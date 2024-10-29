Tom Blyth's wife: Is he married or dating? Inside his love life
You may recognise Tom Blyth from his breakout role in Billy the Kid or his portrayal of President Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. While the heartthrob is a relative newcomer to the screen, diehard fans are eager to uncover his relationship status and whether or not he is on or off the market. Find out all about Tom Blyth's wife right here.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Tom Blyth's profile summary
- Who is Tom Blyth's wife?
- Tom Blyth’s personal and professional life
- FAQs
Tom Blyth is an English actor widely recognised as the son of the late Emmerdale producer Gavin Blyth. He took an interest in acting from a young age and went on to hone his skills at the Juilliard School. But beyond Tom’s successful career, how much do you know about his romantic life? Discover the identity of the lady who won his heart off-screen.
Tom Blyth's profile summary
|Full name
|Tom Keir Blyth
|Famous as
|Tom Blyth
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|2 February 1995
|Age
|29 years old (2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Aquarius
|Birthplace
|Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
|Nationality
|English
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Alma mater
|Juilliard School
|Height
|6’ (183 cm)
|Weight
|78 kg (172 lbs)
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|In a relationship (Rumoured)
|Parents
|Charlotte and Gavin Blyth
|Siblings
|2
|Profession
|Actor
|Net worth
|$1 million
|Social media
Who is Tom Blyth's wife?
The Benediction star is unmarried. Unlike his on-screen persona, he is particularly secretive about his love life. Scanty information exists about Tom Blyth's relationship status and dating history.
Is Tom Blyth in a relationship?
In The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Tom is portrayed as the villain who sacrifices his relationship with Rachel Zegler’s character, Lucy Gray Baird, for his personal gain. However, he appears to be coupled up off-screen.
During an April 2022 interview with Cowboys & Indians Magazine, Tom opened up about sharing a home with his partner while filming Billy the Kid, saying:
I was living with my girlfriend then in this little cabin in the woods.
On 15 February 2023, the on-screen star took to Instagram to hint that he was in a romantic relationship.
To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Blyth shared a black-and-white photo of a girl turning to smile at the camera against the backdrop of a wall with the graffiti, I love you babe. Alongside the picture, Keir wrote the caption:
What the monkey said on the wall.
With sunglasses shielding her face, the woman's identity in the photo remains unknown. In addition, Tom never tagged the girl, and she did not publicly reply to his comments.
Who is Tom Blyth's girlfriend?
While the identity of Tom Blyth’s partner remains a mystery since the post, in November 2023, a Hunger Games fan account shared an unseen picture of the duo having a good time on X. A rumour soon began that the girl in question was theatre director Britt Berke.
According to the fan account, the pair had been an item for years and was living together. Neither Tom Blyth nor Britt Berke ever addressed the dating speculation.
Tom Blyth’s personal and professional life
With Keir’s growing popularity, it is only natural for his fans to be curious about the man behind the camera. Although it breaks the hearts of many that he is possibly romantically unavailable, there are other fascinating details to unravel about the Scott and Sid star.
Did you know that his dad died when he was 15 and that veteran on-screen star Daniel Day-Lewis mentored him? Here is everything to know about Tom Blyth.
How old is Tom Blyth?
Blyth (aged 29 as of 2024) was born on 2 February 1995 in Birmingham, England. His parents, Charlotte and Gavin Blyth divorced when he was 11. Tom has two younger siblings, a sister and a half-brother from his father’s second marriage.
In November 2010, Gavin died of non-Hodgkin lymphoma at the age of 41. Regarding his education, Keir attended the Juilliard School in New York City.
What movies has Tom Blyth been in?
Tom made his career debut in 2010 with supporting roles in Pelican Blood and Robin Hood. In 2018, he bagged his first lead role in Scott and Sid. Below are some of Blyth’s other acting credits:
- Benediction (2021)
- The Gilded Age (2022)
- Billy the Kid (2022-present)
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)
FAQs
As we count down the days until Tom takes to the beach as Alex Nilson in People We Meet On Vacation, we take a closer look at his life away from the big screen. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:
How rich is Tom Blyth?
Although various sources differ on Tom Blyth’s net worth, Prestige Online estimates it at $1 million. His income primarily stems from his illustrious acting career.
Is Tom Blyth gay?
The Gilded Age star is straight. He has severally hinted at being in a relationship with an unidentified woman.
Who is Tom Blyth dating?
In 2023, fans began speculating that Tom was romantically involved with Britt Berke. However, it remains unclear whether the duo is or has ever dated.
Are Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler friends?
Keir shares a close on and off-screen relationship with his The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes co-star Rachel Zegler. Nonetheless, it appears they are just good friends.
What is Tom Blyth's height?
The Birmingham native stands 6 feet (183 cm) tall and weighs 78 kilograms (172 lbs). He features dark brown hair and a pair of blue eyes.
Over the years, the hot topic surrounding Tom Blyth’s wife has always raised eyebrows. While the star prefers keeping details about his personal life, especially his love life, under wraps, he has previously dropped clues that he is in a romantic relationship.
Source: Briefly News
Ruth Gitonga (Lifestyle writer) Ruth Gitonga has a background experience in Mass Communication for over six years. She graduated from the University of Nairobi with a degree in Mass Communication in December 2014. In 2023, Ruth finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She has worked for Briefly.co.za for five years now. She specializes in topics like lifestyle, entertainment, travel, technology, and sports. Email: gitongaruth14@gmail.com.