The worst actors of all time: why they are considered Hollywood’s worst

Hollywood may dazzle with stars, but not every actor shines brightly. Some actors’ performances have sparked debate, and have been added to lists of the 'worst' actors of all time. Their unique styles or choices have left a lasting impression—sometimes admired, sometimes critiqued.

Woody Allen (L), Miley Cyrus (C), Pauly Shore (R). They are a reminder that even failure can leave a mark on entertainment history. Photo by Pascal Le Segretain, Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Interestingly, the 'worst' actors of all time often become favourites. The ranking of these actors was influenced by audience polls and critical reviews from platforms such as Screen Rant, TheTopTens, and Ranker. These actors have been critiqued for limited acting range, divisive roles, or performances that did not resonate with audiences.

List of the 'worst' actors of all time

The 'worst' actors of all time have become a topic of fascination. Films featuring these actors can turn into unintentional comedies, drawing viewers who appreciate the humour in their incapability. Their infamous roles live on, sparking laughter, confusion, or secondhand embarrassment.

No. Actor 1. Jaden Smith 2. Paris Hilton 3. Hugh Grant 4. Megan Fox 5. Rob Schneider 6. James Corden 7. Tayler Lautner 8. Pauly Shore 9. Ashton Kutcher 10. Ryan Gosling 11. Amy Schumer 12. Lena Dunham 13. Steven Seagal 14. Miley Cyrus 15. Woody Allen

15. Woody Allen

Woody Allen at the "Irrational Man" Photocall during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Photo by George Pimentel

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Allan Stewart Konigsberg

: Allan Stewart Konigsberg Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : November 30, 1935

: November 30, 1935 Age : 88 years old (as of 2024)

: 88 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : New York City, USA

: New York City, USA Social media: Instagram

Critics of Woody Allen's acting often note that his performances focus on neurotic and insecure characters, which some view as repetitive. However, his influence as a filmmaker remains unparalleled.

14. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Destiny Hope Cyrus

: Destiny Hope Cyrus Gender: Female

Female Date of birth : November 23, 1992

: November 23, 1992 Age: 32 years old (as of 2024)

32 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Franklin, Tennessee, USA

: Franklin, Tennessee, USA Social media: Instagram

Miley gained stardom as a child star on Disney's Hannah Montana but has since struggled to impress fans. Miley Cyrus' controversial behaviour and lack of versatility expected from an experienced actor tend to bar audiences from appreciating and connecting with her roles.

13. Steven Seagal

Actor Steven Seagal at the "Godzilla Final Wars" premiere at the Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Steven Frederic Seagal

: Steven Frederic Seagal Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : April 10, 1952

: April 10, 1952 Age: 72 years old (as of 2024)

72 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Lansing, Michigan, USA.

: Lansing, Michigan, USA. Social media: Instagram

Steven Seagal is often labelled one of the worst Hollywood actors due to his limited emotional range. Critics argue that he frequently portrays the same stoic character in nearly all his films, lacking depth and versatility. Steven Seagals' performances are often criticized for being unconvincing, failing to engage audiences effectively.

12. Lena Dunham

Screenwriter and director Lena Dunham at the Film Independent Special Screening of "Catherine Called Birdie" at Harmony Gold in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Lena Dunham

: Lena Dunham Gender: Female

Female Date of birth : 13 May 1986

: 13 May 1986 Age : 38 years old (as of 2024)

: 38 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : New York City, USA

: New York City, USA Social media: Instagram

Dunham skyrocketed to stardom for creating and starring in the popular TV show Girls. However, her other works have yet to be universally appreciated, making her one of the bad actors. This is because her roles/characters are viewed as self-absorbed, focusing on her unique voice and personality.

11. Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer at Variety's Power of Women: New York event in New York City. Photo by Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Amy Beth Schumer

: Amy Beth Schumer Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 1 June 1981

: 1 June 1981 Age : 43 years old (as of 2024)

: 43 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Upper East Side, New York City, USA

: Upper East Side, New York City, USA Social media: Instagram

Although she is a popular figure in the comedy world, Schumer tends to struggle to penetrate the film industry. Her brash comedic style and exaggerated versions of herself tend not to impress viewers and film critics, earning her a spot on the list of 'worst' actors.

10. Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures "The Fall Guy" at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo by Kayla Oaddams

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Ryan Thomas Gosling

: Ryan Thomas Gosling Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: November 12, 1980

November 12, 1980 Age: 44 years old (as of 2024)

44 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : London, Ontario, Canada

: London, Ontario, Canada Social media: X (Twitter)

While the famous Canadian actor Ryan Gosling has received acclaim for his performances in films like Barbie, Drive and La La Land, some critics feel that his reserved acting style lacks variety. However, his fans often praise his understated performances.

9. Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher at the Milken Institute Global Conference at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Jerod Harris

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Christopher Ashton Kutcher

: Christopher Ashton Kutcher Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: February 7, 1978

February 7, 1978 Age : 46 years old (as of 2024)

: 46 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Cedar Rapids, Iowa, USA

Cedar Rapids, Iowa, USA Social media: Instagram

Ashton Kutcher has often been criticized for his limited acting range, earning him a reputation as one of the 'worst' famous actors. Critics cite a lack of depth and authenticity. People believe that Ashton Kutcher excelled in comedic roles rather than in serious performances. For instance, his portrayal of Steve Jobs in the biopic Jobs was particularly panned.

8. Pauly Shore

Pauly Shore at the 65th annual ACE Eddie Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Paul Montgomery Shore

Paul Montgomery Shore Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: February 1, 1968

February 1, 1968 Age: 56 years old (as of 2024)

56 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Social media: Instagram

Controversial actor Pauly Shore dominated the comedy scene in the early 1990s with a hit film Encino Man. However, his roles were limited to playing dumb characters described with a unique vocal cry delivery that people viewed as boring.

7. Taylor Lautner

Taylor Lautner at The Cameron Boyce Foundation's Cam For A Cause 3rd Annual Gala held at The Beehive in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Taylor Daniel Lautner

Taylor Daniel Lautner Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: February 11, 1992

February 11, 1992 Age : 32 years old (as of 2024)

: 32 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA

Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA Social media: Instagram

Lautner became one of the film industry's teen idols in the late 2000s due to his role in the critically acclaimed Twilight franchise. However, he later took up roles in poorly received films that ruined his career.

6. James Corden

James Corden at 92NY in New York City. Photo by Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Full name: James Kimberley Corden

James Kimberley Corden Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: August 22, 1978

August 22, 1978 Age: 46 years old (as of 2024)

46 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Hillingdon, London, England

: Hillingdon, London, England Social media: Instagram

James Corden is a British comedian, talk show host, and one of the terrible actors in the film industry. Corden's tendency to feature play over-the-top characters might be seen as grating and irritating to some viewers, preventing them from appreciating his work in different settings.

5. Rob Schneider

Rob Schneider at Netflix's "Adam Sandler: Love You" New York Screening at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. Photo by Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Robert Michael Schneider

: Robert Michael Schneider Gender: Male

Male Date of birth : October 31, 1963

: October 31, 1963 Age : 61 years old (as of 2024)

: 61 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : San Francisco, California, U.S

: San Francisco, California, U.S Social media: Instagram

You probably know Rob Schneider from Saturday Night Live. Schneider seems to have curved a name for himself in the stand-up comedy arena but not in the film industry. He is best known for his controversial statements and his ratings never went above 30% in the film industry.

4. Megan Fox

Megan Fox at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Release Party at The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Photo by Alberto Tamargo

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Megan Denise Fox

Megan Denise Fox Gender: Female

Female Date of birth : May 16, 1986

: May 16, 1986 Age : 38 years old (as of 2024)

: 38 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Oak Ridge, Tennessee, USA

Oak Ridge, Tennessee, USA Social media: Instagram

Megan Fox gained widespread fame with her role as Mikaela Banes in Transformers, but critics, such as those from Rotten Tomatoes, have noted a lack of depth in subsequent roles. Still, her enduring fan base demonstrates her appeal.

3. Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant at the "Paddington In Peru" World Premiere in Leicester Square in London, England. Photo by Samir Hussein

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Hugh John Mungo Grant

Hugh John Mungo Grant Gender: Male

Male Date of birth : September 9, 1960

: September 9, 1960 Age: 64 years old (as of 2024)

64 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Hammersmith, London, England

Hammersmith, London, England Social media: Instagram

Despite spending decades in the film industry, Hugh Grant is an English actor who has made it to the list of bad actors, primarily because of his overbearing, monotonic, and cheesy roles. His 1990s film career revolved around similar plot twists, in which he was portrayed as an optimistic English guy who ended up winning an American woman's heart.

2. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton at the Fashion Trust US Awards in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Paris Whitney Hilton

Paris Whitney Hilton Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: February 17, 1981

February 17, 1981 Age: 43 years old (as of 2024)

43 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: New York City, USA

New York City, USA Social media: Instagram

Hotel heiress and singer Paris Hilton is rated among the 'worst' actors in the film industry. This is mainly because her roles have primarily been limited to portrayals of her celebrity persona, which needs to showcase more versatility. For instance, in House of Wax (2005) and the Nottie (2008), she played characters that align closely with her public image rather than challenging or diverse roles.

1. Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith at Louis Vuitton's "200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition" at Louis Vuitton Beverly Hills Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jaden Christopher Syre Smith

Jaden Christopher Syre Smith Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: July 8, 1998

July 8, 1998 Age : 26 years old (as of 2024)

: 26 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Malibu, California, USA

: Malibu, California, USA Profession: Actor, rapper,

Actor, rapper, Social media: Instagram

Jaden Smith is often ranked the 'worst' actor ever. His performances are frequently described as lacking emotions and depth. Jaden's stoic expressions and monotone line delivery have prevented viewers and film critics from connecting with his characters despite his coming from a lineage of Hollywood stars.

Who is rated the 'worst' actor?

Jaden Smith is widely rated among the 'worst' male actors of all time, as per Slate. Many viewers feel he struggles to convey genuine emotion, usually appearing detached or unconvincing on screen. His role in After Earth received harsh criticism, with many citing it as a significant low point in his career. Critics also argue that Jaden Smith has yet to fully develop his acting identity.

Who is the hardest actor to work with in Hollywood?

Multiple actors and actresses have a bad reputation for complaining, being hostile towards other cast members, or being generally difficult to work with. They include Val Kilmer, Dustin Hoffman, Marlon Brando, Edward Norton, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Sharon Stone, among others.

Who is the greatest actor of all time?

Many actors are considered among the greatest of all time, but it is not easy to narrow down to one. These legendary actors include Laurence Olivier, Jack Nicholson, Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro, and Al Pacino.

Who is the most underrated actor in the world?

According to Collider, Eddie Marson is the most underrated actor in the film industry. The English actor is best known for his standout roles in films like Happy-Go-Lucky, The World's End, Vera Drake, Snow White and the Huntsman.

Though their performances might lack polish to some, the 'worst' actors of all time remain unforgettable. These performers serve as a reminder that not every star shines bright and that even failure can leave a mark on entertainment history.

READ ALSO: Top 50+ famous short actors who made it big in Hollywood

Briefly.co.za shared an article about the shortest actors in Hollywood's history. While an actor's success is primarily determined by their acting skills, height can significantly influence their cast roles and how audiences perceive them.

From lighting up the screen with their performances to winning over audiences worldwide, these actors possess excellent acting skills, making them memorable figures in the pop industry. Discover the famous short actors who made it big in Hollywood.

Source: Briefly News