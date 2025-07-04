Hollywoodbets Durban July 2025 promises to celebrate South African fashion, heritage, and entertainment

Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi will attend the event with a bold look rooted in his heritage, blending humour, elegance, and cultural pride

Fans can also look forward to performances by Kabza De Small, Nkosazana Daughter, and several top stars

South Africans are looking forward to seeing what some of their faves will wear at the Hollywoodbets Durban July on Saturday, 5 July 2025. Themed the Marvels of Mzansi, the event will be the highlight of the weekend.

Media Personality Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi unpacked his Durban July 2025 look. Image: @alphi_sipho

Source: Instagram

Media personality Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi confirmed that he will be attending the glamorous event and discussed his interpretation of the theme.

Speaking in a video shared with Briefly News, Sipho said he is stepping into the Hollywoodbets Durban July with a look that’s as bold as it is rooted in heritage.

Celebrating the Marvels of Mzansi, Alphi is blending fashion, entertainment, and responsible betting in a way that reflects his unique connection to South African identity and race day excitement. From racecourse energy to refined elegance, he’s showing how to bet smart, dress sharp, and honour the culture. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"This year we are expecting something so great because what the Hollywoodbets Durban July has done is take all these elements that make us truly South African, and they have combined them into one.

"You all know how amazing we are when it comes to our fashion, food, and entertainment, and sports being one of those. It's so interesting that all that is being merged into one to create the Marvels of Mzansi, so it's going to be an interesting weekend for us to see what's going to take place and how people are going to interpret the theme.

Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi talked about the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2025 theme. Image: @alphi_sipho

Source: Instagram

Alphi Mkwanazi talks about his Hollywoodbets Durban July look

Speaking about how he plans to infuse elements of his own heritage into his fashion and overall look for the Durban July, the television presenter and actor said:

"The heritage that comes with Alphi is the heritage of humour, laughter, and making the world a better place in our small way. And with the Marvels of Mzansi theme from the Durban July team, I think my outfit is going to be inspired by those aspects.

What to expect at the 2025 Hollywoodbets Durban July

This year's event is promising to be bigger and better. Fans can look forward to stylish looks and electrifying performances from Kabza De Small and Nkosazana Daughter, who will be headlining the event.

Radio presenter Tbo Touch and actress Hope Mbhele will also host the lavish Durban July Marquees. Dj Tira's Afrotainment marquee is also going to be on fire with several celebrities attending.

Here's Mihlali and Gogo Skhotheni's Durban July looks

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Durban's biggest weekend in fashion and horse racing is here! Mzansi's favourite celebrities will be uniting at the 2025 Hollywoodbets Durban July.

Celebrated fashion designer Siphosihle Masango will be styling social media beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase and former sangoma turned DJ Gogo Skhotheni.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News