own, while others defended her and said they understood what she did.

Netizens also expressed how heartbroken it is that she had to resort to committing suicide and taking her children along with her.

Woman who killed her kids and herself to be buried

Bongeka Buso will be buried in Butterworth in the Eastern Cape alongside her children, 14-year-old Anathi, 9-year-old Orabile and 5-year-old Oratile, on Sunday. Briefly News previously reported that the woman, who was 38 years old, left a suicide note which stated that financial difficulties burdened her and could not handle the pressures. The letter also pointed out that they hadn't eaten in weeks.

Police reported that the mother poisoned her two youngest children and stabbed her oldest to death before hanging herself. Police reports also indicated that the oldest tried to prevent her mom from feeding her and her siblings food laced with rat poison. A fight ensued, and the mother stabbed the teenager in the neck.

According to statistics by the South African Federation for Mental Health, South Africa has the third-highest suicide rate out of all African countries. Suicide also claimed the lives of prominent members of society, such as musician Riky Rick and actor Patrick Shai.

Netizens debate over reasons for suicide

Netizens were shattered that the woman also had to take her children's lives.

Die Monde Bessford said:

"I cannot pity her but the kids she murdered."

Mapitsi Matsetela added:

"We all go through the most, but taking an innocent soul is heartbreaking."

Siya Imi Hokwana defended her.

"She killed her kids too because she knew that no one would care for them and they would suffer without her. This is caused by absent fathers who do not support their kids financially."

Tazneem Lomberg felt her pain.

"I feel her pain. I'm a single mother of three going through the same struggle, but what keeps me moving is prayers and knowing there are people out there who still care about me."

Gamuchirai Muchemwa remarked:

"No one knows e exactly what she was going through, so let's not judge. Only she and God knows. Maybe she's finally at peace."

