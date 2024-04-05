Nicholas Galitzine may be poised to win over hearts again in the highly anticipated romantic comedy film The Idea of You, starring alongside Anne Hathaway. However, it is no secret that the British actor has charmed many since his emergence in Hollywood. Despite his reserved nature regarding his personal life, many wonder who Nicholas Galitzine's girlfriend might be.

Nicholas Galitzine from Purple Hearts. Photo: @Nicholas Galitzine on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

More recently, Nicholas Galitzine from Purple Hearts has found his love life drawn into further speculation among fans after he posted a photo on his Instagram stories showing his hands locked with a mystery woman. With the identity of his possible partner undisclosed, this has left many wondering if Nicholas Galitzine is in a relationship. Here is everything to know.

Full name Nicholas Dimitri Constantine Galitzine Gender Male Date of birth 29 September 1994 Age 29 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth London, England, United Kingdom Current residence Hammersmith, London, England Nationality British Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6"0' (183 cm) Weight 78 kg (172 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Lora Father Prince Geoffrey Galitzine Siblings 1 Relationship status Single College Dulwich College Profession Actor Social media Instagram, Tiktok

Who is Nicholas Galitzine?

Nicholas Galitzine is a 29-year-old British actor who has been in the entertainment industry since 2014. He made his professional debut in The Beat Beneath My Feet as Tom and has since starred in numerous films and shows such as Handsome Devil, Purple Hearts, Cinderella, and Red, White & Royal Blue.

The acclaimed actor has not been involved in any public relationships thus far. Nonetheless, during a 2019 interview, he disclosed that a crush on a girl inspired his foray into acting. He had this to say:

There was a girl who was going up to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival who I really fancied. I did [the festival], so I could chase this girl. And I came back with this acting agency.

While the lady's identity remains undisclosed and the actor appears single, his appearances on the big screen have led to speculation about his romantic involvements with several high-profile co-stars. Here are some of his noteworthy relationships:

Lilli Kay

Lilli Kay at the Netflix's Chambers premiere at Metrograph in New York City. Photo: Nicholas Hunt

Source: Getty Images

Nicholas has been the subject of dating speculation with his co-star Lil Kay. Lilli Kay, an American actress, model, and TV personality, starred alongside Nicholas in the Netflix series Chambers in 2019.

Their rumoured relationship arose from their close bond formed during the project, along with sharing a few pictures of each other on their Instagram pages. However, despite the speculation, neither has confirmed whether they dated.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello at the SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

In 2021, rumours surfaced of him dating American actress and singer Camila Cabello during Galitzine's portrayal of Prince Robert in the romantic musical Cinderella.

Some speculated that Camila might be Nicholas Galitzine's real-life partner, given their friendship developed while filming. They posted affectionate pictures on social media and enjoyed spending time together.

Are Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine friends?

Nicholas and Camila Cabello are close friends. They have been transparent about their friendship, suggesting it is unlikely they have a romantic relationship beyond being close friends.

Are Nicholas Galitzine and Sofia Carson dating?

American actress and singer Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine were previously rumoured to have been in a relationship. The two portrayed Luke Morrow and Cassie Morrow in the 2022 American musical romance film Purple Hearts.

Sofia Carson at the Dune: Part Two premiere at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

After filming wrapped, Galitzine shared several images from the set, some of which showed them spending time together off-camera. Despite media speculation portraying them as a couple, Nicholas refuted rumours of Sofia Carson being his girlfriend, clarifying their relationship status.

Who is Nicholas Galitzine's girlfriend now?

Nicholas Galitzine's dating status remains unanswered as the actor keeps his relationship status private. However, on 21 March 2024, Nicholas posted a photo on his Instagram stories where he holds a woman's hand and appears to have his arm around her shoulder.

Although speculation suggests she may be popular model and influencer Cameron Valentina, Nicholas remains private about his personal life and has yet to disclose any information. But while discussing how challenging it can be to manage acting and relationships, he said the following:

It’s definitely hard. I mean, my last couple of girlfriends, I feel like we’ve had to go our separate ways essentially because of the travel. And it’s difficult. I mean, people who also work in the industry get it, but the job is definitely not conducive to nourishing relationships.

Is Nicholas Galitzine single?

The actor has not revealed any information about his current relationship status. Hence, he is assumed to be single because there are no details about Nicholas Galitzine's partner yet.

Is Nicholas Galitzine married?

For many who wonder who Nicholas Galitzine's wife is, he is not married yet. As a result, he does not have a wife.

The questions surrounding Nicholas Galitzine's girlfriend have primarily revolved around his unique chemistry on set with co-stars. His privacy regarding his personal life has sparked numerous controversies about the actor, well-known for his charming looks. It may only be a matter of time before his true love is revealed.

