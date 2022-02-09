Haibo: Nick Evans Catches 4th Black Mamba in the Same Room of a Durban Home

Snake rescuer Nick Evans took to social media to share details on another chilling rescue recently

He caught a shockingly long black mamba, making it the fourth one to rescue in the very same room at home in Moseley Park, Durban

The large venomous snake had slithered into a 'bird room' on the premises, likely in search of its next meal

KZN’s very own black mamba whisperer, Nick Evans, secured another brave catch, making it the fourth one in the very same room.

Snake rescuer Nick Evans caught a massive black mamba at a Durban home recently. It was the fourth one found in the same room. Image: Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer / Facebook

Source: Facebook

Sharing details of the rescue on his Facebook page, Evans said he had been called to a home in Moseley Park, Durban which he had previously been to last week where he picked up a black mamba that had been shot with a pellet gun.

“This time, it was an untouched mamba, thankfully! The large snake had slithered into a 'bird room'. It's the third or fourth I've caught in that room. I don't think it was happy I took it away from its many meals-to-be,” joked Evans.

His fans and other reptile lovers commented on the post:

Mona Hoffman Ujoodha wrote:

“That is a big, long snake. OMG, I wonder how you do what you do.”

Carolina Van Heerden said:

“Great catch beautiful mamba well done Nick keep safe.”

Piet Eloff commented:

“Nick "Mamba" Evans.”

Shaun Govender reacted:

“Bravest gentleman I have ever seen! Well done.”

Juanita Watts replied:

“He’s a biggie!”

Snake rescuer Nick Evans shattered after black mamba dies from human inflicted wound

Briefly News previously reported that snake rescuer Nick Evans was left saddened after the death of a black mamba. After being called out to a home in Moseley Park, Durban, Evans managed to track the mamba down and rescue it before realising it was severely injured.

Evans said the homeowners usually call him when they come across snakes so he believes one of their neighbours may have shot the animal with a pellet gun. Evans quickly put the slithery catch into a bucket before rushing off to Dangerous Creatures at Ushaka Sea World to save its life.

Due to the massive internal bleeding suffered by the mamba, it died in the hands of the staff who tended to it. Evans has urged those who come across animals to not injure them with anything but to rather call him or someone else to have them removed.

