Kjell Brutscheidt’s eye condition: All you need to know

When we think about celebrities, we often envision their glamorous life, encompassing paparazzi and red-carpet events. However, they also face the same health problems we do. Kjell Brutscheidt’s eye condition is a case in point. One of the star’s eyes has remained closed throughout his life. What is the reason behind this predicament?

Kjell Brutscheidt is a budding German on-screen star best known for portraying Tanner in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. But beyond his professional endeavours, fans are particularly curious about the actor’s visual disability. Why does Kjell have a dropping eyelid? This article uncovers the mystery behind his eye condition.

Kjell Brutscheidt’s profile summary

Kjell Brutscheidt’s eye condition

Over the years, Kjell’s eye has attracted public interest. No wonder it is one of the most searched topics about his personal life.

What happened to Kjell Brutscheidt?

Various tabloids report Kjell Brutscheidt’s condition as ptosis. According to the Cleveland Clinic, ptosis occurs when one’s eyelids droop over the eye. Unfortunately, this ailment can impair vision or lead to other serious complications.

Ptosis cause and treatment

This medical condition (blepharoptosis or lazy eye) can arise due to traumatic, neurological, myogenic or aponeurotic reasons.

Eyelid dropping that occurs at birth or within the first year is called congenital ptosis, while the one occurring later in life is known as acquired ptosis. As documented by Healthline, there are various ways to revert this impairment.

A medical doctor might recommend surgery or a non-surgical procedure (ptosis crutch) that involves adding an attachment to the frames of the glasses to prevent dropping by holding the eyelid in place.

Kjell Brutscheidt’s eye surgery

Although the actor’s visual condition can reportedly be fixed surgically, it is unclear if he will take this route in the future.

He has never commented on this hot topic to ensure his fans are only glued to his acting career. It is, therefore, crucial to approach conversations regarding Kjell’s condition with caution and respect his decision to keep this aspect of his life private.

Kjell Brutscheidt’s before and after photos

According to some pictures on Kjell’s Facebook and Instagram, his left eye was only semi-closed a couple of years ago. However, recent photos show it is permanently closed.

With this evidence, it is safe to assume that the condition has gradually progressed. Whether the actor has sought or will ever surgically address the situation remains unknown.

How does Kjell Brutscheidt’s condition affect his career?

Brutscheidt’s eye defect does not overshadow his career achievements. On the contrary, it adds depth to his public image.

The condition has not deterred him from bagging significant roles in film and theatre. This ultimately proves that talent and uniqueness are indeed what matters in the competitive and ever-evolving film industry.

Kjell Brutscheidt’s personal life

Did you know that Kjell knew he wanted to become an actor in 2012 at the age of 16? Below are other juicy details about him:

A German native

Brutscheidt was born on 23 April 1996 in Düsseldorf, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. In 2024, he celebrated his big day via an Instagram post that read:

#28.

Regarding his education, Kjell honed his acting skills at the prestigious Bayerische Theaterakademie August Everding in Munich.

Career debut in 2021

According to Kjell Brutscheidt’s IMDb profile, he has 11 acting credits. Take a look at some of the films and TV shows he has appeared in:

Ich bin Spohie Scholl (2021)

(2021) The Young Vhief Winnetou (2022)

(2022) Sarah Kohr (2022)

(2022) Divided We Stand (2022)

(2022) Morden im Norden (2023)

(2023) Disko 76 (2024)

FAQs

Kjell Brutscheidt’s eye condition sets him apart in the film industry. Here are some frequently asked questions about the fast-rising actor:

How tall is Kjell Brutscheidt?

The In aller Freundschaft star is 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) tall and weighs 72 kilograms (159 lbs). He has brown hair and blue eyes.

What is the reason behind Kjell Brutscheidt’s missing eye?

Kjell does not have a missing eye. On the contrary, only his left eye remains closed always. Although fans speculate that Kjell Brutscheidt’s eye injury possibly resulted in the condition, he has yet to confirm publicly.

Who plays Tanner in The Hunger Games?

Brutscheidt’s most notable role is in the American dystopian action film alongside big names such as Tom Blyth, Viola Davis, and Rachel Zegler.

What is Kjell Brutscheidt’s net worth?

Kjell is worth $250,000 per Moviefone. He has amassed this wealth from his acting gigs. Brutscheidt reportedly amassed significant income from The Hunger Games, which has grossed $3.3 billion worldwide.

Kjell Brutscheidt’s eye condition is more than just a physical feature; it is a part of his story that adds to his unique charm. While he may look different, this appearance has not stopped him from bagging roles in A-list Hollywood blockbusters.

