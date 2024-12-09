The worst actors of all time: why they are considered Hollywood’s worst
Hollywood may dazzle with stars, but not every actor shines brightly. Some actors’ performances have sparked debate, and have been added to lists of the 'worst' actors of all time. Their unique styles or choices have left a lasting impression—sometimes admired, sometimes critiqued.
Interestingly, the 'worst' actors of all time often become favourites. The ranking of these actors was influenced by audience polls and critical reviews from platforms such as Screen Rant, TheTopTens, and Ranker. These actors have been critiqued for limited acting range, divisive roles, or performances that did not resonate with audiences.
List of the 'worst' actors of all time
The 'worst' actors of all time have become a topic of fascination. Films featuring these actors can turn into unintentional comedies, drawing viewers who appreciate the humour in their incapability. Their infamous roles live on, sparking laughter, confusion, or secondhand embarrassment.
15. Woody Allen
- Full name: Allan Stewart Konigsberg
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: November 30, 1935
- Age: 88 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: New York City, USA
- Social media: Instagram
Critics of Woody Allen's acting often note that his performances focus on neurotic and insecure characters, which some view as repetitive. However, his influence as a filmmaker remains unparalleled.
14. Miley Cyrus
- Full name: Destiny Hope Cyrus
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: November 23, 1992
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Franklin, Tennessee, USA
- Social media: Instagram
Miley gained stardom as a child star on Disney's Hannah Montana but has since struggled to impress fans. Miley Cyrus' controversial behaviour and lack of versatility expected from an experienced actor tend to bar audiences from appreciating and connecting with her roles.
13. Steven Seagal
- Full name: Steven Frederic Seagal
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: April 10, 1952
- Age: 72 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Lansing, Michigan, USA.
- Social media: Instagram
Steven Seagal is often labelled one of the worst Hollywood actors due to his limited emotional range. Critics argue that he frequently portrays the same stoic character in nearly all his films, lacking depth and versatility. Steven Seagals' performances are often criticized for being unconvincing, failing to engage audiences effectively.
12. Lena Dunham
- Full name: Lena Dunham
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 13 May 1986
- Age: 38 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: New York City, USA
- Social media: Instagram
Dunham skyrocketed to stardom for creating and starring in the popular TV show Girls. However, her other works have yet to be universally appreciated, making her one of the bad actors. This is because her roles/characters are viewed as self-absorbed, focusing on her unique voice and personality.
11. Amy Schumer
- Full name: Amy Beth Schumer
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 1 June 1981
- Age: 43 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Upper East Side, New York City, USA
- Social media: Instagram
Although she is a popular figure in the comedy world, Schumer tends to struggle to penetrate the film industry. Her brash comedic style and exaggerated versions of herself tend not to impress viewers and film critics, earning her a spot on the list of 'worst' actors.
10. Ryan Gosling
- Full name: Ryan Thomas Gosling
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: November 12, 1980
- Age: 44 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: London, Ontario, Canada
- Social media: X (Twitter)
While the famous Canadian actor Ryan Gosling has received acclaim for his performances in films like Barbie, Drive and La La Land, some critics feel that his reserved acting style lacks variety. However, his fans often praise his understated performances.
9. Ashton Kutcher
- Full name: Christopher Ashton Kutcher
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: February 7, 1978
- Age: 46 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Cedar Rapids, Iowa, USA
- Social media: Instagram
Ashton Kutcher has often been criticized for his limited acting range, earning him a reputation as one of the 'worst' famous actors. Critics cite a lack of depth and authenticity. People believe that Ashton Kutcher excelled in comedic roles rather than in serious performances. For instance, his portrayal of Steve Jobs in the biopic Jobs was particularly panned.
8. Pauly Shore
- Full name: Paul Montgomery Shore
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: February 1, 1968
- Age: 56 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Social media: Instagram
Controversial actor Pauly Shore dominated the comedy scene in the early 1990s with a hit film Encino Man. However, his roles were limited to playing dumb characters described with a unique vocal cry delivery that people viewed as boring.
