A video showing three motorists driving ridiculously on a busy Johannesburg road has been doing the rounds on social media

The clip shows a bakkie and a smaller red vehicle almost crash into each other as they swerve in and out of an oncoming traffic lane

While no accidents happened, Saffas expressed great concern and disappointment in the shocking video

The importance of road traffic safety is not a measure to be taken lightly as it prevents road users from being killed or seriously injured. This stern reminder comes after an alarming video shared by @CityofJoburgZA shows how not to drive on SA roads as three drivers illegally swerve in and out of traffic lanes.

A video showing three motorists driving recklessly on a Johannesburg road was shared online. Image: @CityofJoburgZA / Twitter

Source: Twitter

The footage was shared recently on Twitter and shows a 4x4 bakkie move into a neighbouring lane before a smaller red vehicle charges forward in the yellow lane, presumably to overtake the bakkie. The two cars almost crash into each other as they swerve in and out.

A few seconds later oncoming traffic, led by a truck, fast approaches the two cars forcing them out the lane in opposite directions. The red vehicle almost crashes into another oncoming bakkie in the yellow lane.

Fortunately, it seems no accidents were sustained in the crazy road fiasco. However, the threat to life and safety remains if there are such irresponsible drivers out there.

“It's important to stay in your lane,” @CityofJoburg captioned the tweet.

Online users unpacked the incident in the comments section of the post:

@mtshali_ayela wrote:

“Why is the bakkie blocking the small car? Stay in your lane you say but the road allows for overtaking. You should be condemning the actions of the bakkie driver.”

@debbi_nb commented:

“You can tell there is some road rage going on with 3 of the drivers, like cutting each other off, closing gaps so the other can't get back in. It's a mess!”

@29MeGz reacted:

“Yeah, I hope these rules are enforced to taxi drivers as well and public that think they can make their own rules. The fact that these drivers get away with it just shows there’s no law enforcement and if there is it’s only when it suits the government.”

