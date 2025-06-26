“Cape Town Is for Foreigners”: SA Gives R22k per Month Apartment a Thumbs-Down

A real estate agent based in Cape Town gave online viewers a tour of a R22 000 apartment in Green Point

The apartment, which is 77m² and comes unfurnished, has two bedrooms, one bathroom, a garage and balcony

Local members of the online community could not understand how an apartment of that size could set them back R22 000 per month

The price of a Cape Town apartment a real estate agent had shown baffled people online.

A RE/MAX Living real estate agent in Cape Town showed off a R22 000 apartment in one of the city's vibrant and affluent suburbs. However, social media users felt the price did not go hand in hand with the look of the two-bedroom space.

Apart from the two sleeping areas, the 135 Taronga Mansions apartment in Green Point (that the real estate agent, Michael Hauser, had shown on his TikTok account) also boasted one bathroom, a garage, and a balcony.

While the 77m² apartment was furnished, Michael noted in the comment section that interested parties would receive it unfurnished.

Apartment price baffles the internet

The viral video had many social media users share their shock about the rental price, with one TikTok user calling the cost of living in Cape Town "ridiculous." Others living in Johannesburg noted how affordable it was to live in the Gauteng city compared to rental apartments in Cape Town.

People tried to make sense of the R22 000 per month Cape Town apartment.

An upset @lindz_sithole shared in the comments:

"This shouldn’t be normalised. I'm sorry. There’s absolutely no reason why this should cost R22 000, unless you’re deliberately trying to outprice the locals."

@iam.ralton humorously asked the real estate agent:

"The R6 500 aside, what is the rest of the R15 500 for?"

@l.diphofa stated their opinion in the comment section:

"Ja no, Cape Town is for foreigners. I wouldn’t be surprised if the unit was advertised in US dollars."

@thethirdone65 told the online community:

"Cape Town's prices are insane! No normal working person can afford anything in that area."

@sibusiso_13 shared their opinion with the public:

"The government needs to intervene on this property matter and place rules specifically for Cape Town."

@ntando.tiktok also provided their opinion:

"The price is high because we are not the target market. The target is Europeans."

@mrjay802 gave people a look at life in the City of Gold and wondered:

"I pay R5 000 for two bedrooms in Johannesburg. Why is Cape Town so expensive?"

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

