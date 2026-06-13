Gayton McKenzie’s comments on Somali referee Omar Artan’s US deportation have triggered a fierce debate across Africa

The Sports Minister questioned why Artan travelled on a diplomatic passport, drawing criticism from politicians, journalists and sports fans

The controversy comes as Artan receives international recognition despite missing out on a historic World Cup appointment

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Gayton McKenzie is facing criticism after defending the US decision to deny Somali referee Omar Artan entry for the FIFA World Cup. Image: Rodger Bosch/Getty, FIFAcom/X, Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty

Source: UGC

South African Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has come under fire after defending the United States' decision to deny entry to Somali referee Omar Artan, a move that prevented the official from becoming the first Somali referee to officiate at a FIFA World Cup.

McKenzie made the remarks during an interview on Marawa Sports Worldwide on 13 June 2026. His comments quickly spread across social media, attracting criticism from journalists, public figures and football supporters across Africa.

According to Robert Marawa's interview, McKenzie said:

"From the information that we got, is that this referee travelled on a diplomatic passport. He's not a diplomat, let's start there. Even if I was President, I would not have allowed him in."

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The minister added:

"I respect American laws. All South Africans who were going to the World Cup received their visas. So where is the problem?"

Diplomatic passport remarks draw criticism

McKenzie's comments sparked an immediate reaction online. Several commentators argued that diplomatic passports are not exclusively reserved for diplomats or politicians. Journalists, broadcasters and football supporters questioned his understanding of diplomatic passports.

Prominent Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono, wrote:

"I do not know why Gayton McKenzie speaks so confidently about things he clearly does not understand. It is embarrassing when a cabinet minister appears unaware of how diplomatic passports work."

South African broadcaster DJ Fresh also disagreed with the minister's position, posting:

"Diplomatic passports are not 'strictly for politicians'. Any official representative of their nation can be issued with one."

User @TakuraChamuka described the comments as embarrassing, writing:

"While the rest of Africa, and almost every prominent football legend and coach recognises and celebrates Omar Artan's achievements, a whole South African Sports Minister can..."

Another user, @patoninxs, argued that diplomatic passports are often issued beyond political circles.

"Diplomatic passports are not only reserved for politicians, even individuals working for institutions like the IMF and World Bank carry diplomatic passports."

Zimbabwean commentator @IsheSvosve questioned the minister's understanding of diplomatic travel documents, asking:

"Does Gay Ton know what a diplomatic passport is?"

Prominent South African activist and former Member of Parliament for the Democratic Alliance, Phumzile Van Damme, reacted with disbelief, writing:

"Please say sike. No ways."

User @TauMorwe1 shared a quote often linked to the Dunning-Kruger effect, posting:

"'Ignorance more frequently begets confidence than does knowledge.'"

Meanwhile, @NicoMasango suggested Somalia may have had valid reasons for issuing Artan with the document.

"There should be a reason for Somalia to provide him with a diplomatic passport."

Others pointed to examples of athletes being granted diplomatic passports while representing their countries internationally. User @Chofamba highlighted that International Olympic Committee president Kirsty Coventry travelled on a diplomatic passport during her competitive swimming career after receiving the document from Zimbabwe.

The backlash showed little sign of slowing down. Dozens of users accused McKenzie of misunderstanding how diplomatic passports work. Many pointed to examples of athletes, sports officials and other national representatives who have been issued the documents.

Omar Artan earns UEFA appointment after World Cup setback

The controversy comes days after Artan received a major boost from European football authorities. Artan, 34, was recently appointed to officiate the UEFA Super Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa on 12 August 2026.

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin praised the referee, saying:

"Omar Artan is an excellent young but already experienced referee, who has proven himself at the highest competition level of the Confederation of African Football."

UEFA also described him as one of Africa's leading match officials.

Artan was denied entry into the United States despite holding a visa and a diplomatic passport. US authorities later cited vetting concerns. FIFA subsequently confirmed that host governments ultimately decide who may enter their countries.

Artan's story continues to dominate the football debate

While McKenzie's comments continue to divide opinion, Artan's career remains in the spotlight. The Somali referee has received widespread support across Africa and Europe after missing what would have been a historic World Cup milestone.

His upcoming UEFA Super Cup appointment ensures that he will still officiate one of football's most high-profile matches in 2026.

Gayton McKenzie sparks outrage after defending the US deportation of Africa’s top referee Omar Artan, saying diplomatic passports are only for politicians. Image: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Omar Artan loses millions after World Cup heartbreak

Briefly News also reported that Somali referee Omar Artan's exclusion from the 2026 FIFA World Cup has also come with a significant financial cost.

The CAF Men's Referee of the Year was expected to earn around US$100,000 (approximately R1.65 million) for officiating at the tournament. Additional bonuses are also available for officials selected to handle knockout-stage matches and the final.

Source: Briefly News