7. Taylor Lautner
- Full name: Taylor Daniel Lautner
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: February 11, 1992
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA
- Social media: Instagram
Lautner became one of the film industry's teen idols in the late 2000s due to his role in the critically acclaimed Twilight franchise. However, he later took up roles in poorly received films that ruined his career.
6. James Corden
- Full name: James Kimberley Corden
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: August 22, 1978
- Age: 46 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Hillingdon, London, England
- Social media: Instagram
James Corden is a British comedian, talk show host, and one of the terrible actors in the film industry. Corden's tendency to feature play over-the-top characters might be seen as grating and irritating to some viewers, preventing them from appreciating his work in different settings.
5. Rob Schneider
- Full name: Robert Michael Schneider
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: October 31, 1963
- Age: 61 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: San Francisco, California, U.S
- Social media: Instagram
You probably know Rob Schneider from Saturday Night Live. Schneider seems to have curved a name for himself in the stand-up comedy arena but not in the film industry. He is best known for his controversial statements and his ratings never went above 30% in the film industry.
4. Megan Fox
- Full name: Megan Denise Fox
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: May 16, 1986
- Age: 38 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Oak Ridge, Tennessee, USA
- Social media: Instagram
Megan Fox gained widespread fame with her role as Mikaela Banes in Transformers, but critics, such as those from Rotten Tomatoes, have noted a lack of depth in subsequent roles. Still, her enduring fan base demonstrates her appeal.
3. Hugh Grant
- Full name: Hugh John Mungo Grant
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: September 9, 1960
- Age: 64 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Hammersmith, London, England
- Social media: Instagram
Despite spending decades in the film industry, Hugh Grant is an English actor who has made it to the list of bad actors, primarily because of his overbearing, monotonic, and cheesy roles. His 1990s film career revolved around similar plot twists, in which he was portrayed as an optimistic English guy who ended up winning an American woman's heart.
2. Paris Hilton
- Full name: Paris Whitney Hilton
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: February 17, 1981
- Age: 43 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: New York City, USA
- Social media: Instagram
Hotel heiress and singer Paris Hilton is rated among the 'worst' actors in the film industry. This is mainly because her roles have primarily been limited to portrayals of her celebrity persona, which needs to showcase more versatility. For instance, in House of Wax (2005) and the Nottie (2008), she played characters that align closely with her public image rather than challenging or diverse roles.
1. Jaden Smith
- Full name: Jaden Christopher Syre Smith
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: July 8, 1998
- Age: 26 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Malibu, California, USA
- Profession: Actor, rapper,
- Social media: Instagram
Jaden Smith is often ranked the 'worst' actor ever. His performances are frequently described as lacking emotions and depth. Jaden's stoic expressions and monotone line delivery have prevented viewers and film critics from connecting with his characters despite his coming from a lineage of Hollywood stars.
Who is rated the 'worst' actor?
Jaden Smith is widely rated among the 'worst' male actors of all time, as per Slate. Many viewers feel he struggles to convey genuine emotion, usually appearing detached or unconvincing on screen. His role in After Earth received harsh criticism, with many citing it as a significant low point in his career. Critics also argue that Jaden Smith has yet to fully develop his acting identity.
Who is the hardest actor to work with in Hollywood?
Multiple actors and actresses have a bad reputation for complaining, being hostile towards other cast members, or being generally difficult to work with. They include Val Kilmer, Dustin Hoffman, Marlon Brando, Edward Norton, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Sharon Stone, among others.
Who is the greatest actor of all time?
Many actors are considered among the greatest of all time, but it is not easy to narrow down to one. These legendary actors include Laurence Olivier, Jack Nicholson, Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro, and Al Pacino.
Who is the most underrated actor in the world?
According to Collider, Eddie Marson is the most underrated actor in the film industry. The English actor is best known for his standout roles in films like Happy-Go-Lucky, The World's End, Vera Drake, Snow White and the Huntsman.
Though their performances might lack polish to some, the 'worst' actors of all time remain unforgettable. These performers serve as a reminder that not every star shines bright and that even failure can leave a mark on entertainment history.
