Rob Schneider's net worth today: how rich is the actor?

Robert Michael Schneider is a renowned comedian, actor, scriptwriter, and film director from the United States. He rose to stardom as a cast member and writer for the NBC sketch comedy and variety series Saturday Night Live from 1990 to 1994. Due to his fame, fans have been curious about Rob Schneider's net worth and career earnings.

Rob Schneider is a versatile American actor, comedian, and screenwriter known for his energetic and wild comedic style. Photo: @Jason Merrit (modified by author)

After a successful career at NBC, Rob Schneider pursued a career in the film industry, which brought him more recognition. He is best known for starring in Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999), The Benchwarmers (2006), and Big Stan (2007). Get an inside look at the net worth of Rob Schneider.

Rob Schneider's profile summary

Full name Robert Michael Schneider Gender Male Date of birth October 31, 1963 Age 60 years old (as of 2024) Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth San Francisco, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Eye colour Blue Hair colour Brown Weight 76 kilograms (approx) Height 5 feet 2 inches Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Parents Pilar Schneider and Marvin Schneider Siblings April and John Schneider Relationship status Married Spouse Patricia Azarcoya Schneider Children Elle King, Miranda Scarlett, and Madeline Robbie Education Terra Nova High School, San Francisco State University Profession Actor, comedian, producer and writer Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

What is Rob Schneider's net worth?

According to Just Jared and Celebrity Net Worth, Rob Schneider's net worth in 2024 is between $8 million and $10 million. His wealth is primarily attributed to his extensive career as an actor, stand-up comedian, writer, and producer.

Actor Rob Schneider at the Los Angeles Premiere of "Bedtime Stories" at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, California. Photo by Jon Kopaloff

What is Rob Schneider's career earnings?

Celeb Worth reports that Rob Schneider earns an annual salary of $2.5 million. During his departure from SNL, he reportedly earned $15,000 monthly from an initial salary of $7,000 per episode. Schneider's roles in The Animal (2001) earned him a $1 million salary.

The stand-up comedian has also earned a share of the income generated from films he starred in, wrote, and produced. Below is a list of some of these movies and their gross earnings according to The Richest;

Grown Ups (2010) - $272.2 million

(2010) - $272.2 million You Don't Mess with the Zohan (2008) - $202.9 million

(2008) - $202.9 million Grown Ups 2 (2013) - $247 million

(2013) - $247 million The Animal (2001) - $84 million

(2001) - $84 million Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (1992) - $358.9 million

Rob Schneider's house

Rob has owned multiple beautiful houses throughout his lifetime. In 2003, he purchased a home in San Marino, California, for $1.922 million. He listed the property for $3.6 million in 2009 but eventually liquidated it for $2.3 million in 2012.

In November 2020, Rob paid $4 million for an 8,000-square-foot mansion on 3.6 acres in Scottsdale. The property is worth $5 million and features a 5-bedroom and 6-bathroom home. In August 2024, he purchased a $2.5 million home in Woodland Hills, California, a Los Angeles suburb.

Actor Rob Schneider and his wife Patricia Schneider at the premiere of Netflix's "The Ridiculous 6" at AMC Universal City Walk in Universal City, California. Photo by Gregg DeGuire

What is Rob Schneider doing now?

Rob Schneider is active in both film and stand-up comedy. Some of his career undertakings include;

Stand-up Comedy

Schneider began his comedy career in high school, frequently performing as the opener for the local San Francisco band Head On, which his older brother managed. He later performed in local nightclubs and radio shows around the Bay Area.

In 1989, he appeared on HBO's 13th Annual Young Comedians special, hosted by Miller. This exposure earned him a spot as a writer in the NBC late-night sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live (SNL) in 1988. He left SNL in 1994.

Rob Schneider at SiriusXM Studios in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic

Rob Schneider's movies and TV shows

Rob began acting in 1989 when he played Jeremy in the series 227. He has since appeared in over 96 films and TV shows, with his notable acting credits being on Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo. His other movies and TV shows include;

2024: Dead Wrong

2023: Leo

2023: Chip Chilla

2022: Larry Buble

2022: Home Team

2021: Pups Alone

2020: Hubbie Halloween

Rob also co-hosts the See What Happens podcast alongside his wife, Patricia Maya. They discuss show business with their guests, their contrasting parenting methods, funny jokes, good food, and philosophy.

Rob Schneider at Fox News Studios in New York City. Photo by Slaven Vlasic

Writing and film production

The San Francisco native has also ventured into writing and production. He has written over 14 films and boasts over nine producing credits.

He recently published his debut book, You Can Do It!, on September 24, 2024. The book serves as a provocative commentary on the current state of free speech in America, blending elements of memoir, political critique, and comedy.

Is Rob Schneider a Democrat?

Schneider identifies as an independent voter but has shifted his political affiliations. He was a registered Democrat from 1984 to 2013 and became affiliated with the Republican Party from 2013 to 2017.

The former SNL star has publicly supported former President Donald Trump and encouraged fellow supporters of Robert Kennedy Jr. to do the same. He argues that the Democrats focus on opposing Trump rather than addressing substantive issues. He said;

Dear Fellow Robert Kennedy Jr. supporters and American Citizens, as we have seen this week, ONCE AGAIN the Democratic Party is NOT running on any ideas to make American’s lives better, they are once again running on the hatred of one individual, Donald J Trump.

Rob Schneider at Netflix's "Adam Sandler: Love You" New York Screening at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. Photo by Mike Coppola

Lesser-known facts about Rob Schneider

Rob was born in San Francisco, California, United States, on October 31, 1963 (age 60 as of 2024).

He attended San Francisco State University, where his interest in comedy grew.

Musician Elle King is the comedian's eldest daughter with former model London King.

Rob Schneider's wife is Patricia Azarcoya Arce, a Mexican television producer. They have been married since 2011 and have two daughters, Miranda and Madeline Schneider.

Schneider graduated from Terra Nova High School in 1982.

Rob has known Adam Sandler since the 1980s and they still create movies together.

Above is everything you would love to know about Rob Schneider's net worth, personal life and career earnings. He has amassed his wealth mainly through his career in the entertainment industry. Due to his unmatched talent, his net worth has grown immensely over the years.

