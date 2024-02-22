Top 40 most famous young male actors under 30 in 2024
Male actors under 30 are taking the acting world by storm, and movie fans are excited to see them. They are talented performers who have won awards for their acting skills and created a reputation for creativity and innovation in acting. Despite being young, they have shown remarkable talents, winning fans worldwide.
- Who are the current young hot actors?
- Who are the most popular young male actors?
In coming up with this list, many factors have been considered, such as media presence, age, critical acclaim, talent, and versatility. Other factors, including industry recognition, popularity and fan base, have also played pivotal roles in determining their placement on the list.
While there is no denying that experienced and aged performers have a ton of wisdom to impart, it is also true that many young actors across the globe are also turning out to be an inspiration.
Most famous young male actors
While many esteemed veteran actors are in the industry, a fresh wave of young, up-and-coming male actors is making their mark by embracing diverse roles in Hollywood. Tabulated below is a list of the most famous young male actors under 30 in 2024.
1. Timothée Chalamet
- Full name: Timothée Hal Chalamet
- Date of birth: 27 December 1995
- Age: 28 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: New York, New York, USA
Timothée Hal Chalamet is an American and French actor who gained international acclaim for his role as a lovestruck teenager in the coming-of-age film Call Me by Your Name. He has received nominations for prestigious awards, including the Academy Award, Golden Globe Awards, and BAFTA Film Awards.
2. Shameik Moore
- Full name: Shameik Alti Moore
- Date of birth: 4 May 1995
- Age: 28 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
Shameik Alti Moore is among the best black male actors under 30. He gained recognition for voicing Miles Morales/Spider-Man in the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its sequels. Additionally, he starred in the film Dope and played Shaolin Fantastic in the Netflix series The Get Down.
3. Lu Ashton Sanders
- Full name: Ashton Durrand Sanders
- Date of birth: 24 October 1995
- Age: 28 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Carson, California, USA
Ashton Sanders is an American actor best known for portraying teenage Chiron in the Academy Award-winning film Moonlight (2016). He also starred in the film Inner City alongside Denzel Washington and Colin Farrell.
4. Jacob Latimore
- Full name: Jacob O'Neal Latimore
- Date of birth: 10 August 1996
- Age: 27 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA
Jacob O’Neal Latimore is an American actor, singer, and dancer widely known for his roles in films such as Black Nativity, The Maze Runner, Collateral Beauty, and the Netflix series The Chi. He also appeared in the Netflix Original movie Candy Jar alongside Sami Gayle.
5. Lucas Hedges
- Full name: Lucas Hedges
- Date of birth: 12 December 1996
- Age: 27 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Brooklyn Heights, New York, USA
Lucas Hedges is among the white male actors under 30. He is widely recognised for his breakthrough role in Kenneth Lonergan’s drama Manchester by the Sea, which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. He has also starred in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Lady Bird.
6. Tom Holland
- Full name: Thomas Stanley Holland
- Date of birth: 1 June 1996
- Age: 27 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Kingston upon Thames, United Kingdom
Tom Holland is one of the best actors under 30. He is known for portraying Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has received accolades, including a British Academy Film Award and three Saturn Awards, and is considered one of the most popular actors of his generation.
7. Noah Centineo
- Full name: Noah Gregory Centineo
- Date of birth: 9 May 1996
- Age: 27 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Miami, Florida, USA
Noah Centineo is an American actor known for his roles in romantic comedy films such as To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, and The Perfect Date. He starred in the superhero film Black Adam and the Netflix spy-adventure series The Recruit.
8. Hero Fiennes Tiffin
- Full name: Hero Beauregard Faulkner Fiennes Tiffin
- Date of birth: 6 November 1997
- Age: 26 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: London, United Kingdom
Hero Beauregard Faulkner Fiennes Tiffin is an English actor, model, and film producer. He is renowned for his roles as Hardin Scott in the After film series and his portrayal of a young Lord Voldemort in the film Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.
9. Asa Butterfield
- Full name: Asa Bopp Farr Butterfield
- Date of birth: 1 April 1997
- Age: 26 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Islington, London, United Kingdom
Asa Butterfield is an English actor known for his roles in films such as The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, Hugo, Ender’s Game, and the Netflix series Sex Education. He has received nominations for several awards, including the British Independent Film Awards, Critics’ Choice Awards and Young Artist Award.
