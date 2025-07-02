Who is Taylor Zakhar Perez? Height, Netflix shows, and biography
No doubt, Taylor Zakhar Perez's height of 6'2" complements his career as a model and actor in Hollywood. Over the years, he has gained millions of fans for his charming roles in rom-coms like The Kissing Booth 2 and Red, White & Royal Blue.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Taylor Zakhar Perez's height-off
- Taylor is the third youngest among eight siblings
- Taylor Zakhar Perez started modelling at age 15
- Taylor has a heart for sustainability and charity
- Is Taylor Zakhar Perez in a relationship?
- Taylor's estimated earnings per post range from $5,925 to $15,895
- Frequently asked questions and summary
Key takeaways
- Taylor Zakhar's role as Marco Valentin Peña in Netflix's The Kissing Booth 2 shot him into the limelight.
- He has a mixed ethnicity, including Mexican, Middle Eastern, and Mediterranean ancestral roots.
- Red, White & Royal Blue film was dedicated to Perez's late sister Kristy.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Taylor Jason Zakhar Perez
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|25 December 1991
|Age
|33 years old (as of June 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Capricorn
|Place of birth
|Chicago, Illinois, United States
|Nationality
|American-Mexican
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height
|6'2" (187.96 cm or 1.88 m)
|Weight
|65 kilograms
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Mother
|Antoinette Zakhar
|Siblings
|7
|School
|Chesterton High School
|University/college
|University of California
|Profession
|Actor and model
|Net worth
|$3 million
|Social media
|Instagram TikTok
Taylor Zakhar Perez's height-off
Taylor Zakhar Perez's height is 6 feet 2 inches (187.96 cm or 1.88 m). He is slightly taller than Nicholas Galitzine. In a TikTok video posted by Taylor, the debate about the taller star was settled, their measurer said:
I'm gonna say slight advantage to Taylor.
In the Amazon Prime Video movie Red, White and Royal Blue, they play queer men who turned from enemies to secret lovers. This real-life measurement contradicts their characters' heights in the movie, where Alex (Taylor) is supposed to be shorter than Prince Henry (Nicholas).
Zakhar Perez has a diverse ethnicity
Taylor has a diverse ethnicity with Mexican, Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, Croatian, and Hungarian roots. He was born in Chicago and grew up in Indiana.
His mother, Antoinette Zakhar, an aesthetician, is Mexican-Croatian. His father, an auto body shop owner, is Hungarian.
Taylor is the third youngest among eight siblings
He is one of eight children, with seven siblings. Taylor Zakhar Perez's siblings include Kristy, Jenna, Maria, Kaie, Koehn, Ron, and Grant Zakhar.
Perez credits his sister, Maria, with introducing him to acting after about 40 roles of Annie in the theatre. He got involved in theatre at a young age, starting with behind-the-scenes work.
At some point, Perez used to change tyres at the family auto-body shop on weekends. He told the New York Times in July 2020:
None of my siblings is in high school anymore, but I have seven siblings. I’m number six. They always see acceptance and love, but know I'm not afraid to speak my mind.
Taylor Zakhar Perez started modelling at age 15
Actor Taylor is a model and has modelled for brands like Lacoste, Abercrombie & Fitch, Dockers, and Merrell. He became the brand ambassador for Lacoste Underwear ads in January 2025.
He has also appeared in various magazine editorials and covers, including Elle, Flaunt, Esquire, and Variety.
Perez was a professional swimmer
The actor was a state champion and nationally ranked swimmer at Chesterton High School. He turned down a scholarship to Fordham University to attend UCLA instead.
Initially interested in finance, Perez shifted his focus to acting after high school. He majored in Spanish Culture and Community, minoring in Film and History.
Taylor’s acting debut was in iCarly
Perez began his acting career with guest roles in iCarly, a popular Nickelodeon television series. He appeared in one episode as Keith, Carly’s date, in 2012. He made his film debut in the straight-to-DVD comedy Alpha House.
In 2017, Taylor got his first recurring role as Noah Torres on the series Embeds. In 2020, he became popular for his role as Marco Valentin Peña in Netflix's The Kissing Booth 2.
He also appeared in The Kissing Booth 3. In 2024, he was appointed SAG Awards ambassador. Below is a list of some of Taylor Zakhar Perez's movies and TV shows as per his IMDb profile:
|Movies/TV series
|Role
|Year
|Suburgatory
|Renaldo
|2013
|Code Black
|Ari Stricks
|2016
|1Up
|Dustin
|2022
|Minx
|Shane Brody
|2022
Taylor has a heart for sustainability and charity
Taylor partnered with Variant Malibu in 2020 to create eco-friendly face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, donating proceeds to support Hispanic children with disability.
He is passionate about sustainability and his Latin community, and he has also visited a nonprofit organisation on natural wool fibre.
Is Taylor Zakhar Perez in a relationship?
He appears to be single. In a 2020 interview with Glamour, he said:
I’m not dating anyone.
The actor also jokingly expressed his admiration for co-star Joey King, with whom he is close friends.
Taylor Zakhar Perez's sexuality is straight
Perez is not gay and identifies as straight. He also defended his co-star Nicholas Galitzine in an interview with Men's Health in 2024. In his words:
Nicholas was just asked the other day about his sexuality, and I just find it so rude. It’s unprofessional and no one's business. That's someone's personal life.
Taylor's estimated earnings per post range from $5,925 to $15,895
According to Wiki Sportskeeda, Taylor Zakhar Perez's net worth is estimated at $3 million. He spends on fashion, travel and expensive cars like Mercedes.
Frequently asked questions and summary
- How tall is Taylor from Kissing Booth? He stands at 6 feet and 2 inches (6'2", 187.96 cm or 1.88 m).
- Who is taller, Taylor or Nicholas? Taylor is taller than Nicholas.
- Did Taylor Zakhar Perez use a prosthetic? He wore one for a scene in HBO Max's Minx, where his character posed for a centrefold.
- Is Taylor Zakhar Perez gay? He identifies as straight.
The debate about Taylor Zakhar Perez's height has been settled. An excellent swimmer in high school, Taylor took a risk going to Los Angeles and was shot to fame after appearing as a heartthrob in Kissing Booth.
READ ALSO: Joey King's relationship history: from Jacob Elordi to husband Steven Piet
As Briefly.co.za published, Joey King met her husband, Steve Piet, on the set of The Act in 2018, and they had their wedding in 2023.
Jacob Elordi and Joey King dated during the first instalment of The Kissing Booth but broke up before filming for the second movie in 2019.
Source: Briefly News
Favour Adeaga (Lifestyle writer) Dr. Favour Adeaga is an author, speaker, and coach. He graduated with a degree in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Nigeria. He did his internship at The Nation Newspaper and taught diploma students in Newspaper and Magazine courses at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi. He has curated the facts and life hacks category since 2018. Dr Favour is the author of several books available on Amazon. He currently lives in Nigeria. Email: favouradeaga@gmail.com