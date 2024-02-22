Top 40 most famous young male actors under 30 in 2024

Male actors under 30 are taking the acting world by storm, and movie fans are excited to see them. They are talented performers who have won awards for their acting skills and created a reputation for creativity and innovation in acting. Despite being young, they have shown remarkable talents, winning fans worldwide.

Actors Noah Schnapp, Jharrel Jerome and Tom Holland. Photo: Kristy Sparow, Matt Winkelmeyer and Pablo Cuadra. (modified by author)

In coming up with this list, many factors have been considered, such as media presence, age, critical acclaim, talent, and versatility. Other factors, including industry recognition, popularity and fan base, have also played pivotal roles in determining their placement on the list.

While there is no denying that experienced and aged performers have a ton of wisdom to impart, it is also true that many young actors across the globe are also turning out to be an inspiration.

Most famous young male actors

While many esteemed veteran actors are in the industry, a fresh wave of young, up-and-coming male actors is making their mark by embracing diverse roles in Hollywood. Tabulated below is a list of the most famous young male actors under 30 in 2024.

Name Age (as of 2024) Timothee Chalamet 28 Lu Ashton Sanders 28 Shameik Moore 28 Jacob Latimore 27 Lucas Hedges 27 Tom Holland 27 Noah Centineo 27 Hero Fiennes Tiffin 26 Asa Butterfield 26 Jharrel Jerome 26 Omar Rudberg 25 Tanner Buchanan 25 Jaden Smith 25 Christopher Briney 25 Marcus Scribner 24 Michael Cimino 24 Gavin Casalegno 24 Griffin Gluck 23 David Mazouz 23 Jace Norman 23 Caleb McLaughlin 23 Ty Simpkins 22 Asante Blackk 22 Sebastian Croft 22 Andrew Barth Feldman 21 Asher Angel 21 Gaten Matarazzo 21 Jaedan Martell 21 Finn Wolfhard 21

1. Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on 27 March 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: John Shearer

Full name: Timothée Hal Chalamet

Timothée Hal Chalamet Date of birth : 27 December 1995

: 27 December 1995 Age: 28 years old (as of 2024)

28 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: New York, New York, USA

Timothée Hal Chalamet is an American and French actor who gained international acclaim for his role as a lovestruck teenager in the coming-of-age film Call Me by Your Name. He has received nominations for prestigious awards, including the Academy Award, Golden Globe Awards, and BAFTA Film Awards.

2. Shameik Moore

Shameik Moore at the Los Angeles Premiere of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on 5 January 2024. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Full name : Shameik Alti Moore

: Shameik Alti Moore Date of birth : 4 May 1995

: 4 May 1995 Age: 28 years old (as of 2024)

28 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Shameik Alti Moore is among the best black male actors under 30. He gained recognition for voicing Miles Morales/Spider-Man in the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its sequels. Additionally, he starred in the film Dope and played Shaolin Fantastic in the Netflix series The Get Down.

3. Lu Ashton Sanders

Full name : Ashton Durrand Sanders

: Ashton Durrand Sanders Date of birth : 24 October 1995

: 24 October 1995 Age: 28 years old (as of 2024)

28 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Carson, California, USA

Ashton Sanders is an American actor best known for portraying teenage Chiron in the Academy Award-winning film Moonlight (2016). He also starred in the film Inner City alongside Denzel Washington and Colin Farrell.

4. Jacob Latimore

Jacob Latimore at the 2022 15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon on 24 March 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Full name : Jacob O'Neal Latimore

: Jacob O'Neal Latimore Date of birth : 10 August 1996

: 10 August 1996 Age: 27 years old (as of 2024)

27 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA

Jacob O’Neal Latimore is an American actor, singer, and dancer widely known for his roles in films such as Black Nativity, The Maze Runner, Collateral Beauty, and the Netflix series The Chi. He also appeared in the Netflix Original movie Candy Jar alongside Sami Gayle.

