A group of women walked through the McDonald's drive-thru late at night and left peeps cracking up

The clip captured many's attention, gathering loads of views, likes and comments on TikTok

Social media users were amused as they flooded the comments section with jokes, and some shared their thoughts

A group of women became the talk of town after their hilarious antics, which went viral on social media.

South African women amused Mzansi as they walked through a McDonald's drive-thru at night. Image: @zama_khoz1

Women walk through McDonald's drive-thru

The huns showed off their escapade, which amused South African netizens. The ladies decide to walk through the McDonald's drive-thru late in the evening to get their meals. They followed one white car before them until they got to the till.

In the clip shared by @zama_khoz1 on TikTok, the women enjoyed their exciting adventure while waiting in line for their turn. As the footage continued, some of the ladies landed in a bakkie, which left peeps floored.

While taking to TikTok, @zama_khoz1 said the following:

"We got our food at the end, so a win is a win."

The clip gained massive traction and became a hit, gathering many views, likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

TikTokkers loved the women's antics

The video of the ladies entertained many people on the internet, and they took to the comments section to crack jokes while some expressed their thoughts.

SugarSekhudu shared:

"I always walk through at night."

Kitso Ntuli said:

"These are gonna be some awesome core memories."

Bezerk562 expressed:

"Shoh guys thanks for letting me know, I almost went there late at night."

Future wrote:

"Bloemfontein McDonald is so embarrassing."

Lindii Maduna commented:

"Was once in the same situation, same McD and we ended up bribing them with Savanna."

Man goes to McDonald’s drive-thru with a horse

Briefly News previously reported that a gentleman went to MacDonald's drive-thru with his horse like anybody's business.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @tshepi28, the gentleman can be seen at the window collecting his order while on his order. Motorists were driving behind him, waiting for their turn to be served. This was funny because drive-thrus are initially made for cars.

