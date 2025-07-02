Who is Taylor Zakhar Perez? Height, Netflix shows, and biography

No doubt, Taylor Zakhar Perez's height of 6'2" complements his career as a model and actor in Hollywood. Over the years, he has gained millions of fans for his charming roles in rom-coms like The Kissing Booth 2 and Red, White & Royal Blue.

Taylor Zakhar at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in February 2025 (L) and at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in October 2024 (R). Photo: Emma McIntyre, Frazer Harrison/WireImage (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Taylor Zakhar's role as Marco Valentin Peña in Netflix's The Kissing Booth 2 shot him into the limelight.

shot him into the limelight. He has a mixed ethnicity , including Mexican, Middle Eastern, and Mediterranean ancestral roots.

, including Mexican, Middle Eastern, and Mediterranean ancestral roots. Red, White & Royal Blue film was dedicated to Perez's late sister Kristy.

Profile summary

Full name Taylor Jason Zakhar Perez Gender Male Date of birth 25 December 1991 Age 33 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Nationality American-Mexican Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6'2" (187.96 cm or 1.88 m) Weight 65 kilograms Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Antoinette Zakhar Siblings 7 School Chesterton High School University/college University of California Profession Actor and model Net worth $3 million Social media Instagram TikTok

Taylor Zakhar Perez's height-off

Taylor Zakhar Perez's height is 6 feet 2 inches (187.96 cm or 1.88 m). He is slightly taller than Nicholas Galitzine. In a TikTok video posted by Taylor, the debate about the taller star was settled, their measurer said:

I'm gonna say slight advantage to Taylor.

In the Amazon Prime Video movie Red, White and Royal Blue, they play queer men who turned from enemies to secret lovers. This real-life measurement contradicts their characters' heights in the movie, where Alex (Taylor) is supposed to be shorter than Prince Henry (Nicholas).

Facts about Taylor Zakhar Perez. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic on Getty Images (modified by author)

Zakhar Perez has a diverse ethnicity

Taylor has a diverse ethnicity with Mexican, Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, Croatian, and Hungarian roots. He was born in Chicago and grew up in Indiana.

His mother, Antoinette Zakhar, an aesthetician, is Mexican-Croatian. His father, an auto body shop owner, is Hungarian.

Taylor is the third youngest among eight siblings

He is one of eight children, with seven siblings. Taylor Zakhar Perez's siblings include Kristy, Jenna, Maria, Kaie, Koehn, Ron, and Grant Zakhar.

Perez credits his sister, Maria, with introducing him to acting after about 40 roles of Annie in the theatre. He got involved in theatre at a young age, starting with behind-the-scenes work.

At some point, Perez used to change tyres at the family auto-body shop on weekends. He told the New York Times in July 2020:

None of my siblings is in high school anymore, but I have seven siblings. I’m number six. They always see acceptance and love, but know I'm not afraid to speak my mind.

Taylor Zakhar Perez started modelling at age 15

Actor Taylor is a model and has modelled for brands like Lacoste, Abercrombie & Fitch, Dockers, and Merrell. He became the brand ambassador for Lacoste Underwear ads in January 2025.

He has also appeared in various magazine editorials and covers, including Elle, Flaunt, Esquire, and Variety.

Taylor Zakhar Perez at the 2025 French Open at Roland Garros on June 08, 2025, in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis

Perez was a professional swimmer

The actor was a state champion and nationally ranked swimmer at Chesterton High School. He turned down a scholarship to Fordham University to attend UCLA instead.

Initially interested in finance, Perez shifted his focus to acting after high school. He majored in Spanish Culture and Community, minoring in Film and History.

Taylor’s acting debut was in iCarly

Perez began his acting career with guest roles in iCarly, a popular Nickelodeon television series. He appeared in one episode as Keith, Carly’s date, in 2012. He made his film debut in the straight-to-DVD comedy Alpha House.

In 2017, Taylor got his first recurring role as Noah Torres on the series Embeds. In 2020, he became popular for his role as Marco Valentin Peña in Netflix's The Kissing Booth 2.

He also appeared in The Kissing Booth 3. In 2024, he was appointed SAG Awards ambassador. Below is a list of some of Taylor Zakhar Perez's movies and TV shows as per his IMDb profile:

Movies/TV series Role Year Suburgatory Renaldo 2013 Code Black Ari Stricks 2016 1Up Dustin 2022 Minx Shane Brody 2022

Taylor has a heart for sustainability and charity

Taylor partnered with Variant Malibu in 2020 to create eco-friendly face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, donating proceeds to support Hispanic children with disability.

He is passionate about sustainability and his Latin community, and he has also visited a nonprofit organisation on natural wool fibre.

Zakhar Perez at the Lacoste Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show on October 01, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: Julien Hekimian

Is Taylor Zakhar Perez in a relationship?

He appears to be single. In a 2020 interview with Glamour, he said:

I’m not dating anyone.

The actor also jokingly expressed his admiration for co-star Joey King, with whom he is close friends.

Taylor Zakhar Perez's sexuality is straight

Perez is not gay and identifies as straight. He also defended his co-star Nicholas Galitzine in an interview with Men's Health in 2024. In his words:

Nicholas was just asked the other day about his sexuality, and I just find it so rude. It’s unprofessional and no one's business. That's someone's personal life.

Taylor's estimated earnings per post range from $5,925 to $15,895

According to Wiki Sportskeeda, Taylor Zakhar Perez's net worth is estimated at $3 million. He spends on fashion, travel and expensive cars like Mercedes.

Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine. Photo: @justjared on Instagram (modified by author)

Frequently asked questions and summary

How tall is Taylor from Kissing Booth? He stands at 6 feet and 2 inches (6'2", 187.96 cm or 1.88 m).

He stands at 6 feet and 2 inches (6'2", 187.96 cm or 1.88 m). Who is taller, Taylor or Nicholas? Taylor is taller than Nicholas.

Taylor is taller than Nicholas. Did Taylor Zakhar Perez use a prosthetic? He wore one for a scene in HBO Max's Minx, where his character posed for a centrefold.

He wore one for a scene in HBO Max's where his character posed for a centrefold. Is Taylor Zakhar Perez gay? He identifies as straight.

The debate about Taylor Zakhar Perez's height has been settled. An excellent swimmer in high school, Taylor took a risk going to Los Angeles and was shot to fame after appearing as a heartthrob in Kissing Booth.