5. Lucas Hedges

Lucas Hedges at Hotel Le Germain on 9 September 2019 in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

Full name : Lucas Hedges

: Lucas Hedges Date of birt h: 12 December 1996

h: 12 December 1996 Age: 27 years old (as of 2024)

27 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Brooklyn Heights, New York, USA

Lucas Hedges is among the white male actors under 30. He is widely recognised for his breakthrough role in Kenneth Lonergan’s drama Manchester by the Sea, which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. He has also starred in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Lady Bird.

6. Tom Holland

Tom Holland poses at a photocall for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at The Old Sessions House on 5 December 2021 in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Full name : Thomas Stanley Holland

: Thomas Stanley Holland Date of birth : 1 June 1996

: 1 June 1996 Age: 27 years old (as of 2024)

27 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Kingston upon Thames, United Kingdom

Tom Holland is one of the best actors under 30. He is known for portraying Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has received accolades, including a British Academy Film Award and three Saturn Awards, and is considered one of the most popular actors of his generation.

7. Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo at the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" at Metrograph on 5 March 2020 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Full name: Noah Gregory Centineo

Noah Gregory Centineo Date of birth : 9 May 1996

: 9 May 1996 Age : 27 years old (as of 2024)

: 27 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Miami, Florida, USA

Noah Centineo is an American actor known for his roles in romantic comedy films such as To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, and The Perfect Date. He starred in the superhero film Black Adam and the Netflix spy-adventure series The Recruit.

8. Hero Fiennes Tiffin

Hero Fiennes Tiffin at "The Woman King" UK Gala Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on 3 October 2022 in London, England. Photo: Dave J Hogan

Full name : Hero Beauregard Faulkner Fiennes Tiffin

: Hero Beauregard Faulkner Fiennes Tiffin Date of birth : 6 November 1997

: 6 November 1997 Age: 26 years old (as of 2024)

26 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: London, United Kingdom

Hero Beauregard Faulkner Fiennes Tiffin is an English actor, model, and film producer. He is renowned for his roles as Hardin Scott in the After film series and his portrayal of a young Lord Voldemort in the film Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

9. Asa Butterfield

Asa Butterfield at the 50th International Emmy Awards at New York Hilton Midtown on 21 November 2022 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupill

Full name : Asa Bopp Farr Butterfield

: Asa Bopp Farr Butterfield Date of birth: 1 April 1997

1 April 1997 Age : 26 years old (as of 2024)

: 26 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Islington, London, United Kingdom

Asa Butterfield is an English actor known for his roles in films such as The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, Hugo, Ender’s Game, and the Netflix series Sex Education. He has received nominations for several awards, including the British Independent Film Awards, Critics’ Choice Awards and Young Artist Award.

10. Jharrel Jerome

Jharrel Jerome at the National Hispanic Media Coalition's 2023 Impact Awards Gala at Vibiana on 27 October 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Full name : Jharrel Jerome

: Jharrel Jerome Date of birth : 9 October 1997

: 9 October 1997 Age : 26 years old (as of 2024)

: 26 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, USA

Jharrel Jerome is an American actor known for his role in the Academy Award-winning film Moonlight (2016) and his portrayal of Korey Wise in the Netflix miniseries When They See Us (2019), which earned him a Primetime Emmy Award.

11. Omar Rudberg

Omar Rudberg at the P3 Gold 2024 Awards on 26 January 2024 in Stockholm, Sweden. Photo: Iwi Onodera

Full name : Omar Josué Rudberg

: Omar Josué Rudberg Date of birth : 12 November 1998

: 12 November 1998 Age: 25 years old (as of 2024)

25 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Venezuela

Omar Josué Rudberg is a Venezuelan and Swedish singer and actor. He gained recognition as a member of the Swedish boy band FO&O and is internationally known for his starring role as Simon Eriksson in the Netflix teen series Young Royals.

12. Tanner Buchanan

Tanner Buchanan at Netflix's premiere of "He's All That" at NeueHouse Los Angeles on 25 August 2021 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Full name : Tanner Emmanuel Buchanan

: Tanner Emmanuel Buchanan Date of birth : 8 December 1998

: 8 December 1998 Age: 25 years old (as of 2024)

25 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Lima, Ohio, United States

Tanner Emmanuel Buchanan is an American actor well-known for his roles as Leo Kirkman in the ABC political drama Designated Survivor and Robby Keene in the Netflix series Cobra Kai. He has also starred in Grey's Anatomy, Major Crimes, and Game Shakers series.

13. Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on 30 August 2020. Photo: Kevin Winter

Full name : Jaden Christopher Syre Smith

: Jaden Christopher Syre Smith Date of birth : 8 July 1998

: 8 July 1998 Age : 25 years old (as of 2023)

: 25 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Malibu, California, USA

Jaden Smith is an American rapper and actor. He is the son of actors Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith. Jaden is known for his roles in various films and shows, such as The Pursuit of Happyness, The Day the Earth Stood Still and The Karate Kid. He has received multiple accolades, including a Teen Choice Award, an MTV Movie Award, a BET Award, and a Young Artist Award.

14. Christopher Briney

Christopher Briney at the Empire State Building on 10 January 2024 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion

Full name : Christopher Thomas Briney

: Christopher Thomas Briney Date of birth : 24 March 1998

: 24 March 1998 Age : 25 years old (as of 2024)

: 25 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Hartford, Connecticut, USA

Christopher Briney is one of the famous male actors in their 20s. He is known for his roles in the Amazon Prime Video teen romance series The Summer I Turned Pretty (2022–present) and the musical film Mean Girls (2024).

15. Marcus Scribner

Marcus Scribner at Teen Vogue Summit 2022 at Goya Studios on 12 November 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Full name : Marcus Scribner

: Marcus Scribner Date of birth : 7 January 2000

: 7 January 2000 Age: 24 years old (as of 2024)

24 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Marcus Scribner is an American actor best known for portraying Andre Junio Johnson Jr. in the ABC sitcom Black-ish and its spin-off Grown-ish. He also voices the character Bow in the Netflix animated series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.

16. Michael Cimino

Michael Cimino at the 37th Annual Imagen Awards held at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes on 2 October 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Full name : Michael Cimino

: Michael Cimino Date of birth : 10 November 1999

: 10 November 1999 Age : 24 years old (as of 2024)

: 24 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Michael Cimino is an American actor widely recognised for his roles as Victor Salazar in the Hulu television series Love, Victor and as Bob Palmeri in Annabelle Comes Home. He has also appeared in Netflix's Never Have I Ever.

17. Gavin Casalegno

Gavin Casalegno at Teen Vogue & Cast Of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Celebrate Season 2 at Mr. Purple on 29 June 2023 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Full name: Gavin Casalegno

Gavin Casalegno Date of birth : 2 September 1999

: 2 September 1999 Age : 24 years old (as of 2024)

: 24 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Dallas, Texas, USA

Gavin Casalegno is an American actor known for his roles in movies like Noah (2014) and the series The Vampire Diaries (2015). He gained prominence for starring in the Amazon Prime Video coming-of-age series The Summer I Turned Pretty.

18. Griffin Gluck

Griffin Gluck at the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" at Metrograph on 5 March 2020 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Full name: Griffin Alexander Gluck

Griffin Alexander Gluck Date of birth : 24 August 2000

: 24 August 2000 Age: 23 years old (as of 2024)

23 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Griffin Gluck is an American actor known for his roles in comedy films such as Go with It and Why Him? He gained acclaim for his performances in the Netflix mockumentary series American Vandal and the horror series Locke & Key. He has also had prominent roles in Big Time Adolescence, Tall Girl, its 2022 sequel, and North Hollywood (2021).

19. David Mazouz

David Mazouz at the National Geographic Channel 'MARS' New York Premiere at the School of Visual Arts on 26 October 2016 in New York City. Photo: Daniel Zuchnik

Full name: David Albert Mazouz

David Albert Mazouz Date of birth: 19 February 2001

19 February 2001 Age: 23 years old (as of 2024)

23 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

David Mazouz is an American actor best known for portraying Bruce Wayne in the Fox TV series Gotham. He has also appeared in numerous television shows and films, including Touch, The Darkness, and The Games Maker.

