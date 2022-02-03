KZN snake rescuer Nick Evans rushed over to a home in Durban where he was faced with a 1.9-metre black mamba

After a bit of a battle, Evans was able to capture the snake and realised it had been injured and blood was visible

He rushed the snake over to experts but, unfortunately, it did not survive its injuries; Evans has now urged Saffas to not hurt any animals

Snake rescuer Nick Evans was left saddened after the death of a black mamba. After being called out to a home in Moseley Park, Durban, Evans managed to track the mamba down and rescue it before realising it was severely injured.

Evans said the homeowners usually call him when they come across snakes so he believes one of their neighbours may have shot the animal with a pellet gun. Evans quickly put the slithery catch into a bucket before rushing off to Dangerous Creatures at Ushaka Sea World to save its life.

Due to the massive internal bleeding suffered by the mamba, it died in the hands of the staff who tended to it. Evans has urged those who come across animals to not injure them with anything but to rather call him or someone else to have them removed.

Nick Evans was left heartbroken after the wounded black mamba he rescued succumbed to its injuries. Image: Joe McDonald

Source: Getty Images

The following post is not for sensitive viewers:

Cyber citizens sympathised with Evans and the deceased animal

Sue Rawstorne said:

"Heartbreaking story. So sad to read this! Sorry Nick! Can imagine how you all felt. Really upsetting to think people try and shoot a snake!"

Carolina Van Heerden shared:

"Shame what a sad ending. I hope whoever shot the snake that his pellet gun breaks. I hate it when people ill-treat animals."

Tamryn Law wrote:

"What a sad loss. Thank you for trying."

Katrina Logan commented:

"What a sad story. I hate air guns and think they should be banned. That poor snake must have been in agony. Such a terrible waste of a life."

Ettienne Durado Swanepoel added:

"Nick Evans, I have no words, sorry you had to endure this."

Sssssup? Black mamba surprisingly hisses at homeowner who calls Nick Evans to the rescue

In more news about Evans, Briefly News previously reported that he had a run-in with a 1.9 m black mamba recently. Evans was called to a home in Queensburgh, Durban, where the female mamba was hiding underneath a cabinet in the dining room of a couple's home.

According to Evans, the homeowner heard her two small dogs barking at something under the cabinet. She initially thought it was a rat but after further inspection and a loud hiss, she realised that it was a large and dangerous snake.

The lady and her partner locked their dogs and cats in a room before calling Evans and she sat just metres away from the serpent to keep an eye on it. Evans revealed that the process the couple followed was exactly what was advised.

