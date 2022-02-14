An unknown couple did the most as they had a meal on a picnic table and bench while being suspended quite high near a waterfall

A daring couple shared a romantic meal while suspended over a waterfall. The couple seemed to be quite chilled as they shared a conversation while a drone recorded their risky date from various angles.

Popular Twitter user @kulanicool shared a 19-second clip of the thrill-seeking duo enjoying their meal and South Africans are not having it. Many locals shared comments about fainting and falling off.

Towards the end of the clip, the drone recording the pair backs away quite a distance to show how high up they actually are - scaring many netizens in the process.

Social media users are gobsmacked at the duo's bravery

@NkosiTheWise hilariously wrote:

"Up until you’re asked why is Seipati still texting you?"

@2Rhulani said:

"I know my policies are up to date but ngeke!"

@skabibo_gips shared:

"I can't even dream of that."

@SthembiD responded with:

"I will faint and fall off."

@Kola_Raw tweeted:

"Human species neh, seeking happiness in weird activities."

@thato_martin_ added:

"Romantic way to lose your life."

Haibo: Nick Evans catches 4th black mamba in the same room of a Durban home

In more news sure to leave you on the edge of your seat, Briefly News previously reported that KZN’s very own black mamba whisperer, Nick Evans, secured another brave catch, making it the fourth one in the very same room.

Sharing details of the rescue on his Facebook page, Evans said he had been called to a home in Moseley Park, Durban which he had previously been to last week where he picked up a black mamba that had been shot with a pellet gun.

“This time, it was an untouched mamba, thankfully! The large snake had slithered into a 'bird room'. It's the third or fourth I've caught in that room. I don't think it was happy I took it away from its many meals-to-be,” joked Evans.

