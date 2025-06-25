A cute kid had a viral moment while celebrating a special day at Spur, and she had a blast

The young girl thoroughly entertained people with her reaction to her birthday gathering at the family restaurant

Online users were enthralled as they watched the little girl having a blast from all the attention

A little girl was celebrating her birthday, and she went to Spur to have fun. The kid was excited when it came time for her birthday song in the clip posted on 03 June 2025.

A kid at Spur danced for her birthday, and her moves went viral in a TikTok video. Image: @lindz_nkosy

Source: TikTok

Online users were gushing over the adorable girl enjoying her birthday received thousands of likes. Netizens were raving about how cute the girl's celebration was.

Kid grooved at Spur for birthday

A TikTok video shared by @lindz_nkosy, a kid thoroughly enjoying her Spur birthday song. The birthday girl got up from her seat when the staff came over to sing the popular Spur birthday song. One of the Spur staff members put the little girl on a chair so that she could bask in all the attention. She started doing a lit dance move while they sang her Happy Birthday.

Spur brithdays go viral

A little kid was sitting at Spur when the staff came over to celebrate him. The kid barely reacted as the waiter sang to kick off his birthday celebration. Online users were full of jokes about the unimpressed boy.

Spur caters to all ages, and one sweet video showed an elderly woman who went to the restaurant for some festivities. The lady was turning 85 years old, and she chose Spur to celebrate. When the staff came over for the usual birthday song and dance, the lady was ready with some moves. People from other tables couldn’t help but join in the fun when the gogo got up to dance at Spur.

Spur is one of South Africa's most popular birthday celebration restaurants. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

SA cheers on little kid

Viewers were delighted by the clip of the girl enjoying her birthday. Many complimented the kid on her jovial spirit. Watch the video of the kid dancing at Spur and the comments below:

Dineo Motaung said:

"To the waitress who put her on the chair..❤️"

Siphokazi Ceeps Rubusana wrote:

"Ohhh shes so cute and thanks to the waitress umbeke phezulwetafile for all of us to see her dance skills❤️❤️❤️❤️💯"

masgananda3333 added:

"You are a whole vibe nanaaaa 😀"

user292677275486 wrote:

"🥰🥰 and she girl is the girl she thinks she is"

Ms Wendy…👸 gushed:

"Soooo cuteee🔥🔥🥰🥰 iIlove this child🤭🥰 the aim is not to sweat."

Kimmyl applauded:

"Happy birthday beautiful girl 🎉🎂🎈❤️😍🥳🎊💓💟... you understood the assignment."

