Mexican football supporters have singled out Mama Joy as one of their favourite figures linked to South African football culture

The recognition comes as fans from around the world arrive in Mexico City for the opening FIFA World Cup match

Mama Joy's journey to Mexico follows weeks of debate about whether she would attend the global tournament

Mama Joy’s arrival in Mexico sparks excitement among football fans. Image: JoyChauke5

Source: Twitter

South African superfan Joy "Mama Joy" Chauke has received unexpected recognition from Mexican football supporters ahead of Bafana Bafana's opening FIFA World Cup match against hosts Mexico on Thursday, 11 June 2026.

The attention emerged after football publication FARPost shared a video on 10 June showing fans in Mexico City discussing their memories of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. During the interviews, several supporters expressed admiration for Mama Joy, one of South Africa's most recognisable football fans.

FARPost reported that fans arriving in Mexico ahead of the tournament opener spoke warmly about South Africa and specifically mentioned Mama Joy when reflecting on their experiences from the 2010 World Cup.

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The recognition comes shortly after uncertainty surrounded whether Chauke would be able to travel to Mexico for the tournament.

Mama Joy finally arrives in Mexico

Questions about Mama Joy's attendance had dominated discussions among football supporters in recent weeks. Chauke publicly appealed for assistance after Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie indicated that government funds would not be available to send superfans to the tournament.

On 10 June 2026, however, Mama Joy confirmed her arrival in Mexico through a post on X.

"I have landed in Mexico to support Bafana Bafana," she wrote.

Reports indicate that her trip was made possible through a partnership with African sports and fitness company abOVEnormal, where she serves as a brand ambassador.

Social media reacts to international recognition

The FARPost post generated strong reactions from South African football fans.

X user @QueenTshilidzi wrote:

"Minister @GaytonMcK was so wrong for not taking Mama Joy to the World Cup. She is an entire brand."

Another user, @Buntu_Bokweni, commented:

"MAMAJOY is really our number 1 fan Mzansi."

@MLMathebula added:

"They ran a campaign to destroy @JoyChauke5 but the Lord is lifting her."

As Bafana Bafana prepare to face Mexico in the tournament opener, Mama Joy is expected to be among the South African supporters bringing colour and energy to the stands in Mexico City.

Mexican fans were asked about South Africa, and one name kept coming up. lmage: JoyChauke5

Source: Facebook

Bafana Bafana fans prepare for World Cup spotlight

Bafana Bafana's return to the FIFA World Cup marks South Africa's first appearance at the tournament since hosting the competition in 2010. The opening match against Mexico has generated excitement among supporters both in South Africa and abroad.

What began as uncertainty over whether Mama Joy would travel to Mexico has ended with international recognition from football fans thousands of kilometres away. As Bafana Bafana prepare for their World Cup opener, the veteran superfan has already become part of the tournament conversation.

Young South African lands dream FIFA World Cup role

Briefly News also reported that 10-year-old Johannesburg football fan Luca Human-Maré secured a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after being selected as an official FIFA match ball carrier.

The youngster earned the role through a Kia South Africa competition and will walk onto the pitch before a World Cup match to deliver the ball to the referee.

Source: Briefly News