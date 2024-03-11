A video of McDonalds staff dancing with much energy through a drive-thru window has gone viral

The footage posted on TikTok shows the staff having an impromptu party as one of their customers plays Mnike from their car

The video garnered many views and comments from amused netizens who showed the workers love

A TikTok video shows McDonald's staff dancing to Mnike. Image: @jessie.kellyy

Source: TikTok

A video of Mcdonalds staff jiving along with some of their drive-thru customers has left Mzansi netizens entertained.

Mnike gets Mcdonalds staff in a party mood

A TikTok video shared by Jess (@jessie.kellyy) shows the vibrant staff energetically dancing to Mnike, which was being blasted from the speakers of the car of customers ordering food from the drive-thru.

"I love my country ," Jess wrote.

Watch the video below:

Whether it is the average person, a celebrity or a worker on duty, there is no denying the infectious beat of the Mnike amapiano track, which is sure to get heads bopping and groovists up on their feet.

Mzansi praises fun McDonalds staff

Mzansi reacted to the video with funny commentary as they expressed how cool the McDonalds staff were and how vibey South Africans were in general.

badmilk_za replied:

"I get why South Africans never leave ."

Kitty Meow Meow responded:

"I would dance with them in hopes of getting extra free fries ."

Modiri oratile commented:

"This was definitely after groove ."

Keletso Mokubela replied:

"South Africans will never leave their country ❤️."

MbaliMndebele said:

"So it's not just petrol stations that turn into a party, McD has joined?."

mbaliyezwe Dee responded:

"Ngoba kumnandi la ."

KB commented:

"South Africans are just happy people nje❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️it's just our government that's depressing us."

Imaad Abrahams315 saidSA's’s fave petrol attendant ancoworker's's dance-off at Ekurhuleni Shell garage

In another story, Briefly News reported that Mzansi's beloved petrol attendant, Felix, and his coworker recently transformed a normal day at a Shell garage into a lively dance-off.

Felix wasted no time sharing the infectious dance video on his TikTok page @felixminister1632.

The duo's dance battle became an instant hit on TikTok and captivated the hearts of people nationwide.