10. Jharrel Jerome
- Full name: Jharrel Jerome
- Date of birth: 9 October 1997
- Age: 26 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, USA
Jharrel Jerome is an American actor known for his role in the Academy Award-winning film Moonlight (2016) and his portrayal of Korey Wise in the Netflix miniseries When They See Us (2019), which earned him a Primetime Emmy Award.
11. Omar Rudberg
- Full name: Omar Josué Rudberg
- Date of birth: 12 November 1998
- Age: 25 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Venezuela
Omar Josué Rudberg is a Venezuelan and Swedish singer and actor. He gained recognition as a member of the Swedish boy band FO&O and is internationally known for his starring role as Simon Eriksson in the Netflix teen series Young Royals.
12. Tanner Buchanan
- Full name: Tanner Emmanuel Buchanan
- Date of birth: 8 December 1998
- Age: 25 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Lima, Ohio, United States
Tanner Emmanuel Buchanan is an American actor well-known for his roles as Leo Kirkman in the ABC political drama Designated Survivor and Robby Keene in the Netflix series Cobra Kai. He has also starred in Grey's Anatomy, Major Crimes, and Game Shakers series.
13. Jaden Smith
- Full name: Jaden Christopher Syre Smith
- Date of birth: 8 July 1998
- Age: 25 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Malibu, California, USA
Jaden Smith is an American rapper and actor. He is the son of actors Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith. Jaden is known for his roles in various films and shows, such as The Pursuit of Happyness, The Day the Earth Stood Still and The Karate Kid. He has received multiple accolades, including a Teen Choice Award, an MTV Movie Award, a BET Award, and a Young Artist Award.
14. Christopher Briney
- Full name: Christopher Thomas Briney
- Date of birth: 24 March 1998
- Age: 25 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Hartford, Connecticut, USA
Christopher Briney is one of the famous male actors in their 20s. He is known for his roles in the Amazon Prime Video teen romance series The Summer I Turned Pretty (2022–present) and the musical film Mean Girls (2024).
15. Marcus Scribner
- Full name: Marcus Scribner
- Date of birth: 7 January 2000
- Age: 24 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
Marcus Scribner is an American actor best known for portraying Andre Junio Johnson Jr. in the ABC sitcom Black-ish and its spin-off Grown-ish. He also voices the character Bow in the Netflix animated series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.
16. Michael Cimino
- Full name: Michael Cimino
- Date of birth: 10 November 1999
- Age: 24 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
Michael Cimino is an American actor widely recognised for his roles as Victor Salazar in the Hulu television series Love, Victor and as Bob Palmeri in Annabelle Comes Home. He has also appeared in Netflix's Never Have I Ever.
17. Gavin Casalegno
- Full name: Gavin Casalegno
- Date of birth: 2 September 1999
- Age: 24 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Dallas, Texas, USA
Gavin Casalegno is an American actor known for his roles in movies like Noah (2014) and the series The Vampire Diaries (2015). He gained prominence for starring in the Amazon Prime Video coming-of-age series The Summer I Turned Pretty.
18. Griffin Gluck
- Full name: Griffin Alexander Gluck
- Date of birth: 24 August 2000
- Age: 23 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
Griffin Gluck is an American actor known for his roles in comedy films such as Go with It and Why Him? He gained acclaim for his performances in the Netflix mockumentary series American Vandal and the horror series Locke & Key. He has also had prominent roles in Big Time Adolescence, Tall Girl, its 2022 sequel, and North Hollywood (2021).
19. David Mazouz
- Full name: David Albert Mazouz
- Date of birth: 19 February 2001
- Age: 23 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
David Mazouz is an American actor best known for portraying Bruce Wayne in the Fox TV series Gotham. He has also appeared in numerous television shows and films, including Touch, The Darkness, and The Games Maker.
20. Jace Norman
- Full name: Jace Lee Norman
- Date of birth: 21 March 2000
- Age: 23 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Corrales, New Mexico, USA
Jace Norman is an American actor known for portraying Henry Hart in the popular Nickelodeon TV series Henry Danger. He has also appeared in other shows such as The Substitute, Spark, and The Thundermans.