20. Jace Norman

Jace Norman at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on 9 April 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Full name: Jace Lee Norman

Jace Lee Norman Date of birth: 21 March 2000

21 March 2000 Age : 23 years old (as of 2024)

: 23 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Corrales, New Mexico, USA

Jace Norman is an American actor known for portraying Henry Hart in the popular Nickelodeon TV series Henry Danger. He has also appeared in other shows such as The Substitute, Spark, and The Thundermans.

21. Caleb McLaughlin

Caleb McLaughlin at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on 25 February 2023 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Full name : Caleb Reginald McLaughlin

: Caleb Reginald McLaughlin Date of birth : 13 October 2001

: 13 October 2001 Age: 22 years old (as of 2024)

22 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Carmel Hamlet, New York, USA

Caleb McLaughlin is an American actor known for playing Lucas Sinclair in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things. He began his career as Young Simba in the Broadway musical The Lion King and has since appeared in other TV shows and movies.

22. Ty Simpkins

Ty Simpkins at "The Whale" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on 29 November 2022 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Full name : Ty Keegan Simpkins

: Ty Keegan Simpkins Date of birth: 6 August 2001

6 August 2001 Age: 22 years old (as of 2024)

22 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: New York, New York, United States

Ty Keegan Simpkins is an American actor known for his roles in films such as Insidious, Jurassic World, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he portrayed Harley Keener in Iron Man 3 and Avengers: Endgame.

23. Sebastian Croft

Sebastian Croft at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in association with BOSS at The Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park on 16 November 2022 in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Full name : Sebastian Theodore Kemble Croft

: Sebastian Theodore Kemble Croft Date of birth : 16 December 2001

: 16 December 2001 Age: 22 years old (as of 2023)

22 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Oxford, United Kingdom

Sebastian Croft is an English actor known for portraying Young Ned Stark in Game of Thrones. He won a BAFTA Children’s Award nomination for his role in Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans.

24. Asante Blackk

Asante Blackk at the IMDb Portrait Studio at SXSW 2023 on 10 March 2023 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Corey Nickols

Full name : Asante Duah Ma'at

: Asante Duah Ma'at Date of birth : 20 October 2001

: 20 October 2001 Age : 22 years old (as of 2024)

: 22 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Waldorf, Maryland, United States

Asante Blackk is an American actor known for his remarkable performance as Kevin Richardson in the Netflix crime drama miniseries When They See Us (2019). His portrayal earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination, making him one of the youngest nominees in its history.

25. Asher Angel

Asher Angel at Build to discuss the TV series "AJ and the Queen" at Build Studio on 14 January 2020 in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Full name : Asher Dov Angel

: Asher Dov Angel Date of birth : 6 September 2002

: 6 September 2002 Age : 21 years old (as of 2024)

: 21 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Phoenix, Arizona, USA

Asher Dov Angel is an American actor known for his role as Jonah Beck in the 2017 Disney Channel series Andi Mack. He also portrayed Billy Batson in the 2019 DC Extended Universe film Shazam! and its 2023 sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

26. Andrew Barth Feldman

Actor Andrew Barth Feldman during the presentation of his new comedy 'Sin Malos Rollos' on 14 June 2023, in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Francisco Guerra

Full name : Andrew Barth Feldman

: Andrew Barth Feldman Date of birth : 7 May 2002

: 7 May 2002 Age : 21 years old (as of 2024)

: 21 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Manhasset, New York, USA

Andrew Barth Feldman is an American actor and singer. He gained recognition in 2018 when he won the Jimmy Award for his portrayal of Frank Abagnale Jr. in the musical Catch Me If You Can. In 2019, he took on the title role in the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen and has also appeared in the television series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

27. Jaeden Martell

Jaeden Martell at the Premiere Of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on 14 November 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Steve Granitz

Full name: Jaeden Martell

Jaeden Martell Date of birth : 4 January 2003

: 4 January 2003 Age: 21 years old (as of 2024)

21 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Jaeden Martell is an American actor known for his roles as Bill Denbrough in the 2017 and 2019 movie versions of Stephen King’s novel It. He has also been featured in the mystery film Knives Out and starred in the miniseries Defending Jacob.

