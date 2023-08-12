Six people were killed, and one left injured after four shooters caused havoc in a Durban township

The men were said to be looking for their leader's ID, who accidentally lost it and thought one of the victims had it

Netizens reacted to the shooting and said that violence is typical in the province

South Africans slammed KwaZulu-Natal as the capital of violence after a mass shooting in Umlazi in Durban claimed six people, leaving one badly injured.

The mass shooting occurred last night in Durban township after the leader of the suspects went on a hunt for his ID, believing that one of his victims had it on them.

Six people killed by four armed men looking for an ID in Umlazi

According to police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the night of terror began after four suspects forcefully entered a house in Umlazi in the dead of night. They shot two residents in the house, went outside, shot one person in a backroom, and shot another person standing by the outside toilet. The suspects continued their night of horror when they travelled to an informal settlement close to the house, where they shot up and shot three people living in a mkhukhu. Two died on the scene, and one survived.

The suspect was looking for his ID

Netshiunda reported that one of the suspects, who was wanted for another murder, was looking for his ID, which he lost. He reportedly believed that one of the victims had his ID and went on a hunt to look for it. He demanded his ID from each of the victims, and when the ID was not produced, he and his three accomplices went on a shooting spree. The police have already identified three of the suspects and are on the hunt for them. The police have also allocated as many resources as possible to locate the four suspects.

Resident tells Briefly News they fear for their lives

Residents of Durban say that crime is a severe concern in the townships.

Briefly News spoke to businessman Lungisani Zwane, who owns Zebraah Paints, which operates in Umlazi, Kwa Mashu and other townships in Durban.

"Crime is a serious concern in these townships. One of my bakkies was hijacked in KwaMashu, and although it was recovered, it caused an inconvenience and affected my business. We are terrified that we might be victims of any violent crime because nothing is being done," he said.

Mzansi is not surprised by the violence in KwaZulu-Natal

Netizens condemned the acts of violence in KwaZulu-Natal.

Thabo Phaladi said:

"We are getting used to such news. We are not even getting shocked anymore. It's a norm."

Erna Eygel remarked:

"Shooting people seems to be the new weekly hobby in SA."

Tshehla Meshack added:

"KZN must be an independent province. Those people are always thirsty for blood."

Kwanele Biyase exclaimed:

"Living in KZN must be included on 1000 ways to die."

Glendyr Roberts was shocked.

"WTH is going on in KZN? Rampant thug criminality with no justice to curtail it."

CIT heist suspects nabbed by a joint operation

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that four Cash-in-Transit robbers were arrested recently after stealing R8000 coins in Mpumalanga.

It was alleged that the Fidelity vehicle was on its way to Tonga from Malelane when it came under attack.

A joint operation between law enforcement officers resulted in the successful capture of the thugs.