21. Caleb McLaughlin
- Full name: Caleb Reginald McLaughlin
- Date of birth: 13 October 2001
- Age: 22 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Carmel Hamlet, New York, USA
Caleb McLaughlin is an American actor known for playing Lucas Sinclair in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things. He began his career as Young Simba in the Broadway musical The Lion King and has since appeared in other TV shows and movies.
22. Ty Simpkins
- Full name: Ty Keegan Simpkins
- Date of birth: 6 August 2001
- Age: 22 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: New York, New York, United States
Ty Keegan Simpkins is an American actor known for his roles in films such as Insidious, Jurassic World, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he portrayed Harley Keener in Iron Man 3 and Avengers: Endgame.
23. Sebastian Croft
- Full name: Sebastian Theodore Kemble Croft
- Date of birth: 16 December 2001
- Age: 22 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Oxford, United Kingdom
Sebastian Croft is an English actor known for portraying Young Ned Stark in Game of Thrones. He won a BAFTA Children’s Award nomination for his role in Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans.
24. Asante Blackk
- Full name: Asante Duah Ma'at
- Date of birth: 20 October 2001
- Age: 22 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Waldorf, Maryland, United States
Asante Blackk is an American actor known for his remarkable performance as Kevin Richardson in the Netflix crime drama miniseries When They See Us (2019). His portrayal earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination, making him one of the youngest nominees in its history.
25. Asher Angel
- Full name: Asher Dov Angel
- Date of birth: 6 September 2002
- Age: 21 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Phoenix, Arizona, USA
Asher Dov Angel is an American actor known for his role as Jonah Beck in the 2017 Disney Channel series Andi Mack. He also portrayed Billy Batson in the 2019 DC Extended Universe film Shazam! and its 2023 sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods.
26. Andrew Barth Feldman
- Full name: Andrew Barth Feldman
- Date of birth: 7 May 2002
- Age: 21 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Manhasset, New York, USA
Andrew Barth Feldman is an American actor and singer. He gained recognition in 2018 when he won the Jimmy Award for his portrayal of Frank Abagnale Jr. in the musical Catch Me If You Can. In 2019, he took on the title role in the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen and has also appeared in the television series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
27. Jaeden Martell
- Full name: Jaeden Martell
- Date of birth: 4 January 2003
- Age: 21 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
Jaeden Martell is an American actor known for his roles as Bill Denbrough in the 2017 and 2019 movie versions of Stephen King’s novel It. He has also been featured in the mystery film Knives Out and starred in the miniseries Defending Jacob.
28. Gaten Matarazzo
- Full name: Gaetano John Matarazzo III
- Date of birth: 8 September 2002
- Age: 21 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: New London, Connecticut, USA
Gaten Matarazzo is an American actor known for his portrayal of Dustin Henderson in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things. He has also made a mark in Broadway stage productions, including roles in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and Les Misérables.
29. Finn Wolfhard
- Full name: Finn Wolfhard
- Date of birth: 23 December 2002
- Age: 21 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Vancouver, Canada
Finn Wolfhard is among the famous young Canadian actors best known for his role as Mike Wheeler on the Netflix series Stranger Things (2016–present). He also played the role of Richie Tozier in the horror film It (2017) and its sequel, It Chapter Two (2019). He appeared in the supernatural film Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021).
30. Joe Locke
- Full name: Joseph William Locke
- Date of birth: 24 September 2003
- Age: 20 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Douglas, Isle of Man
Joe Locke Manx is a Manx actor known for his lead role as high school student Charlie Spring in the Netflix teen series Heartstopper (2022–present). He received a nomination for the inaugural Children’s and Family Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Performance.
31. Marcel Ruiz
- Full name: Marcel Ruiz
- Date of birth: 9 July 2003
- Age: 20 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Viejo San Juan, San Juan, Puerto Rico
Marcel Ruiz is a Puerto Rican actor famous for his roles as Alex Alvarez in the series One Day at a Time and John Smith in the 2019 film Breakthrough.
