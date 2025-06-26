A TikTok user shared a video showing people dressed in traditional Zulu attire entering a Spur restaurant at Fourways Mall, creating excitement amongst diners

The group was part of the Shaka iLembe series promotion happening at the mall, with some cast members joining for lunch after their cultural performance

South Africans had mixed reactions to the lively entrance, with some celebrating the cultural display while others felt it disrupted their dining experience

Shaka iLembe cast's Zulu cultural celebration at Spur left many complaining about the noise they caused.

Source: TikTok

A group of people dressed in traditional Zulu attire caused quite a stir when they entered a Spur restaurant at Fourways Mall in Sandton on 22nd June.

The viral moment was captured by TikTok user @botyles, showing the group making their way into the family restaurant after participating in a cultural performance to promote the Shaka iLembe series.

The performance was part of a three-day event organised by Mzansi Magic and DStv, bringing the world of Shaka iLembe to Johannesburg from 23rd to 25th May. The free event at Fourways Mall gave fans a chance to see the show's stunning costumes up close and meet cast members, with attendees encouraged to dress in traditional attire for a chance to win prizes.

As the group approached the restaurant entrance, cheers and excited sounds filled the air. Fellow diners stood up from their tables, phones in hand, eager to capture the moment. The atmosphere became electric as people made way for the traditionally dressed group, with some recognising cast members from the popular series.

The video quickly went viral, racking up over 12,000 reactions and 2,000 comments as South Africans shared their thoughts on the unexpected cultural display during lunchtime.

Mzansi reacts to Spur entrance

The comment section became a battleground of opinions, with South Africans split on whether the entrance was appropriate for a family restaurant.

@ferozatrimm999 gushed:

"I'm Muslim... I'm happy for their happiness. Nothing uncivilised about this... Live and let live❤️"

@Mrs M defended:

"First, Spur is not a quiet place. Secondly, Spur staff make noise too when they do that birthday song. Thirdly, this doesn't happen every day. Lastly, it is okay when rugby fans make noise when they are watching a game in a restaurant, but not okay when Zulus celebrate their culture?"

@Ndlovuhala proudly declared:

"Being Zulu is a major flex 😂😅😂"

@Pulkies complained:

"This was totally unnecessary. People are there to have a peaceful time and enjoy their meals. Next thing, all this noise, for what? Couldn't they enter peacefully without making noise?"

@T K simply stated:

"I'll rather stay home, thank you."

@Quinton Khumalo fired back:

"To y'all who are annoyed, THIS IS AFRICA & you should expect to see Africans celebrating their culture anywhere. And it's not like you leaving Spur will drop the price of Petrol. Phambili Ma Afrika phambili!!!✊🏾✊🏾"

Watch the TikTok clip below:

