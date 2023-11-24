Facts about Chrisean Rock's parents, Charla and Eugene Arthur Malone

Chrisean Rock's parents gained public attention due to the fame their daughter gained after appearing on various reality shows and her turbulent relationship with rapper Blueface. Who are Charla and Eugene Arthur Malone?

Eugene Malone and his daughter Chrisean Malone. Photos: @eugeneamalonegmail.com9 and @chrisean

Source: Instagram

Rock's upbringing could be described as dysfunctional, considering her family consists of 12 children and two parents who were sometimes not around. Read on to learn about Charla and Eugene Arthur Malone.

Chrisean Rock's profile and bio summary

Full name Chrisean Eugenia Malone Date of birth 14 March 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 2023) Birth sign Pisces Place of birth Baltimore, Maryland, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Religion Christianity Ethnicity African-American Height in feet 5'6'' Height in centimetres 167 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Gender Female Orientation Heterosexual Relationship status In a relationship Current boyfriend Lil Mabu Ex-boyfriend Blueface Children Chrisean Malone Jr Parents Charla Malone Eugene Arthur Malone Siblings 11 Alma mater Santa Monica College Profession Rapper TV personality Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Who are Chrisean Rock's parents?

The love story of Chrisean Rock's mom and dad has never been shared, so it is unclear how they met and how long they had been married. However, it is public knowledge that the rapper's mother, Charla, had three children before she met Eugene Arthur Malone.

Chrisean Rock's mom, Charla Tucker Malone, is a 59-year-old Baltimore native and stay-at-home mom. Additional information regarding her background and education is unavailable.

The mother of 12 battled with substance abuse for years, which led to her being unable to keep a home. The Baddies South star shared that she was homeless at age nine and that she had to rely on friends and family members for days at a time before finding another place.

Charla still lives in Maryland and was present when Rock gave birth to her first child in 2023. The rapper shared the entire experience during a livestream on her Instagram account.

Rock at the Normal Culture Presents Evolutionary Inception Fashion Show. Photo: Victoria Sirakova

Source: Getty Images

Chrisean Rock's father, Eugene Arthur Malone, is 55 years old, and according to reports, he is a professional chef. Rock first met her father when she was seven due to him having been incarcerated. The nature of his crime is not public knowledge.

In 2022, Eugene was involved in a physical altercation with his daughter's ex-boyfriend, rapper Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter. The fight aired on the couple's reality show Crazy in Love.

According to reports, Eugene and Charla Malone are no longer together since 2022. Details of their divorce are undisclosed but they are said to have been married for nearly 30 years.

Rock and Blueface met on the show Blue Girls Club, which would be the start of their volatile relationship. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

How old is Chrisean Rock now?

The TV personality is 23 years old as of 2023. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, on 14 March 2000. She is the 11th of 12 siblings.

How did Chrisean get famous?

The rapper was a contestant on Blueface's OnlyFans reality show Blue Girls Club. The show was shot in 2020 and followed 10 women who moved into the Thotiana rapper's mansion hoping to gain instant fame.

Rock came out victorious and was signed to Blueface's record label. This would also mark the start of their volatile relationship. In 2022, the 23-year-old joined the Zeus Network reality show Baddies South cast, leading to the spin-off show Blueface & Chrisean: Crazy in Love.

Rapper Blueface is Chrisean Jr's father. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Who is Chrisean's baby daddy?

The Vibe hitmaker shares a son, Chrisean Malone Jr, with ex-boyfriend Blueface. However, in a series of tweets that Porter has since deleted, he denied being the paternity of the Malone Jr.

Despite a DNA test taken a month before Malone gave birth, confirming he fathered the child, Blueface has questioned the validity of the results. He stated that until further notice, the only children he acknowledges are the ones he shares with his fiancée, Jaidyn Alexis.

Did Chrisean name her son after herself?

Yes, she named her child after herself and shared the news on her Instagram page. However, a few weeks later, the mother of one announced that she would be renaming her son from Chrisean Malone Jr to Johnathan Jamall Porter Jr, after the baby boy's father.

Why did Chrisean Rock's baby have surgery?

According to reports, Malone Jr underwent surgery on his inguinal hernia. His medical condition made headlines when his father shared an inappropriate picture on his X, formerly known as Twitter.

Who is Chrisean Rock related to?

Karlissa Saffold, Blueface's mother, claimed her son and Rock could be related. In her Instagram stories, she revealed that the two are cousins because she is related to Chrisean's mother, Charla Malone.

However, in an interview, Saffold clarified her proclamations. She later said that she might be wrong but suggested the two should undergo a DNA test to be sure.

Chrisean Rock's parents, Charla and Eugene Arthur Malone, were not present in the children's lives due to substance abuse and being incarcerated. Despite their complicated past, the rapper maintains a good relationship with her mother.

READ ALSO: Facts and bio of Heather Carmilla Joseph, 21 Savage's mom

Briefly.co.za published the biography of 21 Savage's mother, Heather Carmillia Joseph. She was born in the Caribbean Islands but moved to the United Kingdom as a child. The 49-year-old has amassed quite the following on her TikTok account.

Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, more prominently known by his stage name, 21 Savage, is a Britsh-born rapper. His hits include Rich Flex, Glock In My Lap and his joint album with Drake, Her Loss. Read more to learn facts about his mother.

Source: Briefly News