32. Max Charles
- Full name: Max Joseph Charles
- Date of birth: 18 August 2003
- Age: 20 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Dayton, Ohio, USA
Max Joseph Charles is an American actor and photographer. He gained recognition for his roles in The Three Stooges, The Amazing Spider-Man, and the ABC series The Neighbors. Additionally, he voiced Sherman in DreamWorks’ Mr. Peabody & Sherman and played Zach Goodweather in the TV series The Strain.
33. Noah Schnapp
- Full name: Noah Cameron Schnapp
- Date of birth: 3 October 2004
- Age: 19 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: New York, New York, USA
Noah Schnapp is an American actor known for portraying Will Byers in the Netflix science fiction horror series Stranger Things. He has also lent his voice to Charlie Brown in the animated film The Peanuts Movie.
34. Jack Champion
- Full name: Jack Champion
- Date of birth: 16 November 2004
- Age: 19 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Blacksburg, Virginia, USA
Jack Champion is an American actor known for his role as Spider, a human teenager living on Pandora in Avatar: The Way of Water. He also played Ethan Landry in the slasher film Scream VI and also had a small role in Avengers: Endgame.
35. Kit Connor
- Full name: Kit Sebastian Connor
- Date of birth: 8 March 2004
- Age: 19 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Croydon, United Kingdom
Kit Connor is an English actor known for his role as Nick Nelson in the Netflix teen series Heartstopper. He won the inaugural Children’s and Family Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Performance in this role. He has also appeared in films such as Get Santa, Rocketman, and Little Joe.
36. Ayden Mekus
- Full name: Ayden Mekus
- Date of birth: 2 August 2005
- Age: 18 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Northern California
Aiden Mekus is an American child performer well-known for films like Mr. Strange, Friendzy Friday and The Lilac Thief. Ayden Mekus appeared in the 2022 episode of the television series Dhar and Laura.
37. Jacob Tremblay
- Full name: Jacob Tremblay
- Date of birth: 5 October 2006
- Age: 17 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Vancouver, Canada
Jacob Tremblay is a Canadian actor known for his breakout performance as Jack Newsome in the critically acclaimed drama film Room (2015). He has also starred in notable films such as Wonder and Good Boys. He voiced characters in animated films, including Luca and The Little Mermaid.
38. Malachi Barton
- Full name: Malachi Barton
- Date of birth: 10 March 2007
- Age: 16 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Virginia Beach, Virginia, USA
Malachi Barton is an American child actor known for his roles in Stuck in the Middle, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, and Super Power Beat Down. He has also appeared in other shows like Fancy Nancy, Elena of Avalor, and The Villains of Valley View.
39. Walker Scobell
- Full name: Walker Scobell
- Date of birth: 5 January 2009
- Age: 15 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Virginia Beach, Virginia, USA
Walker Scobell is an American actor known for his roles in the 2022 action comedy films The Adam Project and Secret Headquarters. He has also taken on the title character of Percy Jackson in the Disney+ fantasy series Percy Jackson and the Olympians.
39. Iain Armitage
- Full name: Iain Armitage
- Date of birth: 15 July 2008
- Age: 15 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Savannah, Georgia, USA
Iain Armitage is an American actor known for portraying Sheldon Cooper in Young Sheldon (a prequel to the sitcom The Big Bang Theory) and Ziggy Chapman in Big Little Lies. He has also lent his voice to characters in movies like Scoob! and PAW Patrol: The Movie.
40. Christian Convery
- Full name: Christian Convery
- Date of birth: 10 November 2009
- Age: 14 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
Christian Convery is a Canadian-American child actor known for his roles in the Netflix fantasy series Sweet Tooth (2021–present) and the comedy horror film Cocaine Bear (2023). He has worked alongside Hollywood’s biggest names and continues to be recognised as one of the sought-after young actors in the industry.
Who are the current young hot actors?
Several young male actors are gaining attention and recognition for their talent, charisma, and attractiveness. Some of these hot actors include:
- Timothée Chalamet
- Tom Holland
- Hero Fiennes Tiffin
- Noah Centineo
Who are the most popular young male actors?
Here are some talented young male actors who have been making waves in the entertainment industry:
- Asante Blackk
- Cooper Hoffman
- Tom Holland
These famous young male actors under 30 years old have brought a dynamic change and progress in the cinematic world. These young actors represent the future of storytelling, with their diverse talents and unwavering dedication promising exciting developments in the years to come.
