Tom Blyth's wife: Is he married or dating? Inside his love life

You may recognise Tom Blyth from his breakout role in Billy the Kid or his portrayal of President Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. While the heartthrob is a relative newcomer to the screen, diehard fans are eager to uncover his relationship status and whether or not he is on or off the market. Find out all about Tom Blyth's wife right here.

Tom during The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes European premiere in 2023 (L). Blyth at the 2023 Annual Academy Museum Gala (R). Photo: Tristar Media, Rodin Eckenroth (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Tom Blyth is an English actor widely recognised as the son of the late Emmerdale producer Gavin Blyth. He took an interest in acting from a young age and went on to hone his skills at the Juilliard School. But beyond Tom’s successful career, how much do you know about his romantic life? Discover the identity of the lady who won his heart off-screen.

Tom Blyth's profile summary

Full name Tom Keir Blyth Famous as Tom Blyth Gender Male Date of birth 2 February 1995 Age 29 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Birmingham, England, United Kingdom Nationality English Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Juilliard School Height 6’ (183 cm) Weight 78 kg (172 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status In a relationship (Rumoured) Parents Charlotte and Gavin Blyth Siblings 2 Profession Actor Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram

Who is Tom Blyth's wife?

The Benediction star is unmarried. Unlike his on-screen persona, he is particularly secretive about his love life. Scanty information exists about Tom Blyth's relationship status and dating history.

Is Tom Blyth in a relationship?

In The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Tom is portrayed as the villain who sacrifices his relationship with Rachel Zegler’s character, Lucy Gray Baird, for his personal gain. However, he appears to be coupled up off-screen.

During an April 2022 interview with Cowboys & Indians Magazine, Tom opened up about sharing a home with his partner while filming Billy the Kid, saying:

I was living with my girlfriend then in this little cabin in the woods.

Actor Tom Blyth during The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes World Premiere at BFI IMAX Waterloo in 2023. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

Source: Original

On 15 February 2023, the on-screen star took to Instagram to hint that he was in a romantic relationship.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Blyth shared a black-and-white photo of a girl turning to smile at the camera against the backdrop of a wall with the graffiti, I love you babe. Alongside the picture, Keir wrote the caption:

What the monkey said on the wall.

With sunglasses shielding her face, the woman's identity in the photo remains unknown. In addition, Tom never tagged the girl, and she did not publicly reply to his comments.

Who is Tom Blyth's girlfriend?

While the identity of Tom Blyth’s partner remains a mystery since the post, in November 2023, a Hunger Games fan account shared an unseen picture of the duo having a good time on X. A rumour soon began that the girl in question was theatre director Britt Berke.

According to the fan account, the pair had been an item for years and was living together. Neither Tom Blyth nor Britt Berke ever addressed the dating speculation.

Tom's rumoured girlfriend (L). Blyth during The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes screening in 2023 (R). Photo: @tomblyth on Instagram, Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tom Blyth’s personal and professional life

With Keir’s growing popularity, it is only natural for his fans to be curious about the man behind the camera. Although it breaks the hearts of many that he is possibly romantically unavailable, there are other fascinating details to unravel about the Scott and Sid star.

Did you know that his dad died when he was 15 and that veteran on-screen star Daniel Day-Lewis mentored him? Here is everything to know about Tom Blyth.

How old is Tom Blyth?

Blyth (aged 29 as of 2024) was born on 2 February 1995 in Birmingham, England. His parents, Charlotte and Gavin Blyth divorced when he was 11. Tom has two younger siblings, a sister and a half-brother from his father’s second marriage.

In November 2010, Gavin died of non-Hodgkin lymphoma at the age of 41. Regarding his education, Keir attended the Juilliard School in New York City.

What movies has Tom Blyth been in?

Tom made his career debut in 2010 with supporting roles in Pelican Blood and Robin Hood. In 2018, he bagged his first lead role in Scott and Sid. Below are some of Blyth’s other acting credits:

Benediction (2021)

(2021) The Gilded Age (2022)

(2022) Billy the Kid (2022-present)

(2022-present) The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)

On-screen star Tom Blyth reads during a 2024 performance of Letters Live at Wilderness Festival in Charlbury, Oxfordshire. Photo: Jim Dyson

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

As we count down the days until Tom takes to the beach as Alex Nilson in People We Meet On Vacation, we take a closer look at his life away from the big screen. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:

How rich is Tom Blyth?

Although various sources differ on Tom Blyth’s net worth, Prestige Online estimates it at $1 million. His income primarily stems from his illustrious acting career.

Is Tom Blyth gay?

The Gilded Age star is straight. He has severally hinted at being in a relationship with an unidentified woman.

Who is Tom Blyth dating?

In 2023, fans began speculating that Tom was romantically involved with Britt Berke. However, it remains unclear whether the duo is or has ever dated.

Are Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler friends?

Keir shares a close on and off-screen relationship with his The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes co-star Rachel Zegler. Nonetheless, it appears they are just good friends.

Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth at The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes Los Angeles Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in 2023. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

What is Tom Blyth's height?

The Birmingham native stands 6 feet (183 cm) tall and weighs 78 kilograms (172 lbs). He features dark brown hair and a pair of blue eyes.

Over the years, the hot topic surrounding Tom Blyth’s wife has always raised eyebrows. While the star prefers keeping details about his personal life, especially his love life, under wraps, he has previously dropped clues that he is in a romantic relationship.

Source: Briefly News