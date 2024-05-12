Gogo Maweni made Mother's Day extra special for her mother by purchasing her luxurious present

The reality TV star and sangoma Gogo Maweni made sure that her mother had a blast on the special day

Many people were touched after seeing the extra lengths that Gogo Maweni went to for her mom

Gogo Maweni spoiled her mother rotten on Mother's Day. The well-known sangoma made a big girl purchase on behalf of her mom.

Gogo Maweni gifted her mom a BMW for Mother's Day and people loved it. Image: @dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Maweni's fans were amazed after seeing the big gift her mother received. People could not stop raving about the Mother's Day celebration.

Gogo Maweni gives mom epic present on Mother's Day

Gogo Maweni celebrated her mom on Mother's Day. She surprised her with a brand-new BMW convertible to thank her for everything she did for her children. Watch the video below:

Gogo Maweni impresses SA with Mother's Day gift

Many people thought Gogo Maweni's generosity was admirable. People commented with sweet messages for Dr Maweni's mom.

rich_madame said:

"You love your mom so much God bless you for that."

gugulethu_precious_mahlangu wrote:

"This is beautiful omg."

ms_hazel9018 gushed:

"This is sooo beautiful, congratulations to mommy. Happy Mother’s Day to both of you."

lokomotionhun added:

"You're doing well Gogo congratulations on being able to buy your mom a wonderful gift."

candy_eastlondon applauded:

"Wowwww God bless you sisi."

nelly_motaung4 added:

"Congratulations mommy."

kolobe5888 was impressed:

"A living ancestor - give the flowers while they can smell them … this is beautiful."

