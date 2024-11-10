Women Have Kids Spur Birthday Party for Adults in TikTok Video, Viewers Eager to Join In
- A group of women decided to spoil themselves by indulging in some child-like fun involving the Spur restaurant
- One of the ladies celebrating her birthday posted a TikTok video of the day of fun they had at the popular family-chain restaurant
- Online users were thoroughly entertained by the post showing how the ladies enjoyed themselves
A TikTok video shows women having fun at Spur. The video received lots of attention on social media as the women connected with their inner children.
People shared their thoughts about the blast the women had at Spur. The video of the women received over 9,000 thousand likes and hundreds of comments from fascinated viewers.
Women spend birthday at Spur
In a TikTok video, one woman showed her friends organised an adult Spur birthday party. In the video, they enjoyed the food, masks and games usually reserved for children. Watch the clip below:
Patients admitted to mental institution crack up SA with imaginary car on hospital bed in TikTok video
SA anused by women's Spur party
Many people thought the video of the women enjoying Spur as if they were children was hilarious. Read the jokes people cracked below:
Fentse commented:
"I’m running to the trampoline slides."
Kgau wrote:
"My 30th birthday will be here."
Nene admitted:
"I’d want them to paint my face."
Dima declared:
"We weren’t depressed, we just needed to be kids for the day😭."
Liyabona George gushed:
"As someone who has never had a Spur birthday party, this would’ve made me cry."
Gontse Ontse Mabudi was inspired:
"Definitely doing this for my 24th birthday next year."
lebsss. added:
"This may be exactly what I need for my birthday."
Spur staff surprise shy Cape Town kid
Briefly News previously reported that a young, shy Cape Town man didn't know how to act after Spur employees sang for him on his birthday.
The TikTok clip uploaded by @choka10 shows the family at Spur in Zavenwacht Mall, Cape Town. They were enjoying a young man's birthday. They even had a cake in front of him. As he blew out the candles, Spur's music came on.
The son only realised later that the song playing was a birthday song. Before he knew it, the employees came to the table to clap and sing for him. He didn't know how to act because he was shy.
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Human-Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za