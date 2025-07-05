Somizi Mhlongo went all out for the Durban July with some signature looks that he was happy to show off to fans

The media personality was one of the highly anticipated guests of the Durban July, as he constantly delivers interesting looks

The 2025 Durban July theme was Marvels of Mzansi, and Somizi Mhlongo did the most to impress South Africans with his creativity

Somizi Mhlongo was dressed to the nines for the Durban July. The entertainer delivered some eye-catching looks for the horse racing event

One of Somizi Mhlongo's Durban July looks was just for his late mother, Mary Thwala. Image: Gallo Image

Fans shared their thoughts on the various looks that Somizi Mhlongo showed off for the Durban July. Online users could not stop raving about Somizi Mhlongo's concepts.

In three Instagram posts, Somizi showed people his interpretation of the theme Marvels of Mzansi for the Durban July. For his first look, Somzi wanted to communicate that he is the marvel of South Africa by turning himself into the news headlines he inspired. For the look, he wore a sleeveless ball gown with Sunday Times newspapers attached with stories about him. He wore a camera of his head with the text "no DNA, just RSA" over its lens before revealing his platinum blonde wig with the look.

For look number two, Somizi paid homage to his late mother, Mary Thwala, who was an iconic actress in South Africa. Somizi turned his mother's face into a textile. His second look was a sparkling two-piece suit that was completed with a large cape with a train, with his mother's face printed on it. He accessorised with a hat that was designed to look like the Moses Mabhida stadium.

For the third look, Somizi made reference to Kimberley diamonds. He wore a sparkling shirt dress paired with platform boots and an oversized clutch bag with a sparkling fringe. He's here was the same from the first look, except it was styled into a wet look.

Durban July is a high-profile horse racing event, and celebrities, including Somizi, who delivers looks each year. Image: Neville Hopwood

SA raves about Somizi Mhlongo

Many people could not get over the stunning Durban July outfits Somizi showed off. The beloved entertainer was showered with tons of compliments.

Musician DJ Zinhle simply wrote:

"Visionary."

justnqaba said:

"If I could count how many times we read papers about you, listened on the radio, I swear that trail must be longer than the long walk to freedom. No such thing as bad publicity ❤️"

mbalenhle_zeembali said:

"Why am I chopping onion🥺🥺I’m sure she’s dancing in Heaven…This is beautiful man😍❤️"

sihle_the_deissgner said:

"This is pop culture. 😍😍"

lihle_mabhoko gushed:

"We are definitely marveled!!!!🙌 Ahhh that’s portrait and that hat👌🏽🔥"

simmy_cheered:

"This is Met quality 🔥"

sine_madondo added:

"A true storyteller , a marvel 😍"

busisiwe.masina.7 was impressed

"Just what I wanted to see😍"

lzps_fitness_pro applauded:

"🔥Can we close please as somizi took his 🏆 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️this is a true storyteller."

