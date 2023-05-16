Durban police have reportedly confirmed that they found the gun used to assassinate Kiernan "AKA" Forbes

News reports claimed the pistol was taken from a guy in his twenties in Umlazi and was transferred to ballistics

South Africans were sceptical of the police's claims and raised serious concerns on social media

The gun used by the hitmen to assassinate AKA on February 10 in Durban's Florida Road has been discovered.

Mzansi doubts Durban police correctly identified the gun used to kill AKA. Image: @akaworldwide

According to EWN, police caught a guy in his twenties with an unregistered gun. The unnamed man was spotted this past weekend in Umlazi, Durban.

The gun was subsequently sent for ballistic testing by the police in charge of the investigation, and it was revealed that it had been used to assassinate AKA.

Mzansi unconvinced by recent developments in AKA's murder case

People who have been campaigning for justice for AKA took to Twitter to share their honest opinions. One would assume that netizens would be overjoyed but were concerned about the firearm's discovery.

Online users claimed something was fishy about the pistol's discovery and someone "innocent" might take the fall.

@jb_isaacs said:

"Is it really the gun or they are misleading the public again?"

@Vuyo42617977 shared:

"This sounds like another Mzwandile Mafe case."

@ndathaneguy posted:

"They are lying."

@Duma08 replied:

"At this rate, I don't trust anything till it's presented in court and people are sentenced."

@dhb1989 commented:

"Someone will get arrested and then released again."

@gevs86 also said:

"I don't trust Ballistics conducted in one working day by SAPS."

@jjkroyaltee wrote:

"The police are finding everything and anything except for the shooters."

Man arrested for AKA's assassination abandons bail

The pistol was discovered a month after TimesLIVE reported that one of the five men detained in Cape Town in connection with AKA's killing had abandoned bail.

According to the new publication, Siphamandla Ngcobo was suspected of carjacking the car used as a getaway vehicle during the shooting.

After police discovered fingerprints in the automobile, Ngcobo was caught alongside four other suspects in CPT. The other men were freed on bail, leaving Ngcobo behind after his ID parade was postponed.

AKA’s family defends Don Design after Mzansi accused him of being involved in Supa Mega’s “assassination”

In related news, Briefly News reported that AKA's family weighed in on the accusations against Supa Mega's DJ, Don Design. Peeps alleged that Don was to blame for the shooting because of the dodgy behaviour he displayed in the trending CCTV footage.

According to ZAlebs, The Forbes' family lawyer, Rudolph Baloyi, appeared on Newzroom Afrika to discuss the murder case. Don being named a suspect in the court case was also brought up.

