A group of women decided to spoil themselves by indulging in some child-like fun involving the Spur restaurant

One of the ladies celebrating her birthday posted a TikTok video of the day of fun they had at the popular family-chain restaurant

Online users were thoroughly entertained by the post showing how the ladies enjoyed themselves

A woman and friends celebrated her birthday at Spur by having a kid' party for adults. Image: @hope_midzi

People shared their thoughts about the blast the women had at Spur. The video of the women received over 9,000 thousand likes and hundreds of comments from fascinated viewers.

Women spend birthday at Spur

In a TikTok video, one woman showed her friends organised an adult Spur birthday party. In the video, they enjoyed the food, masks and games usually reserved for children. Watch the clip below:

SA anused by women's Spur party

Many people thought the video of the women enjoying Spur as if they were children was hilarious. Read the jokes people cracked below:

Fentse commented:

"I’m running to the trampoline slides."

Kgau wrote:

"My 30th birthday will be here."

Nene admitted:

"I’d want them to paint my face."

Dima declared:

"We weren’t depressed, we just needed to be kids for the day😭."

Liyabona George gushed:

"As someone who has never had a Spur birthday party, this would’ve made me cry."

Gontse Ontse Mabudi was inspired:

"Definitely doing this for my 24th birthday next year."

lebsss. added:

"This may be exactly what I need for my birthday."

Spur staff surprise shy Cape Town kid

Briefly News previously reported that a young, shy Cape Town man didn't know how to act after Spur employees sang for him on his birthday.

The TikTok clip uploaded by @choka10 shows the family at Spur in Zavenwacht Mall, Cape Town. They were enjoying a young man's birthday. They even had a cake in front of him. As he blew out the candles, Spur's music came on.

The son only realised later that the song playing was a birthday song. Before he knew it, the employees came to the table to clap and sing for him. He didn't know how to act because he was shy.

