It's reported that one of the suspects in the AKA murder trial forged a medical certificate

The alleged second gunman, Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, is accused of using a fake medical report to support his bail application

Nevertheless, all five men implicated in the double murder were denied bail and remained behind bars

A suspect in AKA's murder trial was accused of forging a doctor's report to support his bail application. Images: akaworldwide

One of the suspects implicated in the AKA and Tibz murders, Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, presented a medical certificate in an attempt to be granted bail. However, his plan backfired when it was found that his doctor's note was fake.

AKA and Tibz murder suspect fakes health report

As the murder trial for Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane continues, an update was revealed on the suspects' bail applications.

Briefly News reported that all five men implicated in the double murders were denied bail and will remain behind bars.

One of the accused, Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, is said to have gone to great lengths to be granted bail, even pulling one of the oldest tricks in the book - a fake doctor's letter.

According to Eyewitness News, the alleged second gunman claimed to be asthmatic and submitted a forged medical report to support his bail application. This after he presented an affidavit declaring his innocence.

Mkhwanazi and his wife allegedly devised a plan to have her visit the doctor with an unknown man acting as the accused. This reportedly happened on 11 March 2024, when the accused was already behind bars.

What you need to know about AKA and Tibz's murder trial

Extradition proceedings for the suspects apprehended in Eswatini proceeded on Tuesday, 14 May 2024

There was reportedly no sufficient evidence to arrest one of the suspects despite the R800K payment

The author of AKA and Anele Tembe's book, When Love Kills, shared a list of suspects involved in the rapper's murder

shared a list of suspects involved in the rapper's murder Moreover, the man who allegedly rushed to Anele's side after her fatal fall reportedly suspects foul play

Tony Forbes remembers AKA on Mother's Day

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Tony Forbes' emotional message to his late mom on Mother's Day.

Uncle Tony asked his mom to take care of his son, AKA, and tell him how much he loved and was proud of him.