28. Gaten Matarazzo

Gaten Matarazzo at the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on 12 June 2022 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Full name: Gaetano John Matarazzo III

Gaetano John Matarazzo III Date of birth : 8 September 2002

: 8 September 2002 Age: 21 years old (as of 2024)

21 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: New London, Connecticut, USA

Gaten Matarazzo is an American actor known for his portrayal of Dustin Henderson in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things. He has also made a mark in Broadway stage productions, including roles in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and Les Misérables.

29. Finn Wolfhard

Finn Wolfhard at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on 19 January 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Full name : Finn Wolfhard

: Finn Wolfhard Date of birth : 23 December 2002

: 23 December 2002 Age : 21 years old (as of 2024)

: 21 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Vancouver, Canada

Finn Wolfhard is among the famous young Canadian actors best known for his role as Mike Wheeler on the Netflix series Stranger Things (2016–present). He also played the role of Richie Tozier in the horror film It (2017) and its sequel, It Chapter Two (2019). He appeared in the supernatural film Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021).

30. Joe Locke

Joe Locke at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on 8 May 2022 in London, England. Photo: Dave J Hogan

Full name: Joseph William Locke

Joseph William Locke Date of birth : 24 September 2003

: 24 September 2003 Age : 20 years old (as of 2024)

: 20 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Douglas, Isle of Man

Joe Locke Manx is a Manx actor known for his lead role as high school student Charlie Spring in the Netflix teen series Heartstopper (2022–present). He received a nomination for the inaugural Children’s and Family Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Performance.

31. Marcel Ruiz

Marcel Ruiz at the Young Hollywood Studio on 4 April 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Mendez

Full name : Marcel Ruiz

: Marcel Ruiz Date of birth: 9 July 2003

9 July 2003 Age: 20 years old (as of 2023)

20 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Viejo San Juan, San Juan, Puerto Rico

Marcel Ruiz is a Puerto Rican actor famous for his roles as Alex Alvarez in the series One Day at a Time and John Smith in the 2019 film Breakthrough.

32. Max Charles

Actor Max Charles at the 2016 Radio Disney Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on 30 April 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Livingston

Full name : Max Joseph Charles

: Max Joseph Charles Date of birth : 18 August 2003

: 18 August 2003 Age : 20 years old (as of 2023)

: 20 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Dayton, Ohio, USA

Max Joseph Charles is an American actor and photographer. He gained recognition for his roles in The Three Stooges, The Amazing Spider-Man, and the ABC series The Neighbors. Additionally, he voiced Sherman in DreamWorks’ Mr. Peabody & Sherman and played Zach Goodweather in the TV series The Strain.

33. Noah Schnapp

Noah Schnapp at Variety Power of Young Hollywood at NeueHouse Los Angeles on 10 August 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Full name: Noah Cameron Schnapp

Noah Cameron Schnapp Date of birth : 3 October 2004

: 3 October 2004 Age: 19 years old (as of 2024)

19 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: New York, New York, USA

Noah Schnapp is an American actor known for portraying Will Byers in the Netflix science fiction horror series Stranger Things. He has also lent his voice to Charlie Brown in the animated film The Peanuts Movie.

34. Jack Champion

Actor Jack Champion at the world premiere of "Scream VI" at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City on 6 March 2023. Photo: ANGELA WEISS

Full name: Jack Champion

Jack Champion Date of birth : 16 November 2004

: 16 November 2004 Age : 19 years old (as of 2024)

: 19 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Blacksburg, Virginia, USA

Jack Champion is an American actor known for his role as Spider, a human teenager living on Pandora in Avatar: The Way of Water. He also played Ethan Landry in the slasher film Scream VI and also had a small role in Avengers: Endgame.

35. Kit Connor

Kit Connor at the "Black Dog" screening during the 67th BFI London Film Festival at the Vue West End on 14 October 2023 in London, England. Photo: Lia Toby

Full name : Kit Sebastian Connor

: Kit Sebastian Connor Date of birth : 8 March 2004

: 8 March 2004 Age : 19 years old (as of 2024)

: 19 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Croydon, United Kingdom

Kit Connor is an English actor known for his role as Nick Nelson in the Netflix teen series Heartstopper. He won the inaugural Children’s and Family Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Performance in this role. He has also appeared in films such as Get Santa, Rocketman, and Little Joe.

