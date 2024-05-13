Rapper Cassper Nyovest celebrated Mother's Day by honouring the important mothers in his life, including the mother of his son, Thobeka Majozi, but notably excluding his wife, Pulane

His post sparked mixed reactions from fans, with some questioning why he didn't acknowledge his wife on the special day

Despite the controversy, many praised Thobeka Majozi and expressed admiration for her

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Cassper Nyovest is making headlines after his touching Mother's Day post to the most important women in his life. The rapper who recently married his childhood lover Pulane snubbed her on the special day.

Cassper Nyovest’s Mother's Day post got Mzansi talking. Image: @bexxdoesitbetter and @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest wishes his baby mama a Happy Mother's Day

12 May 2024 was Mother's Day and social media was awash with heartwarming messages from people from all walks of life who celebrated their mothers and mother figures on the special day.

Among those who celebrated the day was rapper Cassper Nyovest who took to his Instagram page to share pictures of the special mothers and mother figures in his life, alongside a touching caption. The star also included the mother of his son Thobeka Majozi in the viral post. He wrote:

"Happy Mother’s Day to All the beautiful mothers. Thank you for your gift of life and all your sacrifices. Thank you for nurturing us and loving us. May God bless you further."

Cassper Nyovest's fans react to his Mother's Day post

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the rapper's post. Many asked why he snubbed his wife Pulane.

@keaobakankwe said:

"And he didn't post his wife "

@mpilo_msuthu added:

“Babe I will post umama ka Boy nge Mother’s Day,ngenzela umtwana ungadinwa”❤️❤️"

@justoupaleka commented:

"And your wife? Isn’t she a stepmother? Add her!"

@taythankane wrote:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Thobeka is such a phenomenal woman! We love her forever!"

@zii_khoo commented:

"It’s crazy how the guilty one is trying so hard to remain innocent "

Cassper Nyovest’s baby mama Thobeka Majozi shows off natural hair

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thobeka Majozi's stunning natural hair recently caused a ruckus online. The influencer and media personality bared it all online as she shared her haircare routine.

In a recent social media post, Thobeka Majozi, known for being Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, flaunted her natural hair. In her video, Majozi showed off her impressive growth and how healthy her hair is. The star was promoting the hair brand Mizani's new 25 Miracle Collection.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News