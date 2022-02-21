A 38-second video clip has gone viral on social media and South Africans can't get over how advanced driving technology is

The clip was shared onto the Dala U Crew Facebook page and scores of Saffas offered up their comments

South Africans were in disbelief with many poking fun at the country's ailing road infrastructure and called for government to invest where needed

Peeps have reacted with disbelief to a 38-second viral video that shows a self-driving car on Mzansi’s roads.

The clip was posted to the Dala U Crew Facebook page and it has received massive reactions from online users.

Dala U Crew captioned the post:

“I trust the car, I don't trust our Roads, Haai even lines disappear in Satafrika...”

Warren Gareth Harvey said:

“The problem isn't just the lines and the laws, it the people who drive in emergency lanes or overtake on solid lines can The AI follow the laws while taking into account no one else is following the laws.”

Darren Bouwer added:

“These self driving cars haven't encountered the gauntlet created on our roads by taxis.”

Thavaraj Chetty reacted:

“That's how ghost employees in government departments get created and paid.”

Mpendulo Sandile said:

“This is why I always pray to God that all I need in life is a mansion house, a Mercedes Benz & a wife.”

Earl Larkin said:

“I wonder if it's programmed for potholes and Quantum bakkies”

Nkululeko Madondo wrote:

“Dala crew: Do not do this, our roads are not ready

Also Dala crew: shows a video doing it.”

Preshalen Naidoo reacted:

"Whoever that is, is a very brave soul and I admire his stupidity for trusting technology over common sense."

Vadyn Moodley said:

"Wait for the active cruise control to meet up with a taxi pushing you."