36. Ayden Mekus

Ayden Mekus at the Holiday Road Family and Friends preview night at King Gillette Ranch on 3 December 2021 in Calabasas, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Full name : Ayden Mekus

: Ayden Mekus Date of birth : 2 August 2005

: 2 August 2005 Age : 18 years old (as of 2024)

: 18 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Northern California

Aiden Mekus is an American child performer well-known for films like Mr. Strange, Friendzy Friday and The Lilac Thief. Ayden Mekus appeared in the 2022 episode of the television series Dhar and Laura.

37. Jacob Tremblay

Jacob Tremblay at the World Premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on 8 May 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle

Full name : Jacob Tremblay

: Jacob Tremblay Date of birth : 5 October 2006

: 5 October 2006 Age: 17 years old (as of 2023)

17 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Vancouver, Canada

Jacob Tremblay is a Canadian actor known for his breakout performance as Jack Newsome in the critically acclaimed drama film Room (2015). He has also starred in notable films such as Wonder and Good Boys. He voiced characters in animated films, including Luca and The Little Mermaid.

38. Malachi Barton

Malachi Barton at the red carpet event for The Disney Channel original movie "Under Wraps 2" at Lincoln Theater on 24 September 2022 in Anaheim, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Full name : Malachi Barton

: Malachi Barton Date of birth: 10 March 2007

10 March 2007 Age: 16 years old (as of 2024)

16 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Virginia Beach, Virginia, USA

Malachi Barton is an American child actor known for his roles in Stuck in the Middle, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, and Super Power Beat Down. He has also appeared in other shows like Fancy Nancy, Elena of Avalor, and The Villains of Valley View.

39. Walker Scobell

Walker Scobell at The Adam Project World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on 28 February 2022 in New York City. Photo: Monica Schipper

Full name: Walker Scobell

Walker Scobell Date of birth: 5 January 2009

5 January 2009 Age: 15 years old (as of 2024)

15 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Virginia Beach, Virginia, USA

Walker Scobell is an American actor known for his roles in the 2022 action comedy films The Adam Project and Secret Headquarters. He has also taken on the title character of Percy Jackson in the Disney+ fantasy series Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

39. Iain Armitage

Iain Armitage at the premiere of Warner Bros. 100th Episode of "Young Sheldon" at Warner Bros. Studios on 18 March 2022 in Burbank, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Full name : Iain Armitage

: Iain Armitage Date of birth : 15 July 2008

: 15 July 2008 Age: 15 years old (as of 2024)

15 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Savannah, Georgia, USA

Iain Armitage is an American actor known for portraying Sheldon Cooper in Young Sheldon (a prequel to the sitcom The Big Bang Theory) and Ziggy Chapman in Big Little Lies. He has also lent his voice to characters in movies like Scoob! and PAW Patrol: The Movie.

40. Christian Convery

Christian Convery at "Playing With Fire" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on 26 October 2019 in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Full name : Christian Convery

: Christian Convery Date of birth : 10 November 2009

: 10 November 2009 Age : 14 years old (as of 2024)

: 14 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Christian Convery is a Canadian-American child actor known for his roles in the Netflix fantasy series Sweet Tooth (2021–present) and the comedy horror film Cocaine Bear (2023). He has worked alongside Hollywood’s biggest names and continues to be recognised as one of the sought-after young actors in the industry.

Who are the current young hot actors?

Several young male actors are gaining attention and recognition for their talent, charisma, and attractiveness. Some of these hot actors include:

Timothée Chalamet

Tom Holland

Hero Fiennes Tiffin

Noah Centineo

Who are the most popular young male actors?

Here are some talented young male actors who have been making waves in the entertainment industry:

Asante Blackk

Cooper Hoffman

Tom Holland

These famous young male actors under 30 years old have brought a dynamic change and progress in the cinematic world. These young actors represent the future of storytelling, with their diverse talents and unwavering dedication promising exciting developments in the years to come.

