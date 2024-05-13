Tony Forbes shared a touching Mother's Day post on Instagram, honouring his late mother and son, AKA

In his post, he expressed his continued grief and asked his mother to look after AKA in heaven

Fans and followers reacted with love and support, sending him messages of comfort and strength as he continues to mourn his son's tragic death

Tony Forbes had fans chopping onions with his touching Mother's Day post. AKA's father shared a picture of his late mother and son and asked her to watch over the slain rapper.

Tony Forbes wrote an emotional Mother's Day message.

Source: Instagram

AKA's father posts touching post

Tony Forbes was among the many social media users who penned sweet posts for their mothers and mother figures on Mother's Day. Social media was awash with touching posts from everyone appreciating the special people in their lives.

Taking to his Instagram page, Tony Forbes shared a picture of his late mother alongside his slain son AKA. Tony expressed that he still misses his mom and also asked her to look after the Company rapper in heaven. The post read:

"Happy Mother's Day Mummy, I miss you, I am still so broken, I love you, please take care of him, keep him close. And tell Daddy I love him and am proud to be his son. Come to me in my dreams and talk to me. I will never forget how you lived unselfishly for us and loved us. ❤️❤️❤️"

Tony Forbes' fans react to his touching post

Mr Forbes' fans and followers were moved by his heartwarming post. Many sent him love and light as he continues to mourn his son who was murdered over a year ago.

@candicewessels commented::

"I love you @tonydforbes. I Miss them both everyday "

@honeymoon1969 added:

"Happy Mother's Day to your wonderful Mum Tony...your parents are taking good care of their beloved grandson, there is no doubt! Much hugs and love to you and the family❤️❤️❤️"

@chef_chowciao said:

"Happy Mother’s Day to your mother Uncle Tony ✝️. He has warrior women around him, he is at peace and they will send you messages. Look around, the messages are there! Us Cancers ♋️ are good when it comes to dreaming and following messages from our ancestors❤️."

bosslady_jose wrote:

"May the good Lord continue to be your strength."

ms_nassy said:

"❤️❤️All is well Uncle T️"

