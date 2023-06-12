A video of a schoolboy demonstrating some impressive dance moves has gained a lot of traction on TikTok

The entertaining footage, shows the young man dancing to the popular song, Mnike by Tyler ICU and Tumelo_za

Social media users showered the young dancer with compliments on the post, commending his smooth rhythm and flow

South African dance culture can be appreciated across the country in well-equipped venues, in cosy corners or even in school playgrounds and classrooms.

One South African white boy proved that having rhythm has got nothing to do with the colour of your skin.

Our schoolboy's smooth moves had netizens entertained. .Image: @lee_thabow5/TikTok

Schoolboy shows off his moves to trending Mnike track

A video posted on TikTok shows the schoolboy dressed in his uniform as he demonstrates an epic amapiano dance routine to the tending hit Mnike by Tyler ICU & Tumelo_za.

The boy demonstrates great rhythm as he moves his limbs and body along to the catchy tune with great ease and composure.

The Mnike dance challenge has netizens in a chokehold as they jump on the trend to show off their impressive dance skills.

Watch the video below:

SA peeps react to the video

Dancing is a lifestyle in South Africa, RedBull states.

According to South African Tourism, dance culture in South Africa is integral in a country whose history is shot-through with examples of dance as an expression of all that life's rich pageant has to offer.

Social media users were impressed by the schoolboy's performance and showed him love in the comments. Other netizens couldn't help but comment on how white peeps are becoming better and better at dancing to amapiano.

Valda_Gi responded:

"So Martinas turned his school pants to skinny cut."

commented:

"Mina angeke ngihlulwe yibo asoze."

babalwa_.mncube said:

"Aibo abelungu sebeyababa manje ."

annamasuku581 commented:

"I love this combo Mlungu black, Coloured, Indian when they are together ❤ ."

Sphiwe Phungula565 replied:

"Bazomkhipha kwi Will kubo lo ."

Sweetiepie commented:

"I love this new generation changing South Africa ."

Skhonangenkosi Mdletshe wrote:

"Abelungu shuthi sebezosihlula ngayo yonkinto."

